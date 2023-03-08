Moody's upgrades SBA Communications CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) upgraded SBA Communications Corporation's ("SBA") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba3 from B1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. Moody's also upgraded the senior secured debt ratings of SBA Senior Finance II, LLC to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook is stable for both entities.

The ratings upgrade reflects strong industry fundamentals and growth prospects for SBA's tower business in addition to robust, internally generated cash flows which help support higher leverage at the current rating level.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SBA will continue to generate significant free cash flow while maintaining strong liquidity. It also assumes the company will remain disciplined in managing its future growth without a meaningful increase to leverage.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: SBA Communications Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

..Issuer: SBA Senior Finance II, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SBA Communications Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: SBA Senior Finance II, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SBA Communications Ba2 CFR reflects the company's (i) solid market position as the third largest wireless tower operator in the US, (ii) highly profitable business with strong, predictable cash flows and operating margins, (iii) long term, contractual relationships with large, investment-grade rated, telecommunications operators and (iv) broad geographic concentration across US and international markets. In addition, the rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit profile will benefit from strong underlying fundamentals over the next 12-18 months, including robust demand for wireless connectivity and wireless tower infrastructure. We expect SBA to continue to operate with a debt-heavy capital structure, with adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA in the mid-7.0x range. The company's aggressive capital allocation strategy that is supportive of operating at high leverage levels as it seeks strategic growth, will limit improvement in leverage on a longer-term basis. Potential earnings volatility related to carrier consolidation and equipment decommissions as well as longer-term, substitute technology risk are other rating considerations.

SBA's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation for strong liquidity over the next 12-18 months. The liquidity profile is supported by $144 million of cash and $780 million in availability under its $1.5 billion secured revolver due July 2026, as of December 31, 2022. We expect operating cash flow generation of over $1.5 billion over the next 12-month period. Given the projected cash flow and cash balance, we expect SBA will comfortably meet its contractual obligations over the forecast period. Further, in November 2022, SBA issued $850 million of five-year tower revenue notes in an ABS offering, using proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its revolver as well as its $640 million maturity due March 2023. Near-term maturities include $620 million in tower notes due October 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SBA's ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to demonstrate EBITDA growth and allocates free cash flow towards deleveraging such that: adjusted net debt to EBITDA is sustained meaningfully below 7.0x.

SBA's ratings could be downgraded if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, including large debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases, or lower-than-expected cash flow growth such that: adjusted net debt to EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is the third largest independent owner and operator of wireless tower assets in the U.S. As of December 31, 2022, SBA owned 17,416 communications sites in the US and its territories and 21,895 wireless towers in South America, Central America, Canada, South Africa, the Philippines, and Tanzania.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Reed Valutas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

