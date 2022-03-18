Moody's upgrades Sbanken's ratings following competition clearance of acquisition by DNB

London, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Sbanken ASA's (Sbanken) long-term deposit ratings to Aa2 and long-term senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Aa2. The rating agency also upgraded the bank's Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a3, the Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to Aa2(cr) and the Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Aa2.

Today rating action follows the decision by the Norwegian Competition Tribunal (NCT) to approve the acquisition of Sbanken by DNB Bank ASA (DNB, bank deposits/senior unsecured: Aa2/Aa2 negative, BCA: a3).

The upgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA reflects the benefit of affiliate support by DNB Bank ASA, while the upgrade of Sbanken's deposit and senior unsecured MTN program ratings reflects the benefit from the inclusion of the bank within DNB's resolution perimeter under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis.

The outlook on Sbanken's deposit ratings is changed to negative from positive, in-line with DNB's outlook.

A full list of affected ratings is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 16 March 2021, the NCT announced [1] its decision to approve the acquisition of Sbanken by DNB, following DNB's appeal against Norway's Competition Authority's (NCA) earlier decision (issued on November 16, 2021) to refuse to allow the acquisition to proceed. Moody's now expects the acquisition of the majority of Sbanken shares by DNB to be completed by 30 March 2022. The transaction received earlier approvals by Norway's Ministry of Finance and the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority on 1 July 2021.

Moody's expects Sbanken's Adjusted BCA to benefit from affiliate support ahead of the bank's full merger with DNB and Sbanken's deposits and senior unsecured program ratings reflect the inclusion of the bank within DNB's resolution perimeter.

The outlook on Sbanken's deposit ratings is changed to negative, in-line with DNB's outlook. This reflects downside risks that DNB might not issue adequate amounts of senior non-preferred debt to provide sufficient subordination in order to deliver a very low loss rate in the case of failure and the three notch uplift above DNB's a3 BCA. In particular it reflects uncertainties around the pace of balance sheet growth and the size of the management buffers above the bank's minimum requirements for eligible liabilities and own funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely due to the negative outlook, Sbanken's debt and deposit ratings could be upgraded as a result of an upgrade on DNB's standalone BCA.

Sbanken's debt and deposit ratings could be downgraded if DNB's debt and deposit ratings were downgraded as a result of (i) lower volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting creditors in case of failure, as a result of the implementation of lower subordination requirements under BRRD2, leading to lower volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting senior creditors; or (ii) a downgrade in its standalone BCA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Sbanken ASA

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Aa2(cr) from A1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Aa2 from A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Aa2 from (P)A2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Aa2 from A2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Positive

Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://sbanken.no/IR/IR-english/stock-statements/?id=2710721

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

