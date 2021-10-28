Moody's upgrades SEG Holding CFR to Ba3

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded SEG Holding, LLC's (Parent of BI-LO, LLC, "SEG Holdco") corporate family rating and probability of default rating to Ba3 and Ba3-PD from B1 and B1-PD respectively. Moody's also upgraded the rating of the company's senior secured notes to B1 from B2. Additionally, Moody's upgraded the rating of BI-LO, LLC's ("BI-LO") asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL") to Ba1 from Ba2. The outlook for SEG Holding, LLC and BI-LO is stable.

"The company's better than expected operating performance coupled with its debt reduction has resulted in a significant improvement in credit metrics and we expect metrics to remain strong even after consumer buying patterns return to normal as they resume spending in travel, leisure and services", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: SEG Holding, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: BI-LO, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SEG Holding, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: BI-LO, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SEG Holding's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the company's moderate leverage and very good liquidity. The company's divestiture of its BI-LO banner in the first half of fiscal 2021 and the resulting exit from the Carolina's has reduced its geographic scale but has left it with a more profitable store base in higher growth geographies like Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. The company has also reduced its debt burden by using free cash flow and proceeds from the divestitures to repay debt. Debt/EBITDA is expected to be modest at around 2.5 times with EBIT/interest at around 3.0 times in the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects financial strategy to remain conservative going forward. The business environment remains highly competitive and challenging for supermarkets particularly in the geographies in which the company operates but Moody's expects SEG Holdco's metrics to remain strong even after the pandemic induced increase in volume and profitability normalizes.

The stable outlook reflects SEG Holding's very good liquidity and Moody's expectation that credit metrics will not decline materially even when buying patterns normalize.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade will require a well-articulated financial policy. Ratings could be upgraded if the company's liquidity remains very good, same store sales increase and operating profit improves such that EBIT/interest is sustained above 3.5 times and debt/EBITDA remains at or below 2.5 times with financial policies remaining benign.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, same store sales decline for extended period and operating margin shrinks meaningfully or financial policies become aggressive. Ratings could also be downgraded if EBIT/interest is sustained below 2.5 times or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SEG Holding, LLC is the parent of BI-LO, LLC which operates as a food retailer in the Southeastern United States. The company currently operates supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, under the "Winn-Dixie", "Harveys" and "Fresco y Más" supermarket banners. SEG Holding is owned by its former lenders following its emergence from bankruptcy in 2018. Revenue totaled $8.8 billion for the LTM period ending July 14, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Manoj Chadha

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

