Moody's upgrades STS Operating's CFR and senior secured 1st lien ratings to B2; outlook stable

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for STS Operating, Inc. ("STS Operating"), including the corporate family rating to B2 from B3 and the probability of default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the senior secured first lien term loan rating to B2 from B3 and the senior secured second lien term loan rating to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of the CFR reflects Moody's expectation that solid demand growth in most of STS Operating's end markets will support continued strength in the company's performance through 2023. Furthermore, the company has demonstrated meaningful resilience in its operations and the ability to generate free cash flow in recent years, while executing bolt-on acquisitions and achieving organic growth. This has resulted in debt-to-EBTDA (Moody's adjusted) declining to 3.6 times as of December 31, 2022.

The instrument rating upgrades reflect Moody's assumption of about $100 million in ABL revolver debt paydown in 2023, as projected by management for 2023. The first lien term loan represents most of the debt in the capital structure. However, it has a second lien on the collateral behind the ABL that consists of a first priority claim on the most liquid assets such as accounts receivable and inventory. Under Moody's loss-given default methodology, without the ABL reduction, the first lien term loan would face downward rating pressure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of moderate organic revenue growth and good free cash flow generation over the next year, supported by flat to modest growth in the company's industrial and energy end markets. Moody's anticipates that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and credit metrics that support the B2 rating, while continuing to make tuck-in acquisitions.

Moody's took the following actions on STS Operating, Inc.:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: STS Operating, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan B, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: STS Operating, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

STS Operating's B2 CFR reflects its position as a leading distributor and service provider of fluid power and conveyance products, with good end market diversification. Moody's expects growth in demand to moderate but remain positive in 2023, aided by a relatively flexible cost structure and solid demand in most of the segments it operates in. Financial leverage as measured by total debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to remain around 3.5 times in 2023. The rating is constrained by its modest scale relative to other rated issuers, revenue exposure to highly cyclical industrial end markets and high regional concentration. Additionally, Moody's remains concerned that as general economic conditions slow, recent improvement in margins could reverse. This will be partly mitigated by STS Operating's revenue backlog, which as of December 2022 represented the company's largest such backlog on record. Moody's does not anticipate any material debt financed acquisitions or dividends although event risk is high with private equity ownership.

Moody's expects that STS Operating will maintain adequate liquidity. Moody's estimates STS Operating will have free cash flow of over $90 million in 2023 and cash between $20 million and $30 million. Liquidity will be further supported by a $300 million ABL revolver that is used primarily for working capital. As of December 31, 2022, availability under the revolver was $175 million, net of letters of credit. The company's senior secured first lien term loan becomes current in December 2023, although Moody's expects that it will be refinanced well in advance of that date. Further, free cash flow will support acquisition funding, lessening the dependence on revolver borrowings for bolt-on acquisitions.

From a corporate governance perspective, event risk is high with private equity ownership. The company has exhibited a track record of aggressive financial policies, given an active pace of debt funded acquisitions, which also present significant integration risks. Additional acquisitions are likely and could weaken the metrics or liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company completes the refinancing of its term loan due in 2024, while also maintaining a financial policy that supports the maintenance of lower leverage and good liquidity. As such, Moody's anticipates that an upgrade would also likely require debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained below 4.0x, while achieving positive organic revenue growth.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company were unable to refinance its first lien term loan in 2023. Additionally, the company could experience a downgrade if margins deteriorate, liquidity weakens and/or debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be above 5.5x. Lower free cash flow than Moody's projects or a high reliance on the revolver for working capital or other needs could also pressure the ratings. Lastly, debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns that permanently increase debt and leverage could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

STS Operating, Inc., based in Addison, Illinois, is a leading independent distributor of fluid power, fluid conveyance, fluid process and motion control products and provider of related solutions. The company has over 3,000 employees and over 209 facilities primarily located in the United States and Canada. Revenue was about $1.9 billion for year end December 31, 2022. The company is majority-owned by funds affiliated with Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC, a private equity firm that acquired SunSource in December 2017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ron Neysmith

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

