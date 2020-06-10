Moody's upgrades SFPUC Wastewater Enterprise, CA's revenue bonds and loans to Aa2 and assigns Aa2 to 2020 WIFIA Loan; outlook is stable

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Wastewater Enterprise, CA's wastewater revenue bonds and parity 2018 WIFIA loan to Aa2 from Aa3 and upgraded its bank note and commercial paper bank bond ratings to Aa3 from A1. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Aa2 rating to the PUC's $514 million 2020 WIFIA Loan (Southeast Treatment Plant Improvements Project) from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), which is also on parity with the PUC's outstanding wastewater revenue bonds. The Aa2 applies to the PUC's $1.5 billion in outstanding bonds and $1.2 billion in WIFIA loans, which the PUC has not yet drawn down. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects the PUC wastewater enterprise's sustained annual debt service coverage and cash on hand at higher than historical levels, supported by multi-year rate increases and consistent with the PUC's strengthened financial policies.

The Aa2 rating reflects the very large system's exceptionally large and wealthy service area and diverse customer base. It further reflects the financial strength of the system, which is consistent with its Aa2-rated peers. The rating incorporates the PUC's strong rate setting and capital planning of a very large capital program that will require significant additional debt. Legal provisions are weaker than typical for a system of this size, but this weakness is counterbalanced by PUC board policies that are materially stronger than legal minimums.

The Aa3 rating for the bank bond and bank note ratings related to the wastewater system's commercial paper program and revolving loans reflects a one-notch distinction from the Aa2 revenue bond rating. If any bank bonds or bank notes were to be outstanding, they would be paid on a subordinate basis to the Aa2-rated obligations secured by a net wastewater revenue pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the SFPUC Wastewater Enterprise. The enterprise has the flexibility to cut costs to adjust to a decline in revenue from commercial accounts, which has also been offset by an increase in revenue from residential customers. We expect delinquency rates will likely continue to be relatively low. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the wastewater enterprise changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the system will continue to implement rate increases and manage costs to offset year to year fluctuations in wastewater flow, resulting in stable debt service coverage on both an annual and indenture basis. The outlook also anticipates that the outcome of the PUC's settlement discussions with the EPA will not weaken the system's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved and sustained debt service coverage by net revenues

- Material growth of unrestricted cash

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction of debt service coverage below projected levels

- Significant reduction of liquidity, notwithstanding a potential short-term decline due to the financial impact of the coronavirus shelter in place

LEGAL SECURITY

The wastewater revenue bonds and WIFIA loans are secured by a pledge of net revenue from the PUC's wastewater enterprise.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2020 WIFIA loan, expected to be drawn down by the PUC in 2027, will be used to fund up to 49% of eligible project costs for the Southeast Treatment Plant Improvements Project.

PROFILE

The San Francisco Public Utility Commission wastewater enterprise provides sewage and stormwater collection, treatment and disposal services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the City and County of San Francisco (Aaa stable), as well as three municipal sewer service providers that serve residents and businesses in northern San Mateo County (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

