Moody's upgrades Saipem's CFR to Ba3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Saipem S.p.A. (Saipem) to Ba3 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the backed senior unsecured MTN program rating of Saipem's guaranteed subsidiary Saipem Finance International B.V. to (P)Ba3 from (P)B1 as well as the subsidiary's backed senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1. Moody's also changed the outlook on both entities to stable from ratings under review and concluded on the review for downgrade initiated on February 2nd, 2022.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"Moody's upgraded Saipem's ratings to Ba3 to reflect that the now concluded €2 billion capital increase provides sufficient liquidity to execute the company's updated business plan, which is further supported by the improved business sentiment in the oilfield service (OFS) industry" says Janko Lukac, a Moody's VP and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects that the capital increase of €2 billion has concluded on Friday, 15th of July 2022. This will strengthen the group's capital structure and provides it with sufficient liquidity buffers to execute on its business plan following the material profit warning in January 2022. It also takes into account Moody's expectation that the company's two main shareholders with direct and indirect ties to the Government of Italy (Baa3 stable) – the oil and gas producer Eni S.p.A. (Baa1 stable) and the country's promotional institution for economic development Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (Baa3 stable) through its subsidiary CDP Industria S.p.A will continue to provide support to Saipem if needed. In total both own 43% in Saipem's share capital. Both shareholders have participated in the capital increase according to their respective stakes.

However, 30% of the newly issued shares could not be placed on the market, and therefore the banks that have underwritten the rights issue had to take ownership of these. This is reflective of only very subdued interest by Saipem's other and/or new equity investors. Currently, Saipem is negotiating the final details of a new three year committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of up to €1 billion with its banking group, Saipem expects the RCF to be signed over the next weeks, considering the conclusion of the capital increase. Access to committed RCF with long term maturity and an adequate capacity under covenants is critical for a Ba-type rating.

As part of its new business plan Saipem has agreed to dispose of its onshore drilling business for a consideration of $550 million and a 10% equity stake to KCA Deutag during Q2 2022. The transaction will strengthen Saipem's liquidity, reduce the group's complexity focusing its activities on higher margin businesses and lower its working capital requirements in future.

Moody's also considers positively the much-improved business environment for the OFS sector and, in particular, Saipem, given its strong technological capabilities in complex offshore oil and gas production and particularly around the LNG value chain. The rating agency expects high oil and gas prices for 2022 and 2023 in combination with the European efforts to diversify its gas supply away from Russia are highly likely to result in new and profitable business for Saipem. Strong demand for Saipem's services and products could also improve payment terms and speed of cash collection and hence positively impact working capital and cash generation.

Consequently, the rating agency expects Saipem to deleverage its balance sheet from a negative (-) 3.0x debt/EBITDA at the end of 2021 to below 4.5x by the end of 2023, in line with our expectations for a Ba3 rating and improve its cash generation, meaningfully.

LIQUIDITY

Saipem's liquidity is adequate following the €2 billion capital increase in July 22. Following the capital increase Moody's expects Saipem's cash balance to stand at around €1.1 billion by mid-July. This in combination with the €550 million for the disposal of the onshore drilling business (to be collected in H2 2022) will be sufficient to finance about €500 million negative free cash flow expected for the second half of 2022 and a negative €300 million expected for 2023 expected by Moody's.

Furthermore, the rating action takes into account that Saipem will be able to sign a three year RCF of up to €1 billion over the next 2-8 weeks with its banking group and be able to continue to rely on uncommitted bilateral bonding and guarantee lines, which are necessary for its business. Saipem has a €500 million bond (maturing in September 2023) and €208 million of ECA and bank facilities coming due in 2023, which Moody's expect to be at least partially refinanced.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Corporate governance considerations were among the key drivers of this action, reflecting Saipem's improved liquidity profile, and the evidence of support by its shareholders reflected in improving the company G IPS score to G4 (highly negative) from G5 (very highly negative. Moody's expects Saipem to focus on deleveraging once it returns to sustained free cash flow generation. Environmental considerations include Saipem's carbon transition strategy centered around its commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 50% in 2035 from the 2018 baseline while achieving scope 2 neutrality by 2025, primarily through the ongoing shift from oil business toward businesses related to natural gas and renewable energy.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OULOOK

The stable outlook on Saipem's ratings reflects the evidence of support from very solvent shareholders, which by supporting the equity increase, provided the company with sufficient liquidity to restructure its business. Furthermore, the currently strong demand for Saipem's strong technological capabilities and services is very likely to result in improving operating performance and cash generation over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Saipem's Ba3 CFR could be upgraded if the company built a track record of its Moody's adjusted FFO/debt sustainably above 20%, generates meaningful free cash flow on a sustained basis and its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 4.0x, while maintaining strong liquidity and improving its track record of project execution and consistent profitability.

Conversely, Saipem's CFR could be downgraded if its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remained sustainably above 4.5x; its Moody's adjusted FFO/debt remained sustainably below 15%; or its liquidity deteriorated, or the company experience further material delays or additional costs when executing its projects.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Saipem S.p.A.

Upgrades, Previously Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

Outlook Actions, Previously Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Saipem Finance International B.V.

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)B1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Janko Lukac

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

