Moody's upgrades SUSE to B1 following debt reduction, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the probability of default
rating (PDR) of SUSE S.A. (SUSE, formerly named Marcel
Lux IV S.a.r.l.), the top entity of
SUSE's restricted group, to B1 from B3 and B1-PD from B3-PD
respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B1 from
B2 the instrument ratings on the €300 million guaranteed senior secured
term loan B2 and the $81 million guaranteed senior secured revolving
credit facility borrowed by Marcel Bidco GmbH as well as upgraded to B1
from B2 the instrument rating on the $360 million guaranteed senior
secured term loan B1 issued by Marcel BidCo LLC. Moody's has also
upgraded to B1 from B2 the instrument ratings on the outstanding $68
million guaranteed senior secured term loan B borrowed by Marcel Lux Debtco
S.a.r.l. The outlook for SUSE S.A.
(formerly named Marcel Lux IV S.a.r.l.),
Marcel Bidco GmbH, Marcel BidCo LLC and Marcel Lux Debtco S.a.r.l.
has been changed to stable from ratings under review. This concludes
the review for upgrade initiated on April 30, 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of SUSE's ratings reflects the improved capital structure
following the debt repayment of $502 million with proceeds from
the IPO leading to a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.2x
expected in 2021PF with the expectation that the company will reduce leverage
towards 4.5x in 2022. SUSE continues its strong operating
performance with strong revenue and EBITDA growth in both, SUSE's
core business as well as the recently acquired Rancher which is propelled
by a strong market growth and SUSE's market position in the open
source enterprise software market. Furthermore the rating action
reflects improvements in the financial policy following the IPO with a
moderate target leverage and no intention to pay dividends in the foreseeable
future. The rating action does not incorporate the expectation
of larger debt-financed acquisitions in the near term.
The B1 CFR additionally reflects (i) the company's position as distant
number two player in a niche market and the resulting limited scale measured
by revenue; (ii) the predominantly indirect nature of customer relationships
due to the increasing reliance on indirect sales channels (e.g.
cloud service providers, OEMs, hardware vendors) with some
concentration in these intermediaries; and (iii) the effects of customer
transitions to the cloud, such as shortening average contract duration
and resulting less favourable cash flow dynamics, as well as potentially
increasingly indirect relationships with end customers.
However, the B1 rating also reflects SUSE's track record of sustained
good growth over the last years as part of Micro Focus and on a stand-alone
basis since 2018 as well as the cash generative nature of the business
supported by strong EBITDA margins and limited overall investment needs,
despite sizable one-off cash costs related to the carve-out
over 2019-21. In addition, it reflects (i) the company's
position as one of two main paid Linux enterprise operating system (OS)
providers with solid positions in certain customer segments (i.e.
its SAP, IBM, HPE relationships), (ii) the strong growth
dynamics in the core server OS market fueled by the increasing use of
Linux as the preferred cloud server OS and the strong demand for Rancher
Kubernetes solutions although the track record is so far limited,
(iii) good revenue visibility resulting from a subscription-based,
upfront-cash business model and high stickiness of the product
and (iv) the company's geographically diversified revenue base with multiple
distribution channels.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage will fall
below 5.0x (Moody's adjusted) in the next 12-18 months,
a level that is commensurate with a B1 rating. Additionally,
it reflects the expected realization of synergies and sustainable cost
reductions to cope with the initial margin deterioration and risks around
the expected strong growth of the acquired Rancher business in a swiftly
developing market environment with related substitution risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the rating could result from SUSE's continued strong
performance in its core market and visible reported EBITDA growth following
the dilution from the Rancher acquisition such that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
declines sustainably below 4.0x while the free cash flow generation
is maintained at or above 15% free cash flow/debt (Moody's adjusted).
We would also require a diversification of revenue streams and a general
increase in the company's scale.
Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could arise from free
cash flow (after interest) below 10%, leverage remaining
above 5.0x could in any case strain the rating as would a significant
weakening of the company's liquidity profile.
LIQUIDITY
We view SUSE's liquidity profile as good. It is supported by $45
million of cash on balance sheet as of March 2021, and is complemented
by the fully undrawn $81 million revolving credit facility (RCF)
due 2025. We also expect the company to continue to generate free
cash flow above $100 million annually. The RCF is subject
to a springing total net leverage covenant tested when the facility is
drawn for more than 40%. The covenant is set at 8.09x
(calculated as per the definition in the Syndicated Facility Agreement),
and we expect the company to retain sufficient capacity.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The capital structure comprises the $360 million, €300
million equivalent senior secured term loan B, both due 2026,
the outstanding $68 million term loan B due in 2027, as well
as the $81 million senior secured RCF due 2025, all benefitting
from first-ranking security interests in shares, bank accounts
and intercompany receivables, and a guarantor coverage of at least
80% of the company's consolidated EBITDA, tested annually.
The debt instruments are rated in line with the corporate family rating
at B1.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.
SUSE's ratings factor in its majority private equity ownership and a financial
policy, illustrated by high tolerance for financial leverage and
willingness to finance acquisitions with significant a debt quantum.
Despite the fact that SUSE remains majority owned by existing shareholders
EQT, Moody's considers that the company has strengthened its financial
policy as part of the IPO. Besides the immediate debt reduction
following the IPO, the rating agency positively views the more conservative
financial policy with a mid-term target of net debt / EBITDA leverage
ratio (management adjusted) of below 3.5x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY ROFILE
SUSE is an open-source software products provider with headquarters
in Nuremberg, Germany, and was founded in 1992. SUSE
develops, delivers and supports commercial open-source software
products and is specialised in "paid Linux" OS. Predominantly
through its core product, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES),
which accounts for more than 80% of its revenue, the company
provides its software and services to over 13,400 customers worldwide.
Until 2018, the company was part of Micro Focus, which acquired
SUSE as part of the acquisition of Attachmate in 2014. In July
2020 SUSE announced the acquisition of Rancher Labs, an open-source
provider of container orchestration software. EQT has acquired
SUSE in 2018 for a total cash consideration of $2.5 billion
and the transaction was finally closed in February 2019. Following
an IPO in May 2021, EQT maintains a 74% stake in SUSE with
the remainder being held by management and free float.
SUSE generated around $466 million with a management adjusted EBITDA
of €190m in fiscal year 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dirk Goedde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
