Moody's upgrades Shearer's CFR to B2; Assigns B1 to first lien; outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded the Corporate Family Rating and Probability of default rating
of Shearer's Foods, LLC (Shearer's) to B2 and B2-PD
from B3 and B3-PD respectively. Moody's also assigned
a B1 rating on Shearer's new first lien term loan and a Caa1 on
the company's second lien term loan. The rating outlook is
stable.
The actions follow the announcement that the company will refinance,
increasing its first and second lien term loans and extending the maturities
to 2027 and 2028 respectively. In addition to refinancing the existing
first and second lien debt, the company will repay a subordinated
seller note, repay revolver outstandings and plans to pay a one-time
$388 million special dividend to equity sponsors including Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan. The increased borrowings will lift
debt to EBITDA leverage by a turn and a half, from 5.1x as
of the LTM ended June, 2020 to approximately 6.6x at the
close of the transaction, including Moody's adjustments.
Moody's views the dividend payout and resulting increase in leverage
to be financially aggressive, but closing debt-to-EBITDA
leverage of 6.6x will remain below 2017-2018 levels of over
7x when the company was faced with integration challenges following acquisitions
and a poor potato crop.
Moody's is upgrading the CFR to B2 because the rating agency expects
that operational improvements that have generated efficiencies generated
efficiencies and good business momentum as a result of pricing,
mix shifts and innovation will sustain the improvement in margins achieved
over the last 18 months. Improved earnings will provide sufficient
free cash flow to reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage to closer
to 6x over the next year. Free cash has improved meaningfully over
the last two years and Moody's projects that it will exceed $55
million over the next 12 months.
The following ratings/ assessments are affected in today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Shearer's Foods, LLC.
$985M Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan; Assigned
B1 (LGD3)
$340M Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan; Assigned
Caa1 (LGD6)
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: Shearer's Foods, LLC.
...Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2
from B3
Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD
from B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Shearer's Foods, LLC.
.Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive
Ratings on the existing first and second lien term loans of B3 and Caa2
will be withdrawn upon closing of the transaction and repayment of those
facilities.
RATING RATIONALE
Shearer's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high financial
leverage following the planned dividend recapitalization, aggressive
financial policies under private equity ownership and significant customer
concentration. Profitability and free cash flow have been improving
after the company addressed challenges that followed a period of rapid
growth through acquisition, with free cash flow of approximately
$56 million expected in 2020 (before the special dividend payout).
The company has performed well amid the disruptions brought on by coronavirus,
with high demand for snacking items at retail offset by disruption in
its smaller food service channels and higher costs which the company believes
largely offset the benefit of higher volumes. The rating reflects
the company's leading position as a producer of private label snacks,
its scale as a contract manufacturer with nationwide reach and its very
good liquidity supported by improving projected free cash flow,
growing cash balances, its expectation that after the refinancing
it will maintain an unutilized $125 million revolver and a covenant
lite structure.
Environmental, Social and Governance considerations:
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. For more information on research on and
ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.
Shearer's environmental impact remains low and the associated risks
are limited. Environmental considerations are not a material factor
in the rating.
Shearer's governance is influenced by its private ownership.
Like other private equity sponsored firms, Shearer's has been
comfortable operating with high financial leverage. Moody's views
Shearer's private equity ownership, including the willingness
to lever up to pay a large dividend and its historically aggressive acquisition
strategy, as governance risks that create risk that debt and leverage
will increase. However, the company's intention to
rapidly pay down debt following the dividend recap is a partial mitigant.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that continued revenue
growth and realization of cost efficiencies will sustain earnings growth
and comfortably positive free cash flow. The outlook also reflects
Moody's view that debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline
to a 6.0x range over the next year and that Shearer's will
maintain very good liquidity.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains debt to EBITDA below
5x, maintains good operating performance, generates consistently
strong free cash flow, and adopts a more conservative financial
policy.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates,
operating performance weakens, if it engages in large debt financed
acquisitions or shareholder returns, or if debt to EBITDA leverage
is sustained above 6.5x.
Shearer's Foods, LLC, headquartered in Massillon, Ohio,
manufactures snack food products such as kettle chips, tortilla
chips, potato chips, extruded cheese snacks, cookies,
and crackers for other companies. Revenue was approaching $1.3
billion for the 12 months ending June, 2020. Shearer's is
majority owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and does not publicly
disclose financial information.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Linda Montag
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653