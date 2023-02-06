Moody's upgrades SGL Carbon's CFR to B2; outlook stable

Stockholm, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded SGL Carbon SE's (SGL Carbon or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating to B2 and B2-PD from B3 and B3-PD respectively. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the instrument rating of the guaranteed senior secured notes to B2 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings and outlook incorporate the expectation that the company will refinance its financing instruments well ahead of the maturity date.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of SGL Carbon's CFR reflects its solid point-in-time credit metrics and Moody's expectations for SGL Carbon to maintain strong credit metrics comfortably within expectations for its B2 rating over the next 12-18 months. As of end of September 2022, SGL has good liquidity, with €203 million of cash on balance and access to its €175 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) which matures in January 2024. A failure to refinance its RCF or the senior secured notes due September 2024 would increase negative pressure on the credit rating.

In 2022, energy price pass-through clauses and hedges, cost savings from its completed restructuring program, and strong demand in several end-markets, especially the semiconductor industry, supported SGL Carbon's EBITDA generation despite the high energy cost and inflation environment in Europe. Furthermore, the company mitigated to some extent the negative impact of the expiring carbon fiber contract for the BMW i3 in mid-2022 by shifting its carbon fiber capacity to the lower margin wind energy market where the company experiences strong demand. Moody's estimates that SGL Carbon's gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, decreased to around 4x in 2022 from 6.2x (5.4x including equity accounted income) in 2021. The aforementioned leverage metrics include the rating agency's standard adjustments and are solid for the B2 rating.

Moody's expects that SGL Carbon's gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, will remain below 5x in 2023, within expectations for its B2 rating. This view incorporates a moderate decline in earnings because of a weaker macroeconomic environment and higher relative production costs. Solid demand for SGL Carbon's high margin graphite solutions' products partially mitigates these headwinds, and SGL also benefits from its exposure to favourable growth trends in the silicon carbide markets.

SGL Carbon's B2 rating positively reflects its solid credit metrics; global production footprint; exposure to high growth markets such as semiconductor or fuel cells; and supportive shareholder structure. Its high cash balance and the track record under the current management team further supports the credit profile.

However, the company's modest scale; limited track record of earnings growth, especially in its carbon fiber business segment; and lack of track record of generating consistent positive free cash flow prior to 2020; remain to weigh negatively on the credit profile.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to maintain credit metrics commensurate for the B2 rating over the next 18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates the expectation that the company will refinance its revolving credit facility early and address the maturity of its guaranteed senior secured notes well ahead of the maturity date.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for SGL Carbon incorporates positively the company's shareholder base, which includes, SKion GmbH and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and the current management's track record since late 2020. Furthermore, the company is committed to a net leverage target, which improves the transparency of its risk management framework.

LIQUIDITY CONSIDERATIONS

SGL Carbon's liquidity is good. Liquidity sources consist of an undrawn €175 million RCF, around €203 million cash on its balance sheet as of the end of September 2022 and expected internal cash generation. These sources are sufficient to cover the company's capital spending and working cash needs over the next 12-18 months. The undrawn RCF matures in January 2024, and Moody's expects the company to refinance the instrument ahead of its maturity date. Moody's also expects refinancing of the €250 million guaranteed senior secured notes well ahead of the September 2024 maturity date.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The guaranteed senior secured notes are rated B2, in line with the corporate family rating for SGL Carbon, because the senior secured notes have a dominant position in the capital structure, and rank pari passu with the RCF. SGL Carbon's guaranteed senior secured notes are effectively senior to the unsecured convertible notes (unrated), but the outstanding convertible notes do not provide a sufficient loss absorption layer to warrant upward notching of the secured bonds relative to the CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider upgrading SGL Carbon's rating if the company continues to generate positive FCF on a sustainable basis and Moody's adjusted leverage would remain sustainably below 4.5x. In addition, the company needs to build a track record of EBITDA growth and lower earnings' volatility.

Lack of progress on refinancing upcoming maturities well ahead of the due date would likely result in a downgrade. Moody's could downgrade SGL Carbon's rating with expectations for Moody's adjusted gross leverage above 5.5x or EBITDA/interest expense below 2.5x on a sustainable basis. A downgrade would also be likely if the company proves unable to generate sustained positive free cash flow or its liquidity profile deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, SGL Carbon SE is one of the world's leading manufacturers of carbon fiber and specialty graphite solutions and applications. In the last twelve months ended September 2022, the company reported company-adjusted EBITDA of €168 million on sales revenue of around €1,117 million, equivalent to a company-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 15%. The company supplies a broad range of industries ranging from the more traditional industrial sectors, such as chemical and automotive industries, to high-growth areas such as the solar, lithium-ion battery, fuel cell and LED industries. SGL Carbon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As of 31 December 2021, the company's largest shareholders were SKion GmbH, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (A2 stable) and Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (A3 stable).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Massard

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

