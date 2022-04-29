Moody's upgrades Saigon-Hanoi Joint Stock Bank's ratings; changes outlook to positive

Singapore, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today upgraded the long-term deposit and issuer ratings of Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) to B1 from B2, a result of upgrades in the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on SHB's ratings where applicable to positive from stable, reflecting the rating agency's expectation of a further improvement to the bank's credit profile, driven by improvements to its capital.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of SHB's BCA and long-term issuer and deposit ratings reflects (1) improvements in the bank's asset quality as it wrote off its outstanding stock of gross Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) bonds in 2021; (2) higher capital following the capital raise from its shareholders in 2021; and (3) improving profitability because of lower credit costs.

SHB's adjusted problem loan ratio, which includes nonperforming loans and gross VAMC bonds, declined to 1.7% at the end of 2021 from 3.2% at the end of 2020, while its loan loss coverage increased to 76% from 43% over the same period. A risk factor for asset quality, however, is the bank's higher than system average loan growth.

The bank's tangible common equity to adjusted risk-weighted assets ratio under Basel II improved to 6.7% at the end of 2021 from 5.2% a year earlier, though still a modest level. SHB plans to raise capital from existing shareholders as well as through stake sale to foreign strategic investors, a credit positive if successful.

Return on tangible assets (ROTA) improved to 1.0% in 2021 from 0.6% in 2020, as the bank's net interest margin (NIM) expanded 92 basis points to 3.6% because of lower funding costs. Moody's expects SHB's NIM to narrow over the next 12 – 18 months because of the central bank's call for all Vietnamese banks to lower interest rates to support borrowers and tighter liquidity as credit demand and competition both increases. ROTA, however, will improve as credit costs decline in line with the bank's improved asset quality.

SHB's funding structure weakened in 2021 as the bank took advantage of lower interbank rates and increased its reliance on market funds. Market funds as a percentage of tangible banking assets increased to 26% at the end of 2021 from 18% at the end of 2020. Moody's expects SHB to reduce its reliance on market funds over the next 12 – 18 months as interbank rates rise. The associated risks are partially mitigated by the bank's stock of liquid assets, which accounted for 21% at the end of 2021.

SHB's issuer and deposit ratings benefit from one notch of rating uplift, based on Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Government of Vietnam (Ba3 positive), based on SHB's modest market share of 3% in banking system deposits as of the end of 2021, and the central bank's track record of providing support to banks in the form of liquidity support and regulatory forbearance measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SHB's ratings could be upgraded if the bank strengthens its capital, with tangible common equity/Moody's adjusted risk-weighted assets (TCE/RWA) sustainably above 7.3%, while maintaining its asset quality and profitability. Improvements in the bank's funding and liquidity will also be positive.

SHB's ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality, leading to the erosion of its profitability and capital. Specifically, a decline in the bank's TCE/RWA below 6% and net income/tangible assets below 0.5% will exert negative pressure on the BCA. Any weakening in SHB's funding and liquidity will also be negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) is a medium-sized commercial joint-stock bank, with a market share of 3.5% in system loans and 3.0% in system deposits as of year-end 2021. The bank operated through a network of 58 branches and 205 transaction offices in Vietnam as of the same date. Outside Vietnam, SHB has subsidiaries in Cambodia and Laos.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Upgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b2 from b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b2 from b3

.... Long-Term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Upgraded to B1 from B2, Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to (P)B1 from (P)B2

....Long-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Upgraded to B1 from B2, Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

Affirmations:

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-Term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rebecca Tan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

