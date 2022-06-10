Moody's upgrades San Jose USD, CA GOULT's to Aaa; stable outlook

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded San Jose Unified School District, CA's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Aaa from Aa1, effecting $510.6 million in outstanding debt. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the district's issuer rating to Aa1 from Aa2. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook is stable, revised from positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects the district's reentry into community funded status in fiscal 2022, with continued growth in the district's $64.4 billion tax base expected to maintain this designation into the future. The rating further reflects the district's solid financial position, which we expect to remain sound, supported by an adopted reserve policy, demonstrated ability to reduce expenditures as necessary, and voter approval of a parcel tax. Manageable debt and pension burdens are also factored into the rating.
The Aaa rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is one notch higher than the Aa1 issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district general obligation (GO) bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that continued tax base growth will maintain the district's community funded status. We also expect that the district's adopted reserve policy and conservative budgeting practices will maintain sound financial performance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
Sustained reserves and liquidity consistent with a higher rating
Growth in resident income and wealth levels
Significant reduction in long-term liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Loss of community funded status
Significant reduction in reserves or liquidity
Ongoing enrollment declines that pressure financial performance
LEGAL SECURITY
The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Santa Clara County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.
PROFILE
Situated in Santa Clara County (Aa1 stable) and the southern Silicon Valley, the San Jose Unified School District encompasses a significant portion of the City of San Jose (Aa1 stable), spanning approximately 100 square miles and serving about 275,000 residents. The district serves an estimated 25,669 students as of fiscal 2022 across twenty-six elementary schools, one K-8 schools, six middle schools, six high schools, one alternative high school, and one continuation school. In addition, there are three independent charter schools approved by the district and ten county- or state-approved charter schools operating within the district. The district is governed by a five-member Board of Education and managed by an appointed Superintendent.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Madeline Atkins
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_WEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Helen Cregger
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_WEST
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653