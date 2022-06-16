Moody's upgrades Russel Metals Inc.'s rating to Ba1; outlook stable

Toronto, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Russel Metals Inc.'s ("Russel") corporate family rating to Ba1 from Ba2, its probability of default rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD and its senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba3. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade of Russel's rating reflects its strong operating performance and our expectation that the company is better positioned to manage its exposure to steel price downturns with its reduced exposure to OCTG/line pipe markets and strengthened balance sheet," said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

..Issuer: Russel Metals Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Canadian Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Russel Metals Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Russel's rating benefits from its 1) solid market position in the Canadian metal service center industry and the diversification benefits of its US operations; 2) low leverage (debt to EBITDA of 0.6x at LTM Q1/22) that Moody's expects will remain below 2x; 3) counter-cyclical working capital that enhances liquidity in down markets; and 4) good liquidity. The rating is constrained by; 1) low profit margins in a more normalized steel price environment (average of a 7% operating margin from 2017-2021); 2) inconsistent free cash flow driven by large working capital swings; 3) maintenance of its dividend that can exceed free cash flow in the downcycle; and 4) exposure to cyclicality driven by changes in steel pricing and demand which cause high variability in its operating results and credit metrics.

Russel's credit profile has benefitted over the past year from steel prices that remain elevated by historical standards, and strong demand at its North American service centers. Although margins will moderate from recent elevated levels as the year progresses, Moody's expects Russel's strategic initiatives to include a reduction in its exposure to the Energy Products segment and continued investment in Service Centers value-added processing projects to support margins over time. The company completed a joint venture of its Canadian oil country tubular goods (OCTG) /line pipe operations (TriMark joint venture) and liquidated its OCTG/line pipe inventory in its US operations as a means of reducing exposure in the US market. Historically this segment saw the greatest volatility.

Russel is likely to participate in the consolidation of the fragmented service center industry through acquisitions, however Moody's expects the company will maintain a conservative balance sheet. This was evidenced by Russel's acquisition of Boyd Metals in November 2021 which was funded with cash.

Russel has good liquidity (SGL-2), with about CAD600 million of available liquidity sources and no uses. Available liquidity sources consist of CAD146 million of cash at Q1 2022, CAD315 million of availability on its CAD450 million revolving credit facility (September 2025), and free cash flow of about CAD145 million through June 2023. The credit facility consists of CAD400 million under Tranche I to be utilized for borrowings and letters of credit and CAD50 million under Tranche II to be utilized only for letters of credit. The borrowings and letters of credit are available up to an amount equal to the sum of specified percentages of the company's eligible accounts receivable and inventories, to a maximum of CAD450 million. Russel has financial covenants associated with its credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.1x, with which Moody's believes the company will remain well in compliance. Russel's term debt of CAD150 million is due in October 2025 and CAD150 million due in March 2026.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Russel will maintain its leverage below 2x and will manage its inventory levels to match market conditions.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company significantly increases its scale and broadens its end market diversity, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 1.5x, operating margins are sustained above 12%, and the company remains free cash flow positive through various steel price points.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x, or its operating margins fall below 5%. Material debt financed acquisitions, or sustained negative free cash generation (especially at the expense of maintaining its dividend) could also result in a downgrade.

Russel Metals Inc. headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading North American metal distributor. The company operates three segments: (1) Metals Service Centers (2) Energy Products and (3) Steel Distributors. Revenues in 2021 were CAD4.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jamie Koutsoukis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

