Moody's upgrades Sabine Pass Liquefaction to Baa2; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $13.1 billion of debt securities affected

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today upgraded the rating assigned to Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC's (SPL) senior secured notes to Baa2 from Baa3 and revised the outlook to stable from positive.

SPL is a fully operational liquefaction facility with an aggregate nameplate liquefaction capacity of 30 MTPA. It is wholly-owned by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP), a master limited partnership that is approximately 51% owned by Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere) and 49% by The Blackstone Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and public unitholders.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The one notch upgrade is driven by strong global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) that has positively impacted SPL's cash flow and allowed for project-level deleveraging, improving SPL's financial profile. We currently expect SPL to reduce debt by approximately $1.0 billion in 2022 bringing its year-end balance to approximately $12.1 billion, 10% lower than the approximate $13.7 billion outstanding at year-end 2020. To that end, SPL reduced debt by approximately $500 million in 2021 and in September issued a $300 million redemption notice to holders of its $1.5 billion senior secured notes due April 2023, the repayment of which is to be funded with cash.

We believe that SPL's ability to achieve debt repayment objectives has been aided by the June 2022 announcement of the early termination of a LNG Terminal Use Agrement (TUA) among affiliate Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron: Aa2 stable) for a lump sum payment of $765 million that is expected to close before year-end. Also in June 2022, SPL entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Chevron whereby Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from SPL on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The SPA will commence in 2026 and reach the full 1.0 mtpa during 2027 and continue until mid-2042. We view the SPA announcement as positive to SPL's long-term credit profile as it adds incremental contracted cash flow under a long-term arrangement from a high credit quality counterparty.

We expect SPL will achieve and maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4.5x and a ratio of project cash from operations to debt at or in excess of 20%. These metrics compare favorably to approximately 6.4x and 10% and 5.1x and 15% at year-end 2020 and 2021, respectively, and are considered appropriate for the midpoint of the Baa rating category.

SPL's investment grade credit profile is supported by recurring fixed revenue tied to mostly 20-year take-or-pay style contracts with twelve financially sound offtakers for approximately 24 MTPA of liquefaction capacity or approximately 80% of its nameplate capacity. Fixed payments from these contractual arrangements are in excess of $3 billion annually and compare favorably to SPL's operating and financial costs. SPL receives variable LNG production based payments generally equal to 115% of month-end Henry Hub future prices when liquefied natural gas is delivered. The variable payments are structured primarily to cover SPL's cost of sourcing the natural gas feedstock and natural gas consumption during operation.

SPL also generates revenue from the sale of excess capacity that is typically sold on a spot or short-term contractual basis, mostly to its affiliates Cheniere Marketing Inc. (CMI). CMI has agreements with SPL to purchase more than 300 cargoes to be delivered between 2022 and 2027 at a predetermined price strengthening further SPL's intermediate term cash flow resiliency.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is driven by an expectation that SPL's operational performance will remain sound and EBITDA generation will remain in excess of $2.5 billion on a recurring annual basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An incremental upgrade is not anticipated over at least the medium term. Longer-term, consideration of an upgrade could occur if SPL's weighted counterparty credit quality remained at or above it curren levels and SPL as able to consistently produce significantly stronger-than-anticipated key financial metrics, such as project cash from operations to debt comfortably in excess of 25%, debt to EBITDA of around 3.5x and debt service coverage in excess of 6x, for consideration of a higher rating.

SPL's rating could be downgraded should it not achieve our debt reduction targets, encounter major operating problems, not generate the expected level of cash flow cited above or the weighted average credit profile of its off-takers decline materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Solomon

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infra & Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Infra & Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

