Moody's upgrades SM Energy's CFR to B1; positive outlook

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded SM Energy Company's (SM) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's also upgraded SM's senior secured rating to Ba3 from B1, its senior unsecured rating to B2 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

"The upgrade of SM's ratings reflects the company's continued improvement in its debt leverage, focus on simplifying the capital structure by paying off the second lien notes amid current strong commodity price environment," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "SM's ability and willingness to further reduce debt through 2022 and the prospect of durable improvement in the company's credit metrics while maintaining its significant scale, contribute to the positive outlook. SM's competitive cost structure and considerable inventory of highly economic drilling locations will allow the company to maintain its size and scale."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: SM Energy Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SM Energy Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SM's B1 CFR reflects its substantial acreage position in the Midland Basin, its competitive cost structure, and a substantially improved debt maturity profile and the prospect of significant debt reduction through 2022 resulting in further improving credit profile. SM benefits from a production base (average daily production was 141 mboe/d in 2021) that is similar in size to many Ba-rated oil producers and some basin diversification. The company's good inventory of Permian drilling locations, capable of generating positive returns in an oil price environment below $40/bbl, provides SM the ability to generate mid-single digit percentage production growth and free cash flow for debt reduction. As the mix of production continues to shift toward the Midland Basin from South Texas, SM's cost structure and cash margins will continue to improve and allow the company to realize higher cash margins. The company's focus on debt reduction in lieu of growth in size and scale somewhat constrains the company's credit profile.

SM's senior unsecured notes are rated B2, one notch below the B1 CFR, reflecting their subordinated claim to SM Energy's assets behind the senior secured credit facility and the size of the facility. The Ba3 rating on SM's senior secured second lien notes, one notch above the CFR, reflects their advantaged position to the unsecured notes in the company's capital structure and the small size of the second lien notes issuance relative to SM's unsecured debt.

SM's SGL-1 rating reflects Moody's expectation that SM will maintain very good liquidity through mid-2023, primarily due to robust cash flow generation, as well as ample borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2021, the company $332 million of cash and no outstanding borrowings ($2.5 million of Letters of Credit) under its $1.1 billion committed revolving credit facility expiring in September 2023. The company will be able to meet all its cash needs including capital spending for 2022 from its operating cash flow. The company will generate significant free cash flow which it plans to use to reduce debt. The revolver is governed by two financial covenants -- total debt to EBITDAX of not greater than 4x and a minimum current ratio requirement of 1x. Moody's expects the company to maintain compliance under its covenants.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation SM will generate substantial free cash flow in 2022 and reduce debt significantly to deliver a durable improvement in its credit metrics. The company's significant scale and its competitive cost structure and considerable inventory of highly economic drilling locations also contribute to the positive outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if SM reduces its debt to average daily production to approach $10,000 and maintaining retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio consistently above 35% and a Leveraged Full-Cycle Ratio (LFCR) above 1.5x. Ratings could be downgraded if LFCR approaches 1x, RCF to debt falls below 20% or if EBITDAX to interest coverage is less than 2x.

SM Energy Company is a Denver, Colorado based publicly traded E&P company with primary production operations in the Eagle Ford Shale (Webb County) and the Midland Basin (Howard, Upton, Midland and Martin Counties) of Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

