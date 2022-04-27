Moody's upgrades Sibanye Stillwater Limited to Ba2; positive outlook

Stockholm, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. The outlook remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the strong financial performance that Sibanye has displayed over the past two years and its track record of maintaining capital allocation discipline. The company has used its strong cash flows to balance between various strategic objectives, including strengthening its balance sheet and enhancing liquidity, investing in existing assets and executing on its strategy to expand into battery metals, as well as rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

While there is a labour strike at Sibanye's South African gold operations that has been underway since March 9, the company has the capacity to absorb the strike-related losses because of its strong earnings from the platinum group metals (PGM) operations and given that it has a solid liquidity with no upcoming debt maturities. Gold operations comprised a small proportion of earnings for Sibanye in FY2021, with the company reporting $4.6 billion of EBITDA of which gold operations contributed 8% of the total, down from 16% in FY2020. Moody's has also taken the view that while the upcoming wage negotiations in late 2022 at Sibanye's key PGM operations (Rustenburg and Marikana) will likely be challenging and remains an operational risk, they will be concluded without any significant disruptions as was the case in 2019.

Sibanye's Ba2 CFR rating also positively reflects (1) a business underpinned by a degree of diversified metal production, but one currently benefitting substantially from high PGM prices; (2) geographic diversification, with about 16% of FY2021 and 26% of FY2020 EBITDA derived from the USA and the balance from South Africa; (3) strong credit metrics and cash flows that have benefited significantly from elevated precious metal prices; and (4) a seasoned management team with a strong execution track record.

The rating also reflects (1) exposure to volatility in commodity prices and USD/ZAR FX rate; (2) M&A execution risk as the company invests in battery metals and over time may also acquire international gold assets; (3) gold operations that consist of mature mines that have a high cost structure; and (4) credit linkages to the South Africa sovereign (Government of South Africa, Ba2 stable) through operational, social and regulatory risks.

For FY2021, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA for Sibanye was 0.4x and (CFO-dividends)/debt of 116%. Under Moody's current base case forecasts and conservative commodity price assumptions, metrics will remain strong and well above Ba2 rating guidance levels with adjusted debt/EBITDA and (CFO-dividends)/debt over the next 12-18 months at 0.7x and 66% respectively. In a high commodity price environment such as the one Sibanye is currently benefitting from, credit metrics will be stronger than anticipated. Stronger cash flows during this time have allowed for greater financial flexibility and ability to execute on strategic objectives. Moody's will continue to evaluate the resiliency of the company's performance across a range of price scenarios given the volatility of commodity prices and downside risks to the macroeconomic outlook.

ESG

Overall, Sibanye's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the high exposure to environmental and social risks including significant exposure to the challenging labour environment in South Africa. We view the company having a very highly negative exposure to environmental risk (E-5 IPS), mainly related to natural capital and waste and pollution risks. Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 IPS), with high exposure to both health and safety and human capital risks. Governance is moderately negative (G-3 IPS) reflecting the company's ambitions to grow further by expanding its battery metals and gold portfolio, which can lead to M&A execution risk and heighten financial risk should there be material debt funding involved and cash flows underperform. This is partly offset by the fact that the company has, in the current high commodity price environment, meaningfully reduced its debt and bolstered its liquidity in the past two years.

LIQUIDITY

Sibanye has very good liquidity and as at 31 December 2021 had cash on hand of $1.9 billion relative to about $1.2 billion of reported borrowings. The company also has a $600 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and a ZAR5.5 billion RCF, both of which are fully undrawn. The dollar RCF at times is used to fund the working capital needs of Sibanye's PGM recycling business in the USA and usage fluctuates depending on inventory levels and PGM prices. Moody's forecasts cash flow from operations to more than cover capex and dividend payments over the next 12-18 months. The next material debt maturity is the $675 million bond due in November 2026.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the strengthened financial profile of the company with elevated precious metal prices generating significant cash for the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating would require the successful conclusion of the gold and PGM wage negotiations that are happening in 2022. Credit linkages with the South Africa sovereign would also need to be taken into account at that time and it is unlikely that Sibanye would be rated more than one notch above the sovereign. Notwithstanding this, an upgrade would also require debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x under Moody's forecast assumptions and (CFO-dividends)/debt maintained above 30%. Forecasted metrics comfortably exceed these levels currently. It would also require Sibanye's track record of a disciplined approach to M&A and capital investment to continue.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x; (2) (CFO-dividends)/debt falls below 20%; (3) Sibanye's liquidity position weakens; or (4) there is a material increase in the company's operating risk profile such as heightened regulatory risk or labour unrest. Rating pressure on South Africa sovereign rating could lead to downward pressure on Sibanye's rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65.

