Moody's upgrades Selecta's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

London, 29 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to Caa1 from Caa3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Selecta Group B.V. (Selecta) and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD/LD from Ca-PD. At the same time Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to the first lien senior secured notes due 2026, a Caa3 rating to the second lien senior secured notes due 2026, and a B1 rating to the €150 million super senior secured revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2026. The outlook remains negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

The rating action follows the completion of Selecta's financial restructuring plan, including the execution of a debt-to-equity swap, that became effective today.

Moody's appended Selecta's Caa1-PD PDR with the "/LD" (limited default) designation as the company's debt-to-equity swap is viewed by Moody's as a distressed exchange which is an event of default under Moody's definition of default. Moody's will remove the "/LD" designation from the company's PDR after three business days.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the CFR by two notches to Caa1 reflects (1) the company's lower debt burden following the restructuring that resulted in the senior secured notes reducing from €1,470 million to €933 million (2) improvement in the company's liquidity following the restructuring aided by new equity and a substantial PIK element of the interest expense in the new debt (3) Moody's expectation that Selecta's EBITDA will gradually recover over the next 12-18 months after the significant decline in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the CFR continues to reflect Selecta's leading market position as the largest vending machine operator in Western Europe.

Nevertheless, the CFR positioning will likely remain constrained by (1) the expectation of negative free cash flow for at least the next 18 months; (2) the still weak EBITA/interest cover ratio that is expected to be well below 1.0x in the next 12 to 18 months; (3) a challenging market environment for Selecta with a business model that is particularly vulnerable to social distancing measures which impact both its public and workplace vending machines offering; (4) execution risk around the company's business plan.

Selecta's Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio was 12.3x (including IFRS16) as of LTM Q2 2020, and we expect this ratio to peak at around 22x by end of 2020 before reducing to under 10x by the end of 2021.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity has improved as a result of the restructuring, which will provide the company with headroom over next 12-18 months. However, given execution risk around the business plan and the uncertain trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic leading to more severe social distancing measures, significant free cash outflows may occur which could put pressure on liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects (1) the execution risk Selecta faces in reducing costs and implementing business improvement measures and a challenging operating environment with an uncertain trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic (2) expected negative free cash flow in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely over the near term, given the negative outlook. Nevertheless, the outlook could return to stable if Selecta (1) improves cash flow generation such as that RCF/Net debt is sustainably above 7%; (3) EBITA/Interest moves sustainably towards 1x; and (3) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA decreases sustainably below 6.5x.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (i) liquidity deteriorates from post transaction levels; (ii) Selecta's operating performance weakens further such that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 10x for a sustained period.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Selecta's debt structure post restructuring comprises a B1 rated €150 million SSRCF and approximately €693 million equivalent Caa1 rated first lien senior secured notes and Caa3 rated €240 million equivalent second lien senior secured notes, all issued by Selecta Group B.V. The SSRCF is rated three notches above the first lien senior secured notes reflecting its priority ranking. The second lien is rated two notches below the first lien senior secured notes reflecting its ranking behind the first lien debt. Both the SSRCF and senior secured notes are guaranteed by group companies representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA and are secured principally by share pledges over the guarantors, in each case subject to legal limitations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD /LD from Ca-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

COMPANY PROFILE

Selecta is the leading route based unattended self-service coffee and convenience food provider in Europe by revenue, with operations in 16 countries across Europe. It operates a network of more than 460,000 snack and beverage vending machines on behalf of a broad and diverse client base, including private and public organizations. Selecta is ultimately owned by KKR.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ramzi Kattan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

