Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Schur Flexibles GmbH's CFR to Caa2 from Ca; positive outlook

29 Sep 2022

Milan, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to Caa2 from Ca the corporate family rating (CFR) of Schur Flexibles GmbH (Schur Flexibles or the company), and to Caa2-PD/LD from Ca-PD its probability of default rating (PDR). Schur Flexibles is a German flexible plastic packaging manufacturer. The "/LD" designation on the PDR reflects a limited default assignment by Moody's because the recently completed debt restructuring, which resulted in a material reduction of the company's backed senior secured bank credit facilities and significant losses for its lenders, is considered by Moody's a distressed exchange, a form of default under the rating agency's definition. The "/LD" indicator will be removed after three business days.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to the €168 million guaranteed senior secured term loan, which includes €8 million OID fees, (Liquidity Facility) due 2026 co-borrowed by Schur Flexibles GmbH and Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH and a Caa3 rating to the €147.04 million backed senior secured term loan (Take-Back-Debt) due 2027 borrowed by Schur Flexibles. The outlook was changed to positive from negative.

The Ca ratings on the existing €475 million backed senior secured term loan B and on the €100 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) will be withdrawn at closing of the debt restructuring.

"We have upgraded Schur Flexibles's CFR to Caa2 following the completion of the lender-led debt restructuring, which has significantly reduced its financial leverage and improved its liquidity profile", says Donatella Maso, Moody's VP – Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Schur Flexibles.

"The positive outlook reflects our view that the ratings could be further upgraded if Schur Flexible demonstrates its ability to deliver future gains in its Moody's adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin, and to improve its free cash flow (FCF) generation to ensure the sustainability of its new capital structure", added Ms. Maso.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Schur Flexibles's Caa2 CFR reflects its weak credit metrics despite the successful completion of the lender-led debt restructuring that has reduced the company's total outstanding gross debt by approximately 41% and improved its liquidity profile. The weak metrics include its high financial leverage at around 9-10x expected for 2022, measured as Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA, an EBIT/ interest coverage below 1.0x and negative FCF expected over the next 12 to 18 months.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, post-restructuring, the company should be able to gradually improve those metrics by increasing its EBITDA and EBITDA margin from the 2021 trough with price increases, operating costs reduction, and synergies from footprint optimization. At the same time, Moody's cautions that the expected improvement in EBITDA remains exposed to multiple risks such as high cost inflation, supply chain disruption, and potential gas supplyshortages.

Schur Flexibles's EBITDA, adjusted for €58 million of one-off costs primarily related to the debt restructuring process and after deducting €16 million of capitalized development costs, is expected to be around €45 million in 2022. Moody's notes that company's EBITDA will need to increase to at least around €65-70 million to cover basic operating cash needs and to service its interest costs, and it expects that this level of EBITDA will not be achieved before 2025. As a result, Schur Flexibles will likely draw the remaining €50 million of its Liquidity Facility over the next two years to compensate for the negative FCF, thus delaying the deleveraging profile.

Schur Flexbiles's Caa2 rating is also constrained by the company's limited geographic focus and lower profitability compared to its global rated peers in the context of the highly fragmented and competitive nature of the plastic packaging industry. The rating also reflects the exposure to fluctuations in raw material prices, mainly plastic resins, albeit this is somewhat mitigated by the fact most contracts are based on spot prices and by the company's vertical integration into polymer sourcing; and the risk of volume pressure over the medium term because of sustainability targets of regulators and customers. While the company serves stable end-markets such as food, pharma and tobacco, these equally present low growth potential.

Conversely, the Caa2 rating remain supported by Schur Flexbiles's attractive market position as a vertically integrated pan-European company with a range of in-house capabilities along the value chain including a polymer sourcing division and moderately diversified customer base. The company focuses on SMEs and benefits from a broad footprint both in Western and Eastern Europe in proximity to its clients, which allows it to deliver small batches at short lead times.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Schur Flexibles's liquidity profile as adequate for the next 12 to 18 months but it could deteriorate if the company does not deliver the expected EBITDA growth and improve its FCF generation. Pro forma for the debt restructuring, the company will have €19 million of cash; €50 million availability under its €168 million Liquidity Facility until September 2024; access to certain non-recourse factoring arrangements and no material debt amortization until 2026 when the Liquidity Facility falls due.

Under the provisions of the Liquidity Facility's agreement, the company has to maintain a minimum liquidity of €17 million at the end of each month and from June 2024, a maximum net leverage of 6.0x, to be tested on a quarterly basis. Moody's expects Schur Flexibles to comply with these requirements.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The CFR is at the German entity Schur Flexibles GmbH, the top entity of the restricted group. However, the entity providing consolidated audited financial statements on a go forward basis will be the Austrian entity Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH (SF Holding). The Caa2 rating reflects, among other things, Moody's expectation that there will not be material differences between the financial statements of Schur Flexibles and those of SF Holding, other than the rated debt. In the absence of an ongoing obligation to provide an audited reconciliation between the financial position of Schur Flexibles and SF Holding, the rating is based on the expectation that Moody's will receive audited standalone audited financial statements for Schur Flexibles.

The company's PDR of Caa2-PD/LD is in line with the CFR reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate as customary for an all loan capital structure and the presence of one financial covenant until June 2024. The B3 instrument rating assigned to the €168 million Liquidity Facility due 2026 reflects its first priority ranking upon enforcement relatively to most debt in the capital structure including the €147.04 million Take-Back-Debt due 2027, rated at Caa3.

Both Liquidity Facility and Take-Back-Debt are secured by pledges over shares and assets including bank accounts, receivables and real estate and are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing not less than 75% of the group EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the company's operating performance will recover over time, resulting in an improvement in its credit metrics towards more sustainable levels. The positive outlook also assumes that the company will not lose any material customer, it will not engage in material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions and there will be no materially adverse regulatory measures affecting the company within the rating horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A further upgrade of Schur Flexibles's ratings could occur if the company delivers sustained EBITDA and EBITDA margin growth resulting in progressive deleveraging, and improved FCF and liquidity.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company fails to improve its EBITDA, resulting in a further deterioration in its credit metrics and liquidity, and signs that a further debt restructuring may be likely.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD/LD from Ca-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa2 from Ca

Assignments:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Schur Flexibles GmbH is the parent company of the Austrian-based manufacturer of flexible packaging products. The company predominantly serves customers from food (for example, confectionery, protein and cheese), tobacco, toiletries and pharma industries. It operates 22 production sites across 11 European countries with more than 2,000 employees. In 2021, Schur Flexibles generated revenue of approximately €652 million. Following the completion of the debt restructuring, Schur Flexibles is owned by its lenders.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

