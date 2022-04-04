Moody's upgrades Russell Sage College's (NY) to B3; outlook stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Russell Sage College's, NY (the College) issuer and revenue bond ratings to B3 from Caa1. The College had approximately $12 million of total debt as of fiscal end 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Russell Sage College's (NY) ratings to B3 from Caa1 is largely driven by a multi-year trend of improving operating performance and liquidity. The implementation of significant budget adjustments contributed to a substantial strengthening of operating performance over the last five years, culminating in an 18% EBIDA margin in fiscal 2021. Similarly, the College's unrestricted monthly liquidity more than doubled to nearly $8 million providing 72 days cash on hand. This material financial improvement during a period of significant business disruption from the pandemic demonstrates sound financial strategy, which is a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework.

The B3 issuer rating incorporates the College's limited scale and brand and strategic positioning, still modest wealth and liquidity, and ongoing exposure to heightened debt structure risks. Weak regional demographics and elevated competition will continue to depress pricing flexibility and student-related revenue growth. A relatively small scale of operations with operating revenue of $49 million in fiscal 2021 and high reliance on student charges expose the College to potential operating performance volatility. At the same time, deferred maintenance is increasing as the College has held back on capital spending due to its financial difficulties, a longer term competitive and financial challenge.

The B3 revenue bond ratings incorporate the issuer rating and general obligation characteristics of the bonds. Recovery prospects in the event of default for both the Series 1999A and 2002A are uncertain as they would likely be dependent upon sale of campus property with no current market value provided, and subject to liens provided to bank counterparties for additional debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates management's continued efforts to move the College to more sustained structural balance, while acknowledging a difficult market and macro-economic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in liquidity and reduction of reliance on external liquidity for operations

- Sustained strengthening in student demand, resulting in revenue growth and significantly improved operating performance- Reduction of debt structure risks

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Acceleration of bank debt or lack of access to external liquidity given thin cash and investments; reduction of liquid cash and investments

- Inability to sustain recent improvement in financial performance, including above 1x debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 1999A and 2002A revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations of the College and represent about 70% of total outstanding debt. The bonds are effectively subordinated to various other debt instruments, including bank loans and lines of credit, which have a security interest in portions of the campus or cash and investments.

The Series 2002A bonds are variable rate demand debt and the Series 1999A bonds are fixed rate, and regularly amortizing. The outstanding bonds introduce liquidity risk due to multiple financial covenants, which could result in acceleration of debt if tripped, absent forbearance or a waiver. The College is required to meet financial covenants of maintaining a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.0x for the Series 2002A bonds. The College's reported annual debt coverage ratio for June 30th, 2021, was 5.05x, providing substantial headroom above covenanted levels.

PROFILE

Russell Sage College, previously consisted of Russell Sage College and the Sage College of Albany is now considered as one college with two campuses located in Albany and Troy, New York. The college generated operating revenue of $49 million and enrolled 1,961 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

