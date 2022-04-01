Moody's upgrades Scientific Games International, Inc. to B1 CFR, outlook positive

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Scientific Games International, Inc.'s (subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation dba "Light & Wonder") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B3-PD. A Ba3 rating was assigned to the company's proposed $750 million senior secured revolver and proposed $2.2 billion first lien term loan B. The company's existing 7.0% senior unsecured notes due 2028 and 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2029 were upgraded to B3 from Caa2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook is positive.

The rating actions conclude the review for upgrade initiated on the company on October 29, 2021 following the announced sale of the company's lottery business for roughly $6 billion. The company's existing B1 ratings on the company's senior secured revolving credit facility, first lien term loan B5, 5% senior secured notes due 2025, and Euro 3.375% senior secured notes due 2026 remain unchanged. The Caa2 ratings on the company's existing 8.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025, Euro 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026 also remain unchanged. These facilities and notes are expected to be repaid as part of the refinancing and debt reduction transaction and will be subsequently withdrawn.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan, along with anticipated net proceeds from the sale of the company's lottery business and OpenBet sports betting business will be used to refinance existing facilities and reduce total outstanding debt by over $5.4 billion as compared to year end 2021 levels, increase balance sheet cash by nearly $300 million, as well as pay related breakage costs, fees and related expenses.

The upgrade of the company's CFR to B1 and positive outlook reflects the significant reduction in debt following the sale of the company's lottery business and OpenBet sports betting business. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to 4.7x as of December 2021 (pro forma for the asset sales) from near 7x. Moody's projects a further decline in debt-to-EBITDA to below 4x (based on continuing operations) for 2022, as the company's gaming operations continue to recover, and growth continues in the company's digital operations. The reduction in debt and associated cash interest enhances the company's cash flow profile, allowing the company to focus on its land-based and digital markets which have a large total addressable market and opportunity for growth. Moody's expects the company to focus on content franchises utilizing a cross-platform gaming approach, leveraging content creation investments and enabling player trends. Moody's also views governance risk is declining with the company planning to maintain lower leverage with a stated net leverage target of 2.5-3.5x (based on the company's calculation; 3.0x as of December 2021 pro forma for the asset sales).

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Scientific Games International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (notes due 2028 and 2029), Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Scientific Games International, Inc.

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Scientific Games International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Scientific Games International, Inc.'s' B1 CFR reflects the meaningful reduction in debt with the expectation of over $5.4 billion of debt repayment following the pending sale of the company's lottery and sports betting businesses. Leverage is expected to be below a 4x debt-to-EBITDA range in 2022 based on continuing operations. Positive consideration is given to the company's high level of recurring revenue at near 75%, with a growing digital mix which the company is expecting to grow to 50% over time. The company is also well positioned to benefit from the growth of digital gaming products, as the market continue to expand and mature, including in igaming and in casual games with SciPlay. The company currently owns a large portfolio of complementary gaming products and services, both digital and non-digital, that it can utilize and cross-sell globally among its various distribution platforms. Key credit concerns include the relatively flat outlook for slot machine demand in the US, with the company's new games and cabinets looking to help drive performance in the Gaming operating segment. Revenues are largely tied to the volume of gaming machine play and gaming machine sales and there is risk as gaming is cyclical and dependent on discretionary consumer spending. The company can reduce spending on game development and capital expenditures when revenue weakens, but the need to retain a skilled workforce to maintain competitive technology contributes to high operating leverage.

The company's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity and a growing and sizable cash balance built in part through continued positive free cash flow. As of December 31, 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of $585 million and full availability on its proposed $750 million revolving credit facility. Following the sale of the company's lottery business, sports betting business, and debt reduction, cash is expected to increase by nearly $300 million from current levels. Moody's anticipate the company will generate positive free cash flow over the next twelve months of over $100 million. The company's proposed $750 million revolver is to be subject to a net first lien leverage ratio of 4.0x to be tested if revolver utilization is 30%. The proposed term loan is not expected to have any financial maintenance covenants. We believe the company will maintain compliance with its covenants and that the revolver covenant will not be sprung or tested.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to the sum of the greater of $850 million and 100% of EBITDA plus unlimited amounts so long as consolidated net first lien leverage does not exceed 3.50:1:00 (if pari passu). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to carve-out capacity and other conditions, subject to "blocker " provisions which are expected to prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries other than in a bona fide transaction for fair market value (as determined by the company in its reasonable discretion). Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such transfers are part of bona fide transactions with unaffiliated third parties. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that 100% of the lenders consent to subordinating, or having the effect of subordinating (i) the obligations to any other indebtedness; (ii) the liens securing the obligations to liens securing any other indebtedness. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Scientific Games International remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Scientific Games International also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Governance risks are highly negative and linked primarily to financial policy with high risk related to persistently elevated leverage. The company's pending sale of its lottery and sports betting businesses will result in meaningful debt repayment and deleveraging in the near term. The company's previous large shareholder, MacAndrew & Forbes Incorporated, significantly reduced their holdings and Ronald Perelman is no longer the company's chairman of the board. No shareholder holds more than 10% of the company at this time, which contributes to low board structure and policy risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook considers Moody's expectation that the recovery in the company's business exhibited in 2021 will continue over the next twelve months, with revenue growth and margin expansion. The positive outlook also incorporates the company's good liquidity and Moody's expectation for debt-to-EBITDA leverage to be maintained at or below the 4x level.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, if Moody's anticipates the company's revenue or earnings to decline or there are reductions in discretionary consumer spending. Debt-to-EBITDA leverage sustained over 5.0x could result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x, with solid top line revenue growth, good liquidity, and a commitment to maintaining a conservative financial policy with low leverage levels. Consistent and meaningfully positive free cash flow while maintaining good reinvestment levels that generate solid returns would also be required for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Scientific Games is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for worldwide gaming, social and digital gaming markets. Scientific Games Corporation (dba Light & Wonder, Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of Scientific Games International, Inc., the direct borrower of over $8 billion of rated debt. Consolidated revenue for the latest 12-month period ended December 31, 2021 was $2.15 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adam McLaren

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

