Moody's upgrades Shea Homes' CFR to Ba3, outlook stable

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior unsecured notes of Shea Homes Limited Partnership to Ba3 from B1 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

"The upgrade recognizes Shea Homes' improved credit profile as the company implements its growth strategy through the opening of new communities, which has resulted in margin growth and deleveraging," stated Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst Griselda Bisono. "We expect Shea Homes to weather the current weakening housing market well, and actually reduce leverage further, with debt to capitalization trending towards 31% by 2024 as a result of increased retained earnings and some debt repayment," added Bisono.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shea Homes will maintain a conservative financial policy, including low leverage and good liquidity.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Shea Homes Limited Partnership

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Shea Homes Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shea Homes' Ba3 CFR reflects its broad mix of home offerings across multiple price points, strong brand recognition and prudent leverage profile. Gross margin will moderate over the next 18-24 months to about 20-21%, which considers price reductions through the use of incentives to maintain volume, offset by reduced, although still high, raw material costs and easing supply chain constraints. Also, despite expected lower home sale growth amid a rising mortgage interest rate environment, Shea Homes mix of move up and luxury products should help reduce earnings volatility, as these product types tend to have more stability through economic cycles relative to entry level homes. These factors are offset by the company's California concentration, which makes up close to half of Shea Homes' revenue. Finally, the rating considers industry cost pressures, including land, labor and materials that could negatively impact gross margin, as well as the cyclical nature of the homebuilding industry that could lead to protracted revenue declines.

Shea Homes' SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months despite expected negative free cash flow in 2022 and 2023. Moody's forecast take into account a combination of increased land investment to support future growth and increased tax distribution to the company's shareholders due to higher pretax income. Moody's expects the company to comfortably cover its capital needs with cash on balance sheet, which is expected to remain between $200-225 million through 2024. Moody's also expects the company's $175 million senior unsecured revolver will remain largely undrawn over this same time horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Shea Homes maintains strong credit metrics, including debt to book capitalization sustained below 40% and EBIT to interest above 5.0x. An upgrade would also require maintenance of a good liquidity profile, including consistent free cash flow generation. Finally, an upgrade would require a meaningful increase in size and scale, while continuing to diversify geographically.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to book capitalization approaches 50%, EBIT to interest falls below 4.0x or adjusted gross margins fall below 20%, all on a sustained basis. A downgrade would also result should Shea Homes experience a material deterioration in liquidity or engages in aggressive shareholder friendly activities.

Established in 1968 and headquartered in Walnut, CA, Shea Homes Limited Partnership is one of the largest private homebuilding companies in the US.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018.

