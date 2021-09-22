Moody's upgrades STC's BCA to a1 from a2; affirms A1 issuer rating

London, 22 September 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Saudi Telecom Company's (STC) baseline credit assessment (BCA) to a1 from a2 and affirmed STC's A1 long-term issuer rating. Moody's also affirmed STC Sukuk Company Limited's A1 senior unsecured rating. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The upgrade of STC's BCA reflects the company's track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile over the years and its ability to maintain very strong financial metrics", says Julien Haddad, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst, and local market analyst on STC. "The upgrade also reflects STC's leading position in the Saudi telecom sector, which has considerable growth opportunities".

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the BCA to a1 from a2 reflects STC's conservative financial profile and the ability of the company to maintain strong metrics despite some challenging times, including the oil price crash in 2015-2016 and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. STC's debt to EBITDA has systematically remained below 1.0x, while (EBITDA-capex)/interest expense has remained over 25x. This is despite STC being a regular dividend payer and constantly investing in capex to maintain and upgrade its infrastructure.

STC has also built a strong balance sheet over the years, which allowed the company to build sufficient headroom in order to grow organically, through investments in its other business lines, or through acquisitions by growing its footprint outside of Saudi Arabia. As of June 2021, STC had SAR7.7 billion ($2.1 billion) in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, in addition to SAR2.9 billion ($0.8 billion) of short term Murabaha and SAR3.9 billion ($1.0 billion) in the form of investments in a sukuk issued by the Government of Saudi Arabia, which the company can liquidate, should the need arise.

In addition, as the leading integrated telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) operator in Saudi Arabia, with more than 70% share of total revenue in 2020, STC is well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the Saudi telecom and ICT market. The telecom and technology sectors are two of the strategic sectors the government of Saudi Arabia is focusing on, in order to grow the non-oil economy and reduce its reliance on hydrocarbons. STC has aligned its strategy with that of the government and has been investing in growing its other business lines, besides the core telecom operations. Those include TAWAL (the towers business), solutions by STC (including integration, IoT, cloud services), Sirar by STC (cyber security) and STC Pay (financial services). All of this, while maintaining a very strong financial profile.

Moody's classifies STC as a government-related issuer (GRI) because of its 76.2% indirect government ownership. STC's long-term issuer rating of A1 reflects its standalone creditworthiness as expressed by a BCA of a1, combined with GRI assumptions of 'high' level of interdependence between the government and STC and a 'strong' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to STC from the government if ever required.

The BCA continues to factor in STC's (1) solid financial profile, as illustrated by its consistently low debt/ EBITDA of below 1.0x; (2) leading position in the domestic market, where it holds a market share of around 70%; (3) strong EBITDA margin in the 40%-45% range on a consistent basis; and (4) strong liquidity despite high dividend payments.

The BCA also takes into account (1) the concentration to and increasing competitive nature of the telecom market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); (2) the saturation in the KSA's mobile segment; and (3) the low aggregate revenue contribution of around 8% from international operations in 2020.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

STC's solid liquidity is underpinned by a strong cash balance of SAR7.7 billion ($2.1 billion) as of 30 June 2021 and Moody's forecast of strong generation of funds from operations of SAR22.2 billion ($5.9 billion) over the next 12 months as well as short term committed working capital facilities of SAR5.0 billion. These cash sources will be more than sufficient to cover Moody's forecast of the company's capital spending requirement (excluding lease payments) of SAR11.5 billion ($3.1 billion), dividend payments of SAR8.0 billion ($2.1 billion) and debt repayments (including lease liabilities) of SAR1.3 billion ($0.3 billion) over the next 12 months.

STC has additional liquidity sources available, which include short term Murabahas totaling SAR2.9 billion ($0.8 billion) as of June 2021. In addition, the company has access to another SAR3.9 billion ($1.0 billion) in the form of investments in a Government of Saudi Arabia issued sukuk.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

STC's negative rating outlook is in line with that of the government rating and reflects the credit linkages between STC and the government and the fact that STC generates more than 90% of its cash flow in Saudi Arabia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

STC's rating could come under positive pressure if the sovereign rating of Saudi Arabia is upgraded.

Following the upgrade of STC's BCA to a1, the company is now one of the highest rated telecom operators on a stand-alone basis globally. The likelihood of the BCA being upgraded to aa3 is low, due to the company's scale and concentration in Saudi Arabia. Any increase in scale outside of Saudi Arabia, in markets with lower sovereign ratings or where the regulatory framework is less supportive compared to Saudi Arabia, could result in the company diluting the benefit of its strong and leading position in its domestic market.

STC's issuer rating would be downgraded if the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating were to be downgraded.

Downward pressure on STC's BCA could result from increased competition, debt-financed acquisitions or sustained periods of negative free cash flow — as a result, for instance, of higher capital spending or dividend payouts — that cause the company's debt/EBITDA to materially exceed 1.0x on a sustained basis and its retained cash flow/debt to decrease below 45% on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The local market analyst for this rating is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

COMPANY PROFILE

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is the leading integrated telecommunications and ICT service provider in the KSA. After the liberalization of the local telecommunications market, STC expanded across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Internationally, the company mainly operates in Bahrain and Kuwait, and through its associate in Malaysia. The company reported total revenue of SAR61.7 billion ($16.5 billion) and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of SAR25.6 billion ($6.8 billion) for the last 12 months ending 30 June 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

