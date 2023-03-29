info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Schaeffler's ratings to Baa3, stable outlook

29 Mar 2023

Frankfurt am Main, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long term local currency issuer rating to Germany-based automotive parts and industrial company Schaeffler AG ("SAG" or "the group") and concurrently withdrawn the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), as per the rating agency's practice for corporates transitioning to investment-grade. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the group's senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Ba1 and the rating on its debt issuance program to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade to Baa3 recognizes SAG's solid operating performance in a challenging automotive market environment in 2022 and its credit metrics which we expect to improve and be maintained at levels in line with a Baa3 rating over the next two years", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for SAG. "While profitability in SAG's automotive business remains constrained, we expect the margins to visibly strengthen over the next two years on a recovery in global light vehicle sales, improving production efficiency and fix cost reductions, despite likely persistent inflation and a muted economic growth environment."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of SAG's ratings to Baa3 follow the group's sustained strong positioning in its previous rating category, as shown by most of its credit metrics that constantly met Moody's requirements for a Baa3 rating and which the rating agency expects to further strengthen over the next two years. The group was able to defend robust ratios even during the challenging year 2022, considering the slowdown in economic growth, lasting semiconductor shortage that hampered global car production and rising input cost inflation. Moreover, the rating action recognizes the group's sound business model especially through its industrial division, which proved stable during 2022 and positively distinguishes it from its automotive supplier peer group. Moody's further acknowledges SAG's financial policy, which has not changed and meets the rating agency's expectations for an investment-grade rating.

In 2022, SAG's leverage as adjusted by Moody's reduced to 2.7x debt/EBITDA from 2.9x in 2021, supported principally by lower pension obligations due to increased actuarial discount rates, while a year-over-year decline in earnings had been anticipated. Moody's expects SAG's leverage to decrease to below 2.5x debt/EBITDA by the end of 2024, assuming no further debt-funded acquisitions after the just completed €582 million acquisition of Ewellix Group and gradually increasing EBITDA along mid-single-digit topline growth on recovering automotive production, price increases as well as improving production efficiencies and fix cost reductions. Although Moody's expects muted economic growth and cost inflation to persist this year, improving economic activity, further growth in light vehicle sales and efficiency improvements should enable SAG to return to Moody's adjusted EBITA margins of around 8% by 2024 and higher thereafter, levels in line with Moody's guidance for a Baa3 rating. That said, the group's profitability in 2022 remained constrained by surging input costs, which could not be immediately passed on in the automotive business, as well as volatile call-offs by automakers and pandemic-related volume losses and inefficiencies, especially in Greater China, which accounted for around 23% of SAG's group revenue in 2022.

Moody's consider SAG's outlook for 2023 as prudent, especially as to assumed 0%-2% automotive production growth, compared with Moody's expectation of a 5.7% recovery in global light vehicle sales, and broadly stable profitability within a guided 5.5%-7.5% reported EBIT margin (before special items) range versus 6.6% in 2022. Anticipating profitability at the upper end of the guidance, the rating agency also expects SAG's Moody's-adjusted FCF to turn moderately positive this year, supported by much lower working capital requirements that prompted the €74 million negative FCF in 2022, partly offset by higher capital spending, interest costs and restructuring cash needs of around €200 million. Regarding dividends, Moody's expects somewhat lower payments of close to €295 million (€336 million in 2022) in line with the group's payout guidance of 48% of its 2022 consolidated net income before special items.

Opportunistic acquisitions in defined growth areas are a key element of SAG's strategy and could lead to a slower than anticipated de-leveraging. However, Moody's would expect the group to fund larger acquisitions in a way to protect its credit metrics within the defined ranges for a Baa3 rating.

LIQUIDITY

SAG's liquidity is excellent. The group's unrestricted cash and cash equivalents amounted to €822 million and the €2 billion committed revolving credit facility, maturing November 2027, was almost fully available as of 31 December 2022. Furthermore, SAG had access to around €100 million undrawn local short-term bilateral credit lines with banks, around half of which will mature but are expected to be renewed this year. These cash sources, together with Moody's forecast of over €1.5 billion funds from operations in 2023 significantly exceed SAG's near-term cash uses, including estimated working capital needs of around €150 million, up to €1 billion capital spending (including lease payments), around €300 million of expected dividend payments and €60 million short-term debt maturities as of 31 December 2022. The acquisition of Ewellix Group in January this year (€582 million cash consideration plus €119 million for acquired external debt including a shareholder loan) was funded with a new €500 million term loan and available cash on hand.

Moody's expects SAG to refinance its €800 million bond due March 2024 over the next few quarters.

With a company defined net leverage of 1.1x as of the end of December 2022, SAG has solid capacity under its leverage financial covenant.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

As to governance, the upgrade reflects SAG's consistent conservative financial policy, illustrated by its persistent strong debt protection metrics and very strong liquidity, as well as a stable dividend policy, measured approach towards acquisitions and a firm commitment to maintain its investment-grade rating.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook rests on Moody's expectation that SAG will reach and sustain credit metrics within the required ranges for the Baa3 rating category over the next two years, and adhere to a balanced financial policy, including its reported leverage target of 1.2-1.7x net debt/EBITDA and dividend policy, maintenance of very good liquidity and a demonstrated prudent approach as to selecting and pursuing larger acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if SAG could (1) strengthen its Moody's adjusted EBITA margin to over 10%, (2) reduce its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably towards 2.0x, (3) sustain Moody's adjusted RCF/net debt ratios at 30% or higher.

Moody's could downgrade SAG's ratings, if (1) its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.0x; (2) its Moody's adjusted EBITA margin failed to recover towards 8% on a sustainable basis; (3) its Moody's adjusted RCF/net debt fell below 20%; or (4) FCF turned sustainably negative, and liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Schaeffler AG (SAG) is among the leading manufacturers of roller bearings and linear products worldwide, primarily for the automotive industry as well as industrial end-markets such as offroad, rail, industrial automation, aerospace or renewable energy. In 2022, SAG generated revenue of €15.8 billion and over €1.0 billion reported EBIT before special items, with around 82,800 employees. As of 31 December 2022, the founding Schaeffler family members owned 75% of the share capital and 100% of the voting rights in SAG through holding entities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

