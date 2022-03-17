Moody's upgrades Roseville ISD 623, MN's issuer rating to A3; assigns A3 UND & Aa2 ENH to its GO bonds

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Roseville Independent School District 623, MN's issuer rating to A3 from Baa1. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to A3 from Baa1 and upgraded the rating on outstanding certificates of participation (COPS) to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook for the underlying ratings remains positive. Moody's also assigns an A3 underlying rating and Aa2 enhanced rating to the district's $13.3 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022A. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the upcoming sale, the district will have about $189 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A3 incorporates the expectation that the district's reserves will improve to solid levels following a voter approved increase to the operating levy. Also considered is its favorable location near the Twin Cities with a strong local economy, stagnant to declining enrollment with some disruption related to the coronavirus, and a moderate fixed cost and long-term liability burden.

The A3 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is equivalent to the A3 issuer rating given the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

The Baa1 rating on COPs is one notch below the district's issuer rating due to the risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the pledged assets, which are primarily educational facilities.

The enhanced rating on the current GOULT bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement (MSDCE) Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 rating on the state's GOULT bonds. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program application.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook for the underlying ratings is based on the expectation that a substantial infusion of revenues from a voter approved operating levy will drive strengthening of the district's financial position. Given a strong economic base, if reserves grow to healthier levels it would likely drive upward movement in the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained increase in operating reserves

- Improved enrollment trend

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in fund balance or cash ratios

- Substantial increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are also secured by statute. The GOULT bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The district's outstanding COPs are backed by an annual appropriation pledge to make rental payments to the trustee under an annually renewable lease purchase agreement.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022A bonds are being issued to finance deferred facility maintenance projects at school district facilities.

PROFILE

Roseville Independent School District 623 is located, north of the Twin Cities in Ramsey County (Aaa stable) and has a population of over 57,000. The district is comprised of the Cities of Roseville (Aaa stable), Shoreview (Aa1), Maplewood (Aa2), Little Canada, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, and Arden Hills. The district provides kindergarten through the twelfth grade education.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

