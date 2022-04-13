Moody's upgrades SGL Carbon's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Stockholm, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded SGL Carbon SE's (SGL Carbon or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating to B3 and B3-PD from Caa1 and Caa1-PD respectively. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B3 rating of the €250 million guaranteed senior secured notes. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of SGL Carbon's CFR to B3 reflects significant improvements in the company's liquidity profile over the last 12 months, solid trading performance in 2021, and expectations for SGL Carbon to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a B3 rating. Through a combination of internal cash flow generation and disposals of non-core assets, the company's cash balance increased to €221 million as of end December 2021 from €142 million as of end December 2020. SGL Carbon also extended its revolving credit facility (RCF) by one year to January 2024, and its nearest debt maturity occurs in September 2023 when the €151 million (amount outstanding as of end December 2021) convertible bond matures. The high cash balance and management's focus on cash conservation provide financial flexibility to manage the upcoming maturities, which Moody's expect SGL Carbon to address well ahead of the due date.

In 2021, the company benefitted from solid demand in its key end-markets, such as wind energy, semiconductor and the automotive industry, which supported a reduction in Moody's adjusted gross leverage (including pension provisions) to 6.2x in 2021 from 11.6x in 2020. SGL Carbon publicly guides company-adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €110 million to €130 million in 2022 leading to an estimated Moody's adjusted gross leverage in the range of 6x to 7x, assuming slightly lower adjusted debt levels. The expiration of a larger carbon fiber contract in mid-2022 and higher raw material costs will pressure earnings, but cost savings from the restructuring program initiated in 2020 and higher pricing will somewhat mitigate the negative effect. In terms of the expiring carbon fiber contract, SGL Carbon took already preemptive steps by gaining new customers and will shift capacity to the lower-margin wind energy market, where it experiences strong demand for carbon fibers. In response to the volatile energy costs, the company hedged over 80% of its electricity and gas consumption to increase cost visibility.

Moody's expects SGL Carbon's credit metrics to remain in line with the current rating over the next 18 months under Moody's baseline economic forecast. Potential negative developments in the global economy or extended temporary factory shutdowns at its customers would likely lead to a downward adjustment in Moody's view on SGL's credit metrics, but the company's high cash balance should provide sufficient financial flexibility even under a less favorable scenario.

The company generated significant Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of €84 million in 2021 supported by moderate capital expenditure compared to historical values and some working capital releases. The majority of the capital expenditure was invested in the graphite solutions business unit, a focus area for the company, and historically, SGL Carbon consumed FCF mainly because of large investments. Moody's expects disciplined capital spending to facilitate positive FCF over the next 18 months even though working capital is likely to weigh on cash generation in 2022. Expectations for sustained positive free cash flow are among the considerations supporting the B3 rating.

The limited track record of consistently growing the revenue base, as well profitability that remains comparably weak to other B3 rated peers with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of around 11.5% (excluding equity accounted income) in 2021, constrain the rating. Moody's expects SGL Carbon's EBITDA margin to decline in 2022 because of raw material inflation and a carbon fiber contract expiration. At the same time, the company aims to increase its profitability over time and has confirmed its mid-term profit targets, including company-adjusted EBITDA margin improvements by approximately 1% to 3% by 2025 compared to 2021 levels.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

SGL Carbon's liquidity is solid. Liquidity sources consist of an undrawn €175 million RCF, around €221 million cash on its balance sheet as of the end of December 2021 and expected internal cash generation. These sources are sufficient to cover the company's capital spending, working cash needs and swings in working capital over the next 12-18 months. The company's nearest debt maturity occurs in September 2023 when the €151 million (amount outstanding as of end December 2021) convertible bond matures. Moody's expects the refinancing of the convertible well ahead of the maturity date.

The company's RCF has two financial covenants, including a net debt/EBITDA covenant. The rating incorporates the expectation that the company will comfortably meet the covenant requirement under its RCF at all times.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on SGL Carbon's rating reflects the expectation that credit metrics will remain in line with a B3 rating over the next 18 months and that the company will address the upcoming maturities well ahead of the due date.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for SGL Carbon incorporates positively the company's shareholder base, which includes, SKion GmbH and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. Furthermore, the company takes a proactive approach towards its liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

SGL Carbon's guaranteed senior secured notes are rated B3, in line with the CFR, even though they are, similar to the obligations under the RCF, effectively senior to the 2023 convertible bond. Other liabilities ranked ahead of the convertible include trade payables, operating leases and bank loans. In Moody's loss given default analysis, the loss absorption of the convertible bond is considered as too low for an upnotch of the senior secured notes. The senior secured notes are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing in aggregate at least 70% of the consolidated EBITDA of the group and are secured by share pledges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider upgrading SGL Carbon's rating, although unlikely over the next 12 months, if the company continues to generate positive FCF on a sustainable basis and Moody's adjusted leverage would reduce to below 5x while building a track record of EBITDA growth for all business segments. An upgrade furthermore would require SGL Carbon to maintain an adequate liquidity profile and to lengthen the debt maturity profile.

Moody's could downgrade SGL Carbon's rating if Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio rises again above 7.0x for a prolonged period of time. A downgrade would also be likely with substantial weakening of the company's liquidity profile or lack of progress on refinancing upcoming maturities well ahead of the due date.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, SGL Carbon SE is one of the world's leading manufacturers of carbon fiber and specialty graphite solutions and applications. In 2021, the company reported company-adjusted EBITDA of €140 million on sales revenue of around €1,007 million, equivalent to a company-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 14%. The company supplies to a broad range of industries ranging from the more traditional industrial sectors, such as chemical and automotive industries, to high-growth areas such as the solar, lithium-ion battery, fuel cell and LED industries. SGL Carbon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As of 31 December 2021, the company's largest shareholders were SKion GmbH, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Massard

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

