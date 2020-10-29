Moody's upgrades Selecta's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

London, 29 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to Caa1 from Caa3
the corporate family rating (CFR) of Selecta Group B.V.
(Selecta) and the company's probability of default rating (PDR)
to Caa1-PD/LD from Ca-PD. At the same time Moody's
assigned a Caa1 rating to the first lien senior secured notes due 2026,
a Caa3 rating to the second lien senior secured notes due 2026,
and a B1 rating to the €150 million super senior secured revolving
credit facility (SSRCF) due 2026. The outlook remains negative.
A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press
release.
The rating action follows the completion of Selecta's financial
restructuring plan, including the execution of a debt-to-equity
swap, that became effective today.
Moody's appended Selecta's Caa1-PD PDR with the "/LD" (limited
default) designation as the company's debt-to-equity swap
is viewed by Moody's as a distressed exchange which is an event of default
under Moody's definition of default. Moody's will remove the "/LD"
designation from the company's PDR after three business days.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the CFR by two notches to Caa1 reflects (1) the company's
lower debt burden following the restructuring that resulted in the senior
secured notes reducing from €1,470 million to €933 million
(2) improvement in the company's liquidity following the restructuring
aided by new equity and a substantial PIK element of the interest expense
in the new debt (3) Moody's expectation that Selecta's EBITDA will gradually
recover over the next 12-18 months after the significant decline
in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition,
the CFR continues to reflect Selecta's leading market position as the
largest vending machine operator in Western Europe.
Nevertheless, the CFR positioning will likely remain constrained
by (1) the expectation of negative free cash flow for at least the next
18 months; (2) the still weak EBITA/interest cover ratio that is
expected to be well below 1.0x in the next 12 to 18 months;
(3) a challenging market environment for Selecta with a business model
that is particularly vulnerable to social distancing measures which impact
both its public and workplace vending machines offering; (4) execution
risk around the company's business plan.
Selecta's Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio was
12.3x (including IFRS16) as of LTM Q2 2020, and we expect
this ratio to peak at around 22x by end of 2020 before reducing to under
10x by the end of 2021.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity has improved as a result of the restructuring, which will
provide the company with headroom over next 12-18 months.
However, given execution risk around the business plan and the uncertain
trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic leading to more severe social distancing
measures, significant free cash outflows may occur which could put
pressure on liquidity.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects (1) the execution risk Selecta faces in
reducing costs and implementing business improvement measures and a challenging
operating environment with an uncertain trajectory of the coronavirus
pandemic (2) expected negative free cash flow in the next 12-18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely over the near term, given the
negative outlook. Nevertheless, the outlook could return
to stable if Selecta (1) improves cash flow generation such as that RCF/Net
debt is sustainably above 7%; (3) EBITA/Interest moves sustainably
towards 1x; and (3) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA decreases sustainably
below 6.5x.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (i) liquidity deteriorates
from post transaction levels; (ii) Selecta's operating performance
weakens further such that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 10x
for a sustained period.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Selecta's debt structure post restructuring comprises a B1 rated €150
million SSRCF and approximately €693 million equivalent Caa1 rated
first lien senior secured notes and Caa3 rated €240 million equivalent
second lien senior secured notes, all issued by Selecta Group B.V.
The SSRCF is rated three notches above the first lien senior secured notes
reflecting its priority ranking. The second lien is rated two notches
below the first lien senior secured notes reflecting its ranking behind
the first lien debt. Both the SSRCF and senior secured notes are
guaranteed by group companies representing at least 80% of consolidated
EBITDA and are secured principally by share pledges over the guarantors,
in each case subject to legal limitations.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa1-PD /LD from Ca-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Caa1 from Caa3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa1
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa3
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
COMPANY PROFILE
Selecta is the leading route based unattended self-service coffee
and convenience food provider in Europe by revenue, with operations
in 16 countries across Europe. It operates a network of more than
460,000 snack and beverage vending machines on behalf of a broad
and diverse client base, including private and public organizations.
Selecta is ultimately owned by KKR.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ramzi Kattan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454