Moody's upgrades Sekerbank's deposit ratings to Caa1 and changes outlook to stable, concluding review for upgrade

London, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Sekerbank T.A.S.' (Sekerbank) long-term deposit ratings to Caa1 from Caa2 and its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings to B3 from Caa1.

The rating upgrades were driven by the one-notch upgrade in the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to caa1 from caa2, reflecting the material improvement in the bank's solvency profile, particularly profitability and asset quality over the past three years.

The outlook on Sekerbank's long-term deposit ratings is stable. This concludes the review for upgrade that was initiated on 16 August, 2022.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA UPGRADE REFLECTS MATERIAL IMPROVEMENTS IN THE BANK'S SOLVENCY PROFILE

The main driver for the upgrade of Sekerbank's BCA to caa1 is the material improvement in the bank's profitability and asset quality over the last three years despite pressures stemming from Turkiye's challenging operating environment.

Following a major loss in 2019 due to a spike in loan loss charges, Sekerbank's profitability has recovered to 2.5% of tangible assets during the first half of 2022 (2021: 0.80%). The bank's profitability is underpinned by its established and growing domestic franchise in Turkiye, reflected in the considerable extent of granular retail deposits, which represent 71% of total deposits, and support a strong net interest margin of 7.5% in the first half of 2022.

The bank has undertaken restructuring and consolidation efforts, which combined with its digital transformation exercise have supported efficiency gains lowering the bank's operating expenses relative to revenues via the closure of 35 branches during the restructuring process in 2019. Furthermore, 67% of local currency loans are either loans converted to revolving loans or are short-term loans, reducing interest rate sensitivity with a marginally negative duration gap in the context of Turkiye's deeply negative real interest rate environment.

Sekerbank's profitability has also been boosted in recent periods by inflation-indexed investments in Turkish government securities and wider margins between lending and deposit rates in Turkiye in 2022.

Moody's says that it expects the improvement in Sekerbank's profitability to be sustained for the rest of 2022. Nevertheless, the rating agency expects some pressure on profitability beyond 2022 given Turkiye's difficult operating environment as inflation continues to exert cost pressures, provisioning needs remain elevated and globally high interest rates elevate funding costs given the high dollarisation of liabilities.

The upgrade of Sekerbank's BCA also reflects asset quality improvements in the last three years, with a decline in problem loans to gross loans to 5.4% as of June 2022 (December 2019: 13.4%). The improvement was underpinned by efforts to enhance risk monitoring and management practices and the bank has seen a decline in nominal problem loans. Asset quality improvement has also been supported by collections supported by inflated asset prices in Turkiye's inflationary environment and write-offs.

Sekerbank's average annual loan growth rate of 17% in last three years is considerably lower than the Turkish banking sector average of 33% and limits unseasoned risk. Nevertheless, the bank's exposure to Turkiye's tourism sector and the construction and real estate sectors remains considerable at 17% and 27%, respectively. In addition, Moody's notes a degree of concentration to Turkiye's small-and-medium sized enterprises at 54% of loans, which are exposed to a higher extent than large corporates to Turkiye's heightening domestic inflationary pressures.

Sekerbank's loan loss reserves against problem loans are adequate at 106% gross loans as at as of June 2022. Moody's expects Sekerbank to see some asset quality deterioration in the next 12 to 18 months, in line with our expectation for the Turkish banking sector.

Sekerbank's capitalisation is considered modest, with tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets at 8.7% as at June 2022, in particular in the context of relatively high asset risks. Moody's notes the considerable degree of exposure to foreign currency denominated risk-weighted assets with 49% of total assets denominated in foreign currency as of June 2022, exposing the bank's capital levels to volatility in the value of the lira.

THE UPGRADE OF LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS REFLECTS THE UPGRADE OF THE BCA AND UNCHANGED GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The one-notch upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings to Caa1 from Caa2 reflects the one-notch upgrade in the bank's BCA as well as unchanged government support assumption of low probably of government support, which results in no uplift to the bank's long-term deposit ratings.

OUTLOOK

Sekerbank's long-term deposit ratings have a stable outlook, in line with the stable outlook on Turkiye's sovereign rating. The outlook balances the resilience of the bank's performance and solvency profile against persistently challenging domestic operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sekerbank's ratings could be upgraded in the event of an upgrade of Turkiye's sovereign rating or following a material improvement in the bank's capital adequacy ratios and further improvements in asset quality and profitability.

A downgrade could be driven by a downgrade of the sovereign rating or a further deterioration in Turkiye's operating environment. The bank's ratings could also be downgraded due to a higher-than-expected deterioration of asset quality and profitability, a material decline in capital ratios and a higher reliance on market funds.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Sekerbank T.A.S.

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to B3(cr) from Caa1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Upgraded to A3.tr from Baa3.tr

....NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Upgraded to TR-2 from TR-3

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2, Outlook Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

....NSR Long-term Bank Deposit Rating, Upgraded to Baa3.tr from B1.tr

....NSR Short-term Bank Deposit Rating, Upgraded to TR-3 from TR-4

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

