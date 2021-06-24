info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades SUSE to B1 following debt reduction, outlook stable

24 Jun 2021

Frankfurt am Main, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the probability of default rating (PDR) of SUSE S.A. (SUSE, formerly named Marcel Lux IV S.a.r.l.), the top entity of SUSE's restricted group, to B1 from B3 and B1-PD from B3-PD respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B1 from B2 the instrument ratings on the €300 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B2 and the $81 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility borrowed by Marcel Bidco GmbH as well as upgraded to B1 from B2 the instrument rating on the $360 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B1 issued by Marcel BidCo LLC. Moody's has also upgraded to B1 from B2 the instrument ratings on the outstanding $68 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B borrowed by Marcel Lux Debtco S.a.r.l. The outlook for SUSE S.A. (formerly named Marcel Lux IV S.a.r.l.), Marcel Bidco GmbH, Marcel BidCo LLC and Marcel Lux Debtco S.a.r.l. has been changed to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on April 30, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of SUSE's ratings reflects the improved capital structure following the debt repayment of $502 million with proceeds from the IPO leading to a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.2x expected in 2021PF with the expectation that the company will reduce leverage towards 4.5x in 2022. SUSE continues its strong operating performance with strong revenue and EBITDA growth in both, SUSE's core business as well as the recently acquired Rancher which is propelled by a strong market growth and SUSE's market position in the open source enterprise software market. Furthermore the rating action reflects improvements in the financial policy following the IPO with a moderate target leverage and no intention to pay dividends in the foreseeable future. The rating action does not incorporate the expectation of larger debt-financed acquisitions in the near term.

The B1 CFR additionally reflects (i) the company's position as distant number two player in a niche market and the resulting limited scale measured by revenue; (ii) the predominantly indirect nature of customer relationships due to the increasing reliance on indirect sales channels (e.g. cloud service providers, OEMs, hardware vendors) with some concentration in these intermediaries; and (iii) the effects of customer transitions to the cloud, such as shortening average contract duration and resulting less favourable cash flow dynamics, as well as potentially increasingly indirect relationships with end customers.

However, the B1 rating also reflects SUSE's track record of sustained good growth over the last years as part of Micro Focus and on a stand-alone basis since 2018 as well as the cash generative nature of the business supported by strong EBITDA margins and limited overall investment needs, despite sizable one-off cash costs related to the carve-out over 2019-21. In addition, it reflects (i) the company's position as one of two main paid Linux enterprise operating system (OS) providers with solid positions in certain customer segments (i.e. its SAP, IBM, HPE relationships), (ii) the strong growth dynamics in the core server OS market fueled by the increasing use of Linux as the preferred cloud server OS and the strong demand for Rancher Kubernetes solutions although the track record is so far limited, (iii) good revenue visibility resulting from a subscription-based, upfront-cash business model and high stickiness of the product and (iv) the company's geographically diversified revenue base with multiple distribution channels.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage will fall below 5.0x (Moody's adjusted) in the next 12-18 months, a level that is commensurate with a B1 rating. Additionally, it reflects the expected realization of synergies and sustainable cost reductions to cope with the initial margin deterioration and risks around the expected strong growth of the acquired Rancher business in a swiftly developing market environment with related substitution risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could result from SUSE's continued strong performance in its core market and visible reported EBITDA growth following the dilution from the Rancher acquisition such that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 4.0x while the free cash flow generation is maintained at or above 15% free cash flow/debt (Moody's adjusted). We would also require a diversification of revenue streams and a general increase in the company's scale.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could arise from free cash flow (after interest) below 10%, leverage remaining above 5.0x could in any case strain the rating as would a significant weakening of the company's liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

We view SUSE's liquidity profile as good. It is supported by $45 million of cash on balance sheet as of March 2021, and is complemented by the fully undrawn $81 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. We also expect the company to continue to generate free cash flow above $100 million annually. The RCF is subject to a springing total net leverage covenant tested when the facility is drawn for more than 40%. The covenant is set at 8.09x (calculated as per the definition in the Syndicated Facility Agreement), and we expect the company to retain sufficient capacity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure comprises the $360 million, €300 million equivalent senior secured term loan B, both due 2026, the outstanding $68 million term loan B due in 2027, as well as the $81 million senior secured RCF due 2025, all benefitting from first-ranking security interests in shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables, and a guarantor coverage of at least 80% of the company's consolidated EBITDA, tested annually. The debt instruments are rated in line with the corporate family rating at B1.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. SUSE's ratings factor in its majority private equity ownership and a financial policy, illustrated by high tolerance for financial leverage and willingness to finance acquisitions with significant a debt quantum. Despite the fact that SUSE remains majority owned by existing shareholders EQT, Moody's considers that the company has strengthened its financial policy as part of the IPO. Besides the immediate debt reduction following the IPO, the rating agency positively views the more conservative financial policy with a mid-term target of net debt / EBITDA leverage ratio (management adjusted) of below 3.5x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY ROFILE

SUSE is an open-source software products provider with headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and was founded in 1992. SUSE develops, delivers and supports commercial open-source software products and is specialised in "paid Linux" OS. Predominantly through its core product, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), which accounts for more than 80% of its revenue, the company provides its software and services to over 13,400 customers worldwide.

Until 2018, the company was part of Micro Focus, which acquired SUSE as part of the acquisition of Attachmate in 2014. In July 2020 SUSE announced the acquisition of Rancher Labs, an open-source provider of container orchestration software. EQT has acquired SUSE in 2018 for a total cash consideration of $2.5 billion and the transaction was finally closed in February 2019. Following an IPO in May 2021, EQT maintains a 74% stake in SUSE with the remainder being held by management and free float.

SUSE generated around $466 million with a management adjusted EBITDA of €190m in fiscal year 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dirk Goedde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com