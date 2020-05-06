Moody's upgrades SGTP Highway Bypass Limited Partnership's senior secured rating to A2; outlook is stable.

Toronto, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded SGTP Highway Bypass Limited Partnership's (SGTP or the Issuer) senior secured bond rating to A2 from A3. The rating outlook is stable.

Debt affected (face value):

- CAD488 million due 31 Jan 2045

- CAD141 million due 31 Jul 2049

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the Issuer's senior secured debt rating to A2 from A3 reflects the recent achievement of substantial completion by October 31, 2019 which was on schedule and on budget. Completing construction on-time and on-budget materially reduces the Issuer's risk profile because substantial completion triggered the beginning of the availability payments covering debt service, equity returns and maintenance and rehabilitation costs, only subject to deductions for quality failures or unavailability. The rating action is further supported by the low complexity of SGTP's obligations during operations. This is demonstrated by the Issuer's track record of strong operating performance since November 1 2019 with no payment deductions to date, which Moody's expects will continue.

The A2 rating also recognizes that the availability payments are paid by a very highly rated entity, the Province of Saskatchewan (the Authority, Aaa stable), an important rating consideration. Additionally, SGTP has subcontracted all of its operating and maintenance obligations under a long-term contract to a highly experienced O&M Contractor whose obligations are guaranteed by a credit worthy entity, VINCI Concessions S.A.S. Further, Moody's views the constructive working relationship between the Issuer and the Authority as credit supportive as it bodes well for the ability of the parties to manage the requirements under the project agreement without any adverse impact to the credit profile of the project.

However, the rating is constrained by the relatively weak operating phase financial metrics (1.15x minimum annual debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and 1.19x average annual DSCR) along with a debt structure that has a 1.00x event of default DSCR. Moreover, by retaining rehabilitation obligations, the Issuer is exposed to fluctuating lifecycle costs. While the minimum all-in cash break even ratio is relatively low at just above 17%, the average cash break even ratio is materially higher. This is especially the case towards the end of the project agreement term when hand back requirements must be met, which indicates a solid ability to absorb higher costs if necessary.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of continued strong operating performance with minimal occurrence of payment deductions for availability and quality failures as well as our expectation of cost controls with respect to life cycle obligations so that SGTP will generate the debt service coverage ratios consistent with those planned at financial close.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

A continued track record of strong operating performance with minimal deductions, while maintaining or improving forecasted DSCRs as a result of better than planned life cycle costs.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

- Material changes during the operating phase, including increases in rehabilitation costs, that result in deteriorating credit metrics (such as a sustained DSCR that is below 1.14x);

- Deterioration of the O&M Contractor's credit quality that would affect its ability to absorb significant O&M costs increases or could result in a need to replace it at a higher cost;

- A material downgrade of the Province of Saskatchewan's rating.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

SGTP is a single purpose limited partnership that has entered into a Project Agreement with the Province of Saskatchewan as represented by the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and rehabilitate a new bypass and related infrastructure. The Project consists of a free flow highway corridor through the Regina Region that is in the operating phase until 2049.

