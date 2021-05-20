Moody's upgrades Seattle, WA's water enterprise revenue bonds to Aaa from Aa1

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Seattle, Washington's $83.8 million Water System Improvement and Refunding Revenue bonds, 2021. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the city's outstanding water revenue bonds to Aaa from Aa1, affecting $728.5 million of debt outstanding. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and upgrade of the water revenue bonds to Aaa from Aa1 reflect the water enterprise's healthy financial profile that demonstrated its resilience during the coronavirus pandemic; debt service coverage and liquidity remained strong in 2020, with just a modest increase in delinquencies that was easily managed despite the significantly negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the city and region. The Aaa ratings are supported by a large and wealthy service area that include the City of Seattle (Aaa) and surrounding communities. Regulatory compliance and capital planning are well-managed by a strong management staff, and the utility has an excellent rate management history, raising rates as necessary to maintain sound coverage levels in light of moderate capital needs. The rating also incorporates satisfactory legal provisions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable. The utility has sufficient cash and ample access to additional liquidity to manage any near-term spikes in delinquencies should economic conditions deteriorate, though increases in vaccination rates and broader economic reopening makes that less likely. Affordability will be a longer-term challenge for the city as water consumption continues to decline and rates rise to pay for system operations, maintenance and improvements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in pledged revenues and coverage

- Substantial increase in debt beyond what is expected in its capital program

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of the net revenues of the water system. The city has covenanted to establish rates sufficient to generate debt service coverage of at least 1.25 times. The bonds are additionally secured by a common debt service reserve equal to the lesser of the standard three-prong test, funded by a combination of cash and sureties.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to pay for various capital improvement projects of the city's water system, as well as to refund for savings certain outstanding obligations of the water system.

PROFILE

The water enterprise provides retail and wholesale water services to a combined population of 1.6 million within the greater Seattle metropolitan area. Water is primarily sourced from two watersheds east of the city, with infrastructure that includes 1,800 miles of pipelines and two treatment facilities, with high water quality supported by extensive watershed protection, advanced water treatment and ongoing monitoring.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

