Moody's upgrades Royal Bank of Canada's long-term ratings (deposits Aa1 from Aa2), concluding review; outlook stable

Toronto, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded all long-term
ratings and assessments of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), including
its standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) to a2 from a3, its
long-term deposit rating and Counterparty Risk Rating to Aa1 from
Aa2, and its Counterparty Risk Assessments to Aa1(cr) from Aa2(cr).
The bank's Prime-1 short-term ratings and Prime-1(cr)
short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment were affirmed. Following
this rating action, the rating outlook is stable. This rating
action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 7 October 2021.
For a complete list of affected ratings, please refer to the end
of this press release.
"RBC has demonstrated a successful track record of earnings stability,
owing to the bank's diversified business mix, which provides
a sturdy buffer against the greater earnings volatility from the bank's
capital markets business" said Robert Colangelo, Vice President
Senior Credit Officer. "RBC management has been able to further
enhance the bank's already strong competitive position through a
consistent execution of the bank's strategic initiatives over an extensive
period," Mr. Colangelo added.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of RBC's long-term ratings reflects Moody's assessment
that the bank's robust and stable profitability, its strong
position as a diversified universal bank with leading market shares across
many retail products and services in its home market, as well as
its growing presence in the US through its California-based private
and commercial bank, City National Bank (LT deposits Aa3 stable,
BCA a2) are better reflected in a BCA of a2, from which the ratings
are derived. The upgrade of RBC's BCA places it at the top end
of global banking peers with extensive capital market operations.
RBC's diversified business mix, which includes its retail and commercial
banking franchise, as well as the bank's wealth and asset
management businesses, results in noteworthy diversification benefits
for bondholders, providing a sturdy buffer against the greater volatility
of the bank's capital markets revenues. The steady profitability
generated by RBC's businesses reflects management's consistent execution
of the bank's strategy over cycles, which has a positive material
impact on Moody's assessment of RBC's credit profile.
This has enabled RBC to consistently reinvest to drive organic business
growth as well as develop new digital customer solutions and capabilities
to further enhance its already strong competitive market position.
Although RBC has a significant commitment to capital markets, the
rating agency believes that the inherent risks associated with these activities
are mitigated by the bank's effective risk management capabilities,
which supports RBC's strong corporate governance practices.
Moody's also notes that the scale and breadth of RBC's capital
markets capabilities, along with the continued stable performance
of this business over the years and management's tempered growth
aspirations, allows the bank to be selective in the pursuit of its
capital markets activities. RBC, to date, has avoided
many of the missteps that have challenged other global banks offering
these activities.
Reflecting RBC's significant scale, the bank produced a total
of $19.9 billion of pre-tax pre-provision
earnings for full-year 2021, corresponding to a strong return
of average assets of 1.2%. In addition, RBC
remained profitable during all quarters in 2020 despite recording substantial
credit loss provisions of $4.4 billion, with the bank
having released approximately 50% of the provisions related to
performing loans as of 31 October 2021, reflecting an improving
economic outlook.
The ratings upgrade also reflects RBC's high asset quality,
solid capitalization and liquidity. Moody's expects to the
bank's asset quality to remain strong over the next 12-18
months despite the unwinding of government support programs, which
may result in more loans migrating from performing to impaired.
RBC has built robust allowances that will provide more than adequate coverage
for charge-offs in 2022 and beyond. RBC has also demonstrated
over the years a conservative risk culture and a proven track record of
strong risk management, with resources, processes, modeling
capabilities reflecting the significant investments that the bank has
made in these areas over many years.
RBC has maintained solid capitalization, with a Moody's tangible
common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio of 14.0%
as of 31 October 2021. In addition, the bank reported a common
equity tier 1 of 13.7% at year-end 2021, which
was near the higher end of its Canadian peers. However, with
the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) lifting
its restrictions on dividend increases and share buyback implemented by
at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Moody's expects
regulatory capitalization, as measured by Moody's tangible common
equity ratio, to revert to its historical level of around 12%.
RBC also maintains a high-quality liquidity portfolio and has a
solid core deposit base that makes the bank less reliant on confidence-sensitive
wholesale funding than most of its peers with global capital markets operations.
Moody's support and structural analysis of RBC, including
government support, remains unchanged.
City National Bank's ratings and assessments were unaffected by the upgrade
of RBC's long-term ratings and assessments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the upgrade of the BCA, long-term ratings and the stable
outlook, a downgrade of RBC's BCA or ratings is unlikely over the
next 12 to 18 months. A further upgrade of RBC's BCA and
ratings would require a sustained improvement in capitalization corresponding
to a level above 12% of TCE/RWAs.
A downgrade of RBC's BCA could occur if the bank increases risk
appetite leading to credit quality deterioration, or if there are
any indications of control or risk management failures, or the bank
materially expands the size of its capital markets operations relative
to its retail and commercial banking businesses. A significant
deterioration in the domestic operating environment or any material regulatory,
compliance or risk management failures could also lead to a downgrade
of the bank's BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.
Given Moody's expectation of issuance of a substantial volume of
loss absorbing liabilities, the ratings could also be downgraded
due to actual or planned issuance of junior senior debt being less than
presently assumed.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
a2 From a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, a2
From a3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Aa1(cr) From Aa2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Aa1 From Aa2
.... LT Issuer Rating, A1 From A2,
Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... LT Deposit Note/Takedown (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... LT Deposit Note/Takedown (Foreign Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... LT Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local Currency),
(P)Aa1 From(P)Aa2
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Foreign
Currency), (P)Aa1 From(P)Aa2
.... Junior Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local
Currency), (P)A1 From(P)A2
.... Junior Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Foreign
Currency), (P)A1 From(P)A2
.... Subordinate MTN Program (Foreign Currency),
(P)A3 From(P)Baa1
.... Junior Subordinate MTN Program (Local
Currency), (P)A3 From(P)Baa1
.... Junior Subordinate MTN Program (Foreign
Currency), (P)A3 From(P)Baa1
.... Senior Unsec. Shelf (Local Currency),
(P)Aa1 From(P)Aa2
.... Senior Unsec. Shelf (Foreign Currency),
(P)Aa1 From(P)Aa2
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign
Currency), (P)A1 From(P)A2
.... Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency),
(P)A3 From(P)Baa1
.... Subordinate Shelf (Foreign Currency),
(P)A3 From(P)Baa1
.... Junior Subord. Shelf (Foreign
Currency), (P)A3 From(P)Baa1
.... Pref. shelf Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), (P)Baa2 From(P)Baa3
.... Pref. shelf Non-cumulative
(Foreign Currency), (P)Baa2 From(P)Baa3
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Baa2(hyb) From Baa3(hyb)
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Foreign Currency), Baa2(hyb) From Baa3(hyb)
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under
Review
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under
Review
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), A1 From A2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), A1 From A2, Stable From Ratings Under
Review
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign
Currency), A3 From Baa1
.... Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), A3(hyb) From Baa1(hyb)
.... Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), A3(hyb) From Baa1(hyb)
..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation
.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
A2 From A3, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
P-1 From P-2
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (London Branch)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Aa1(cr) From Aa2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Aa1 From Aa2
.... LT Deposit Note/Takedown (Foreign Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Foreign
Currency), (P)Aa1 From (P)Aa2
.... Junior Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Foreign
Currency), (P)A1 From (P)A2
.... Subordinate MTN Program (Foreign Currency),
(P)A3 From (P)Baa1
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under
Review
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under
Review
.... Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), A1 From A2, Stable From Ratings Under
Review
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (New York)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Aa1(cr) From Aa2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Aa1 From Aa2
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local Currency),
(P)Aa1 From (P)Aa2
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Aa1(cr) From Aa2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Aa1 From Aa2
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local Currency),
(P)Aa1 From (P)Aa2
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under
Review
..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
a2 From a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, a2
From a3
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... LT Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency),
Aa1 From Aa2, Stable From Ratings Under Review
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Foreign
Currency), (P)Aa1 From (P)Aa2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada
.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (London Branch)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (New York)
.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... Other Short Term (Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch)
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Other Short Term (Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... ST Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (London Branch)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (New York)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in rating Royal Bank of Canada, Royal
Bank of Canada (London Branch), Royal Bank of Canada (New York),
Royal Bank of Canada (Sydney Branch), and Royal Trust Corporation
of Canada was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
The principal methodologies used in rating RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank
Corporation were Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625,
and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Robert Colangelo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653