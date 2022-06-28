info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Shelf Drilling, Ltd.'s corporate family rating to Caa1 from Caa2; outlook changed to stable from negative

28 Jun 2022

Frankfurt am Main, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Shelf Drilling, Ltd.'s (Shelf Drilling, or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also upgraded Shelf Drilling's $310 million guaranteed senior secured notes due November 2024 to B1 from B2 and the $900 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due February 2025 to Caa2 from Caa3, both issued under Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action follows Shelf Drilling's announcement made on 23 June 2022 with respect to the asset purchase agreement of five jack up rigs from Noble Corporation for $375 million. The transaction follows the UK Competition and Markets Authority requirement for Noble Corporation to divest some of its assets in the North Sea region in order for its announced merger with Maersk Drilling in November 2021 to complete. The jack up rigs will be acquired by Shelf Drilling North Sea (Shelf Drilling NS) and funded through $130 million mix of equity financing to Shelf Drilling and Shelf Drilling NS secured on 24 June 2022, $200 million to $225 million senior secured debt to be issued by Shelf Drilling NS and internal cash funds from Shelf Drilling. Shelf Drilling will ultimately own approximately 60% and retain control of Shelf Drilling NS.

Moody's expects the announced purchase agreement to broaden Shelf Drilling's scale and improve the company's business profile through greater diversification and the addition of a relatively younger fleet. The transaction incorporates the addition of quality assets to Shelf Drilling's fleet in a new and attractive market through a combination of debt and equity and improves the estimated recovery rates of the existing debt instruments issued under Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd. Whilst credit metrics will improve and the underlying market conditions are strong, Moody's considers that Shelf Drilling's ability to build material cash buffers, which the rating agency expects to be close to $125 million pro-forma for the completion of the transaction, remain weak ahead of its $310 million bond maturity in November 2024 and particularly the $900 million bond maturity in February 2025. As a result, the Caa1 CFR reflects the risk of a debt restructuring or distressed exchange in advance of scheduled debt maturities, particularly since the company has a high interest cost burden.

The acquisition is taking place as oil and gas prices have increased significantly since the start of 2022 and as European governments increase their efforts to reduce their dependence on Russian oil & gas. This has resulted in an increase in day rates for new contracts, which Moody's expects Shelf Drilling to benefit from as four of the five rigs that the company is acquiring are based in the North Sea, have contract termination dates in H1 2023 and are subject to certain extension options. The fifth rig is based in Qatar will commence a new 3.5-year contract from September 2022. This will enable the company to unlock revenue growth and generate positive free cash flow if contract extensions are secured with limited capital spending considering the quality and age of the assets compared to Shelf Drilling's existing fleet. Moody's expects leverage on a pro forma basis and measured as Moody's adjusted Debt over EBITDA to trend below 7x by 2023 from 9.0x as of March 2022.

Shelf Drilling's Caa1 CFR also reflects the company's geographically diversified shallow water oil basins with a track record of signing and renewing contracts in a competitive environment and having long-standing relationships with blue-chip companies. Conversely, the Caa1 CFR reflects the oversupplied offshore drilling market in recent years despite improving underlying market conditions, the company's exposure to re-contracting risk as well as the company's high financial leverage and its relatively old fleet, which require additional investments over time.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Shelf Drilling's rating is negatively impacted by its exposure to environmental, social and governance factors. This reflects a high exposure to carbon transition risk as the company's earnings are entirely focused on oil & gas customers. Additionally, Shelf Drilling is susceptible to high demographic & societal trend risk as its rig contracts and earnings are dependent on oil and gas producers which are exposed to changing societal trends.

The company's governance risks are linked primarily to financial policy factors with high risk related to leverage and challenges in managing its balance sheet through an industry cycle.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shelf Drilling will be able to re-contract rigs in a timely manner and that EBITDA generation will materially improve in 2022 and beyond relative to the weak levels seen in 2020 and 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term and would require a sustainable improvement in liquidity such that free cash flow generation and cash balances can meaningfully reduce the company's net debt position.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens materially, and gross debt increases. A capital restructuring that leads to recovery rates for creditors lower than those assumed in the Caa1 CFR and Caa2 unsecured bond rating could also lead to a downgrade.

LIQUIDITY

Shelf Drilling's liquidity is currently adequate in the absence of any debt maturities until November 2024 and February 2025 for its $310 million guaranteed senior secured notes and $900 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes, respectively. As of 31 March 2022, the company had unrestricted cash balances of $214 million prior to the proposed $50 million to $70 million cash usage for Shelf Drilling North Sea and $30 million acquisition of Deep Driller VII. The company has no access to any revolving credit facilities. Moody's does not anticipate any pressure on liquidity for the upcoming year given the improving market conditions and the company's adequate cash balances; however, further unanticipated rig acquisitions could put some strain on liquidity. Moody's forecasts positive free cash flow from 2023 onwards as a result of the improvement in market conditions and the addition of the rigs subject to the completion of the transaction.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Iker Ballestero Barrutia, +971 (423) 795-21.

COMPANY PROFILE

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. is a Cayman Islands incorporated holding company that as of March 2021 owned 30 jackup rigs. The company conducts drilling operations through various subsidiaries in the Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, Indian, West African and North African/Mediterranean markets. Shelf Drilling generated revenues of $553 million for the last 12 months ended 31 March 2022.

The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since June 2018 and key shareholders before the recent equity raise include China Merchants Industry Holdings Company Limited (19.5%), affiliates of Castle Harlan, Inc. (14.4%) and Lime Rock Partners (12.6%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

