Moody's upgrades Sherwin-Williams' ratings to Baa2; commercial paper rating to P-2

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company's ("Sherwin") senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and upgraded the commercial paper rating to P-2 from P-3. The outlook is stable.

"Sherwin-Williams has demonstrated resilience during a historically difficult macroeconomic environment in 2020 and reduced debt by more than $2 billion since acquiring Valspar in June 2017, " said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

.... Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's upgraded the ratings to reflect continued improvement in the company's earnings, cash flow, and credit metrics despite an unprecedented shock from outbreaks of Coronavirus in the United States and around the world. Sherwin's business has held up better than rated peers in the coatings industry and the vast majority of rated chemical companies. Revenues fell modestly and EBITDA improved in the first half of 2020 following the company's aggressive pivot to focus on curbside pickup, delivery, and other methods to maintain business levels during rolling lockdowns, limitations on retail businesses, and adoption of social distancing policies across the United States. This demonstrated very clearly the strength and flexibility of its excellent brands, strong retail network, fleet of delivery vehicles, and customer-focused mentality. The company generated $1.8 billion of free cash flow over the past four quarters, maintained an excellent liquidity position, and successfully completed attractively-priced debt offerings.

Sherwin' Baa2 senior unsecured ratings balance the strength of the company's business model and stated intention to reduce leverage against longer-term event risk in a still-fragmented global coatings industry. The company's business model features an excellent position in the North American architectural paints business, strong retail network, and demonstrated ability to operate successfully through economic cycles. Acquiring Valspar Corporation (The) in June 2017 strengthened the company's growth platform in more industrially-oriented end markets and international geographies -- both of which remain modest contributors to earnings and cash flow today. Management reiterated an intention to reduce leverage to 2.0-2.5x (Debt/EBITDA; management's definition) and reported leverage of 2.8x on a trailing twelve months basis ending 30 June 2020. The rating incorporates that management will achieve this target in the coming quarters through a combination of earnings improvement and/or debt reduction. The rating also assumes that the company will continue to increase its regular dividend over time and resume share repurchases in the second half of 2020, which will slow deleveraging compared to a scenario where substantially all free cash flow is deployed toward debt reduction like 2018 and 2019. M&A opportunities in the coatings industry remain significant and event risk is a meaningful factor constraining the pace of improvement in the company's ratings.

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important factors influencing Sherwin-Williams' credit quality. The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the specialty chemical industry, including manufacturing products that are subject to specific regulatory scrutiny. Coatings companies typically have lower environmental risks related to manufacturing processes compared to other specialty chemical companies. Governance risks are similar to other publicly-traded chemical companies. The most significant ESG risk for Sherwin-Williams is social risk related the company's exposure to health and safety issues related to the legacy use of lead in coatings products. Sherwin-Williams has been successful at defending against lead paint litigation for the past several decades with modest expected cash payments today.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook assumes that adjusted financial leverage will track down into the 2.25-2.75x range and retained cash flow-to-debt will track above 20% (RCF/Debt) over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could upgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.5x, retained cash flow-to-debt increasing toward 25%, and free cash flow-to-debt sustained comfortably above 10%. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 3.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 20%, or adoption of more aggressive financial policies.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams is engaged in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's Water Seal, and many more. Sherwin-Williams branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of nearly 5,000 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Global Finishes Group distributes a wide range of products in more than 115 countries around the world. The company generated about $17.7 billion of revenue for the last twelve months ended 30 June 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

