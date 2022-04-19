Moody's upgrades Sally Beauty's CFR to Ba1

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the corporate family rating of Sally Holdings LLC ("Sally") to Ba1 from Ba2 and its probability of default rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating of the company's senior secured term loan to Baa3 from Ba1, upgraded the rating of its senior secured notes to Ba1 from Ba2 and upgraded the rating of its senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook is stable and the company's speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-1.

"Governance is a key driver of the upgrade as the company's financial strategies have been prudent reflected by its meaningful debt repayment and very good liquidity", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "Although we expect some volatility in earnings due to unprecedented macro and inflationary pressures putting stress on the company's core customer, Sally's overall operating performance has been quite steady through past economic cycles and credit metrics are expected to remain strong as concentration in somewhat less discretionary hair products is a positive in the long run", Chadha added.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Sally Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sally Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sally Holdings LLC's Ba1 corporate family rating reflects its good market position in the professional beauty supply market, typically steady performance through economic cycles, geographic diversity, and strong merchandising focus which has historically benefitted the company's margins. The rating also reflects Sally Holding's improved credit metrics. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic Sally had a history of maintaining high debt levels but during the pandemic it shifted its focus to debt reduction. The company repaid the $395 million it had drawn down under its revolver as an abundance of caution during the peak of the pandemic and also repaid over $400 million in additional debt including its $200 million 2023 senior notes and about $213 million of its outstanding fixed rate term loan using its significant cash balances in fiscal 2021. Sally Holding's lower debt burden coupled with good operating performance has resulted in debt/EBITDA improving to 2.7 times at December 31, 2021 from 4.0 times at December 31, 2020. Moody's expects leverage to increase modestly as inflationary and supply chain issues could pressure topline and operating margins, but still remain moderate at around 3.0 times in 2022. The rating is constrained by a highly challenging business environment, the company's relatively small scale and continued need to execute its business transformation plans.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will not deteriorate meaningfully from current levels and company will continue to implement strategies to improve top line results. The outlook takes into account that the company will maintain a disciplined approach to shareholder returns and acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade will require well articulated and clear financial policies that support credit metrics and a capital structure consistent with an investment grade rating, including a largely unsecured capital structure. A higher rating would also require very good liquidity with strong free cash flow generation, consistent revenue growth and margin expansion, improving position of its e-commerce business, and adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained below 2.5 times and EBIT/interest sustained above 5.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance were to sustainably weaken, financial policies were to become more aggressive, or the company is unable to maintain at least good liquidity. Specific metrics that could lead to a downgrade include adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained above 3.5 times, or EBIT/interest sustained below 3.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion for the LTM period ended 12/31/21. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 4,893 stores, including 133 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Manoj Chadha

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

