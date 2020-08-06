Moody's upgrades Sherwin-Williams' ratings to Baa2; commercial paper rating to P-2

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded The Sherwin-Williams
Company's ("Sherwin") senior unsecured ratings to Baa2
from Baa3 and upgraded the commercial paper rating to P-2 from
P-3. The outlook is stable.
"Sherwin-Williams has demonstrated resilience during a historically
difficult macroeconomic environment in 2020 and reduced debt by more than
$2 billion since acquiring Valspar in June 2017, " said Ben
Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer
and lead analyst for The Sherwin-Williams Company.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)
.... Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2
from P-3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's upgraded the ratings to reflect continued improvement in
the company's earnings, cash flow, and credit metrics
despite an unprecedented shock from outbreaks of Coronavirus in the United
States and around the world. Sherwin's business has held
up better than rated peers in the coatings industry and the vast majority
of rated chemical companies. Revenues fell modestly and EBITDA
improved in the first half of 2020 following the company's aggressive
pivot to focus on curbside pickup, delivery, and other methods
to maintain business levels during rolling lockdowns, limitations
on retail businesses, and adoption of social distancing policies
across the United States. This demonstrated very clearly the strength
and flexibility of its excellent brands, strong retail network,
fleet of delivery vehicles, and customer-focused mentality.
The company generated $1.8 billion of free cash flow over
the past four quarters, maintained an excellent liquidity position,
and successfully completed attractively-priced debt offerings.
Sherwin' Baa2 senior unsecured ratings balance the strength of the
company's business model and stated intention to reduce leverage
against longer-term event risk in a still-fragmented global
coatings industry. The company's business model features
an excellent position in the North American architectural paints business,
strong retail network, and demonstrated ability to operate successfully
through economic cycles. Acquiring Valspar Corporation (The) in
June 2017 strengthened the company's growth platform in more industrially-oriented
end markets and international geographies -- both of which remain
modest contributors to earnings and cash flow today. Management
reiterated an intention to reduce leverage to 2.0-2.5x
(Debt/EBITDA; management's definition) and reported leverage
of 2.8x on a trailing twelve months basis ending 30 June 2020.
The rating incorporates that management will achieve this target in the
coming quarters through a combination of earnings improvement and/or debt
reduction. The rating also assumes that the company will continue
to increase its regular dividend over time and resume share repurchases
in the second half of 2020, which will slow deleveraging compared
to a scenario where substantially all free cash flow is deployed toward
debt reduction like 2018 and 2019. M&A opportunities in the
coatings industry remain significant and event risk is a meaningful factor
constraining the pace of improvement in the company's ratings.
Environmental, social, and governance factors are important
factors influencing Sherwin-Williams' credit quality. The
company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the specialty
chemical industry, including manufacturing products that are subject
to specific regulatory scrutiny. Coatings companies typically have
lower environmental risks related to manufacturing processes compared
to other specialty chemical companies. Governance risks are similar
to other publicly-traded chemical companies. The most significant
ESG risk for Sherwin-Williams is social risk related the company's
exposure to health and safety issues related to the legacy use of lead
in coatings products. Sherwin-Williams has been successful
at defending against lead paint litigation for the past several decades
with modest expected cash payments today.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook assumes that adjusted financial leverage will track
down into the 2.25-2.75x range and retained cash
flow-to-debt will track above 20% (RCF/Debt) over
the next 12-18 months. Moody's could upgrade the ratings
with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.5x,
retained cash flow-to-debt increasing toward 25%,
and free cash flow-to-debt sustained comfortably above 10%.
Moody's could also downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted
financial leverage sustained above 3.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained below 20%, or adoption of more aggressive financial
policies.
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams
is engaged in the manufacture, development, distribution,
and sale of coatings and related products to professional, industrial,
commercial, and retail customers. The company manufactures
products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams,
Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's Water Seal,
and many more. Sherwin-Williams branded products are sold
exclusively through a chain of nearly 5,000 company-operated
stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold
through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent
paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers,
and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Global
Finishes Group distributes a wide range of products in more than 115 countries
around the world. The company generated about $17.7
billion of revenue for the last twelve months ended 30 June 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Benjamin Nelson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
