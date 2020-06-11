Moody's upgrades Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District's (CA) senior lien revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa3 and subordinate lien to Aa3 from A1; assigns Aa2 to Series 2020A & 2020B (Taxable)

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the senior lien rating on Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District's (CA) senior lien revenue bonds and assigned a Aa2 rating to the Sacramento County Sanitation Districts Financing Authority's Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A (Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District) and Taxable Revenue Bonds Series 2020B (Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District). The bonds will be issued in the approximate par amount of $211 million and $75 million, respectively. The Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District ("district") currently has $1.67 billion in outstanding parity obligations of which $795 million are loans to the district from the State Water Control Board ("SRF loans".) The rating upgrade to Aa2 from Aa3 affects $873 million of outstanding parity revenue bonds.

Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the rating on the district's subordinate lien revenue bonds, affecting $300 million in outstanding subordinate lien revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade to Aa2 reflects the district's sizeable and growing service area that includes most of Sacramento County's population, solid debt service coverage levels and robust liquidity. In combination, these strengths serve to insulate the district from the near term challenges stemming from the coronavirus crisis. While the district has made some rate reductions for businesses that are closed or operating at partial capacity, debt service coverage levels and liquidity will remain sound, supported by adopted policies and multiyear planning. The rating incorporates reductions in variable rate obligations from a high of 50% of outstanding obligations to 27% following the Series 2020 refunding. Favorably, the district actively oversees its debt portfolio, monitoring for opportunities to refund variable rate date at zero cost. The rating also factors in the district's elevated leverage, driven by the EchoWater Project, which will facilitate tertiary treatment at the wastewater plant beginning in 2023.

The one-notch rating distinction of a Aa3 rating on the district's subordinate lien reflects the subordinate position as well as a weaker rate maintenance covenant.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

As businesses have closed or operated at only partial capacity as a result of the coronavirus, the district's board has adjusted commercial payments from affected businesses, resulting in $1.3 million in reduced revenues between 3/19/20 and 5/22/20. The total reduction in revenue is projected to equal $2 million for fiscal 2020, and the district has conservatively budgeted a $5 million reduction in revenues for fiscal 2021 (less than 2% of total revenues).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of somewhat narrowed, but satisfactory debt service coverage levels supported by stable operations and the anticipated restructuring and cash defeasance of debt that will moderate debt service requirements over the short term. While no draws on the rate stabilization fund are currently anticipated, the stable outlook also incorporates the insulation that this fund and overall liquidity levels provide.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Completion of the EchoWater Project

- Strong and sustained debt service coverage in line with or above historical figures

- Continued strong liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained deterioration in debt service coverage levels

- Significant erosion of liquidity

- Prolonged economic weakening within the district service area that would weaken financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's outstanding revenue bonds are payable from net revenues under a Master Installment Purchase contract and Supplemental Purchase Contracts. The rate covenant is 1.20x for senior lien obligations and 1.10x for subordinate obligations. There is no debt service reserve requirement.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A revenue bonds will provide $150 million in new money for the district's EchoWater Project, a $1.7 billion project that will provide significant upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, ensuring tertiary treatment for all of the district's wastewater. The current issuance will also replace some of the district's SRF loans to reduce peak debt service in years 2024 - 2036 and amortize debt service through the current final maturity of the district's obligations in 2053. The 2020A bonds will also refund the district's outstanding subordinate, variable rate 2000C bonds and pay a portion of a termination payment currently estimated at close to $31.8 million. The Taxable Series 2020B bonds will refund the district's outstanding Series 2011A bonds and pay the taxable portion of the swap termination payment associated with Series 2000C.

PROFILE

Created in 1973 as an independent special district, the district encompasses a service area of approximately 384 square miles, providing wastewater and disposal services to a growing population of around 1.5 million. The district serves an area that includes 98% of Sacramento County's population although just 28% of its geographic area. The district serves unincorporated areas of Sacramento County (A1 stable) as well as the cities of Sacramento (Aa2 stable), Folsom (Aa2,) Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove and West Sacramento. The district operates pursuant to a Master Interagency Agreement (MIA) with four retail service providers who are fully responsible for payments to the district: the City of Folsom, City of Sacramento and the Sacramento Area Sewer District (Aa2) and a separate service agreement with West Sacramento.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

