Moody's upgrades Shuifa, Jiangxi Water and assigns Baa3 issuer rating to Zhuzhou City Construction following launch of new methodology

Hong Kong, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the ratings of Shuifa Group Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Invt Grp and their rated subsidiaries under various regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable). Moody's has also assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Zhuzhou City Construction Dev. Group Co Ltd, and withdrawn its Ba1 corporate family rating.

These actions follow the publication of its Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) in China Methodology on 29 July 2020.

Specifically, Moody's has:

- Upgraded Shuifa Group Co., Ltd.'s (Shuifa) issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa3, and the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Shuifa International Holdings (BVI) Co., Ltd and guaranteed by Shuifa to Baa1 from Baa3.

- Upgraded Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Invt Grp's (Jiangxi Water) issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3, and the senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy (China) and guaranteed by Jiangxi Water to Baa2 from Baa3.

- Assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Zhuzhou City Construction Dev. Group Co Ltd (ZCCD), and withdrawn its Ba1 corporate family rating.

At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) previously assigned to Shuifa, Jiangxi Water and ZCCD, reflecting the change in methodology to the LGFVs in China from Government-Related Issuers Methodology.

All the rating outlooks remain stable.

The rating actions reflect (1) Moody's classification of these issuers as LGFVs under the new methodology, and (2) Moody's assessment that these LGFVs should be rated closer to the "Government Capacity to Support" (GCS) score of their respective RLG owners, given their strategic roles and dominant position in providing essential public policy services in their respective service areas on behalf of their government owners.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shuifa's Baa1 issuer rating is based on (1) Shandong provincial government's GCS score of a1; (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Shandong provincial government's propensity to provide support, which results in a three-notch downward adjustment.

The assessment considers Shuifa's status as the sole provincial water utility and conservancy entity and close government links, and high strategic importance to the Shandong and Chinese governments. However, the company's rating is constrained by the elevated risks associated with its non-water utilities and businesses outside Shandong province, and the reduced certainty around government payments although the support track record has been good.

Jiangxi Water's Baa2 issuer rating is based on (1) Jiangxi provincial government's GCS score of a2; (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's specific characteristics affect the Jiangxi provincial government's propensity to provide support, which results in a three-notch downward adjustment.

The assessment considers Jiangxi Water's status as the sole provincial water utility and conservancy entity and close government links, and its high strategic importance to the Jiangxi and Chinese governments, with a track record of government support. Nevertheless, the company's rating is constrained by the company's operating challenges and the less predictable financial support from the provincial government.

The Baa2 rating also considers the uncertainty associated with Jiangxi Water's acquisition of water supply plants within the provinces, and in particular the uncertainty around the credit quality of target and timing of the acquisition.

ZCCD's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) Zhuzhou government's GCS score of baa2; (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's specific characteristics affect the Zhuzhou city government's propensity to support, which results in a one-notch downward adjustment.

The assessment considers ZCCD's status as the city's largest LGFV that provides essential public services and infrastructure development, its low exposure to non-public service activities, its close integration with the Zhuzhou government, and the track record of government support.

The change in the primary methodology reflects the launch of Moody's new LGFVs in China methodology and Moody's view that (1) RLG support is the dominant credit consideration for an LGFV, and (2) LGFV-specific characteristics may also affect the RLG's propensity to support LGFVs.

LGFVs are entities that are directly or indirectly fully owned and effectively controlled by RLGs. They primarily engage in financing, investing in and operating public infrastructure and social welfare projects on behalf of their RLG owners.

Because the primary purpose of LGFVs is to serve public policy objectives and provide public goods or services for free or at subsidized rates, they are typically closely integrated with their RLG owners, and RLGs typically provide the majority of LGFVs' cash flow.

The analytical framework in this rating methodology comprises two components:

1) The "Governmental Capacity to Support" (GCS) component, which considers aspects that could influence an RLG owner's ability to provide support to an LGFV in a timely manner; and

2) The "LGFV Characteristics Affecting Support" component, primarily based on (1) an LGFV's business profile; (2) its integration with the RLG and the control and oversight provided by the RLG; (3) the risk that the LGFV will need to bail out other entities; (4) any exceptional governmental propensity to support characteristics, and other analytical considerations. This analysis may result in downward or, more rarely, upward adjustments in whole notch increments to the GCS score.

Under the new methodology, the three issuers' credit profile are closely related to the strong expected government support, considering their (1) dominant business positions in their RLGs' regions; (2) high strategic importance in providing essential water utility and infrastructure services; and (3) close integration with and the control exercised by their RLG owners.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Activities undertaken by LGFVs may carry varying levels of environmental risks depending on the mandate of individual LGFVs. Water utilities face moderate environmental risks as they are exposed to droughts, flooding and pollution. On the other hand, the essentiality of water utility infrastructure enhances these companies' strategic importance to their owner RLGs and improves the RLG's propensity to provide support.

LGFVs generally have high social risks since they implement public policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape their development targets and ultimately affect their respective owner RLGs' propensity to provide support.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as the issuer is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to its owner RLG, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlooks for Shuifa, Jiangxi Water and ZCCD reflect (1) the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign ratings; (2) Moody's expectation that their respective RLG owner's GCS will remain stable; and (3) Moody's expectation that the LGFVs' business profiles and integration with, and the control and oversight exercised by their respective RLG owners will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's has recalibrated the rating tolerance levels of these three LGFVs to reflect the change in methodology and corresponding credit drivers.

Their ratings could be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the LGFVs' respective owner RLGs' GCS strengthens, which could be the result of a material strengthening in the owner RLGs' economic or financial profile, or their ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) the LGFVs' specific characteristics change in a way that enhances the RLGs' propensity to support them.

Shuifa's rating could also be upgraded if there are changes to its specific characteristics that enhance the Shandong provincial government's propensity to provide support, for example: (1) if it reduces its exposure to non-water related commercial activities; (2) if it adopts a less aggressive financial policy, especially in terms of its expansion outside its water conservancy and utilities mandate; or (3) there are positive improvements in the government support mechanism for Shuifa's water conservancy and water utilities projects.

Jiangxi Water's rating could also be upgraded if there are changes to its specific characteristics that enhance the Jiangxi provincial government's propensity to provide support, for example: (1) if there is a material improvement in the visibility of recurring government support, including the provision of grants and subsidies; or (2) established track record to manage execution risks arise from acquisition of water supply projects.

On the other hand, the three LGFVs' ratings could be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the RLG owners' GCS weakens, which could be the result of a material weakening in the RLG owners' economic or financial profile, or their ability to coordinate timely support; (2) the LGFVs' specific characteristics change in a way that lowers the RLGs' propensity to provide support; or (3) there are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs.

Shuifa's rating could also be downgraded if there are changes to its specific characteristics that lower the Shandong provincial government's propensity to provide support, for example: (1) if there are material adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weakens the adequacy and timeliness of government payment on a sustained basis; (2) in case of a material weakening in Shuifa's policy functions; or (3) if the company further engages in high-risk, or competitive businesses outside its role as provider of water utilities and water conservancy services for Shandong Province.

Jiangxi Water's rating also could be downgraded if there are changes to its specific characteristics that lower the Jiangxi provincial government's propensity to provide support, for example: (1) if government grants for water conservancy project substantially decline, reflecting a weakening in government support; (2) Jiangxi Water engages in riskier commercial businesses, and (3) there is a material weakening in Jiangxi Water's market position and policy functions.

ZCCD's ratings could also be downgraded if there are changes to its specific characteristics that lower the Zhuzhou government's propensity to provide support, for example: (1) if there are material adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weaken the adequacy and timeliness of government payment on a sustained basis; (2) if there is a material weakening in ZCCD's policy functions; (3) if the company further engages in high-risk, or competitive businesses outside its core role; (4) if ZCCD loses its status as the largest and dominant public service provider for Zhuzhou.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for Zhuzhou City Construction Development Group Co., Ltd.'s ratings is Qingqing Guo, +86 (212) 057-4093.

List of Affected Credit Ratings

..Issuer: Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy (China) (Lead Analyst: Ralph Ng)

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Debt (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

..Issuer: Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Investment Group Corp (Lead Analyst: Ralph Ng)

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

..Issuer: Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. (Lead Analyst: Ada Li)

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

..Issuer: Shuifa International Holdings (BVI) Co., Ltd (Lead Analyst: Ada Li)

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Debt (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

..Issuer: Zhuzhou City Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. (Lead Analyst: Ralph Ng)

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa3

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , Previously rated Ba1

....Outlook, Maintained at Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

