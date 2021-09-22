Moody's upgrades STC's BCA to a1 from a2; affirms A1 issuer rating

London, 22 September 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded Saudi Telecom Company's (STC) baseline credit assessment
(BCA) to a1 from a2 and affirmed STC's A1 long-term issuer
rating. Moody's also affirmed STC Sukuk Company Limited's
A1 senior unsecured rating. The outlook on all ratings remains
negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
"The upgrade of STC's BCA reflects the company's track
record of maintaining a conservative financial profile over the years
and its ability to maintain very strong financial metrics",
says Julien Haddad, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior
Analyst, and local market analyst on STC. "The upgrade
also reflects STC's leading position in the Saudi telecom sector,
which has considerable growth opportunities".
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the BCA to a1 from a2 reflects STC's conservative
financial profile and the ability of the company to maintain strong metrics
despite some challenging times, including the oil price crash in
2015-2016 and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.
STC's debt to EBITDA has systematically remained below 1.0x,
while (EBITDA-capex)/interest expense has remained over 25x.
This is despite STC being a regular dividend payer and constantly investing
in capex to maintain and upgrade its infrastructure.
STC has also built a strong balance sheet over the years, which
allowed the company to build sufficient headroom in order to grow organically,
through investments in its other business lines, or through acquisitions
by growing its footprint outside of Saudi Arabia. As of June 2021,
STC had SAR7.7 billion ($2.1 billion) in unrestricted
cash and cash equivalents, in addition to SAR2.9 billion
($0.8 billion) of short term Murabaha and SAR3.9
billion ($1.0 billion) in the form of investments in a sukuk
issued by the Government of Saudi Arabia, which the company can
liquidate, should the need arise.
In addition, as the leading integrated telecommunications and information
and communications technology (ICT) operator in Saudi Arabia, with
more than 70% share of total revenue in 2020, STC is well
positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the Saudi
telecom and ICT market. The telecom and technology sectors are
two of the strategic sectors the government of Saudi Arabia is focusing
on, in order to grow the non-oil economy and reduce its reliance
on hydrocarbons. STC has aligned its strategy with that of the
government and has been investing in growing its other business lines,
besides the core telecom operations. Those include TAWAL (the towers
business), solutions by STC (including integration, IoT,
cloud services), Sirar by STC (cyber security) and STC Pay (financial
services). All of this, while maintaining a very strong financial
profile.
Moody's classifies STC as a government-related issuer (GRI)
because of its 76.2% indirect government ownership.
STC's long-term issuer rating of A1 reflects its standalone
creditworthiness as expressed by a BCA of a1, combined with GRI
assumptions of 'high' level of interdependence between the
government and STC and a 'strong' likelihood of extraordinary
support being provided to STC from the government if ever required.
The BCA continues to factor in STC's (1) solid financial profile,
as illustrated by its consistently low debt/ EBITDA of below 1.0x;
(2) leading position in the domestic market, where it holds a market
share of around 70%; (3) strong EBITDA margin in the 40%-45%
range on a consistent basis; and (4) strong liquidity despite high
dividend payments.
The BCA also takes into account (1) the concentration to and increasing
competitive nature of the telecom market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(KSA); (2) the saturation in the KSA's mobile segment; and (3)
the low aggregate revenue contribution of around 8% from international
operations in 2020.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
STC's solid liquidity is underpinned by a strong cash balance of SAR7.7
billion ($2.1 billion) as of 30 June 2021 and Moody's
forecast of strong generation of funds from operations of SAR22.2
billion ($5.9 billion) over the next 12 months as well as
short term committed working capital facilities of SAR5.0 billion.
These cash sources will be more than sufficient to cover Moody's
forecast of the company's capital spending requirement (excluding lease
payments) of SAR11.5 billion ($3.1 billion),
dividend payments of SAR8.0 billion ($2.1 billion)
and debt repayments (including lease liabilities) of SAR1.3 billion
($0.3 billion) over the next 12 months.
STC has additional liquidity sources available, which include short
term Murabahas totaling SAR2.9 billion ($0.8 billion)
as of June 2021. In addition, the company has access to another
SAR3.9 billion ($1.0 billion) in the form of investments
in a Government of Saudi Arabia issued sukuk.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
STC's negative rating outlook is in line with that of the government rating
and reflects the credit linkages between STC and the government and the
fact that STC generates more than 90% of its cash flow in Saudi
Arabia.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
STC's rating could come under positive pressure if the sovereign
rating of Saudi Arabia is upgraded.
Following the upgrade of STC's BCA to a1, the company is now
one of the highest rated telecom operators on a stand-alone basis
globally. The likelihood of the BCA being upgraded to aa3 is low,
due to the company's scale and concentration in Saudi Arabia.
Any increase in scale outside of Saudi Arabia, in markets with lower
sovereign ratings or where the regulatory framework is less supportive
compared to Saudi Arabia, could result in the company diluting the
benefit of its strong and leading position in its domestic market.
STC's issuer rating would be downgraded if the Government of Saudi
Arabia's rating were to be downgraded.
Downward pressure on STC's BCA could result from increased competition,
debt-financed acquisitions or sustained periods of negative free
cash flow — as a result, for instance, of higher capital
spending or dividend payouts — that cause the company's debt/EBITDA
to materially exceed 1.0x on a sustained basis and its retained
cash flow/debt to decrease below 45% on a sustained basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1
..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Saudi Telecom Company
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: STC Sukuk Company Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The local market analyst for this rating is Julien Haddad, +971
(423) 795-39.
COMPANY PROFILE
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is the leading integrated telecommunications
and ICT service provider in the KSA. After the liberalization of
the local telecommunications market, STC expanded across the Middle
East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Internationally, the
company mainly operates in Bahrain and Kuwait, and through its associate
in Malaysia. The company reported total revenue of SAR61.7
billion ($16.5 billion) and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of SAR25.6
billion ($6.8 billion) for the last 12 months ending 30
June 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
