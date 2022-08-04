Moody's upgrades Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System's ratings to Aa1; stable outlook

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the long-term revenue bond ratings of Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System (SCL Health) to Aa1 from Aa3. The upgrade is in conjunction with a change in bondholder security. The outlook is stable at the higher rating level. This action concludes Moody's review for possible upgrade that was initiated on July 7, 2022. At the same time, Moody's is withdrawing the VMIG 1 short-term ratings on SCL Health's Series 2016 B & D self-liquidity backed debt. The long-term ratings on these bonds have been upgraded and will remain outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Effective April 1, 2022, SCL Health merged with Intermountain Healthcare (Intermountain: Aa1, stable). On August 1, 2022, SCL Health's MTI was terminated and replaced with Intermountain Health Care, Inc.'s MTI. Debt obligations (as defined in the Intermountain MTI) were issued in exchange for the outstanding debt obligations under the SCL Health MTI. All outstanding debt obligations of legacy SCL Health are now pari-passu with Intermountain's debt obligations.
Moody's does not express an opinion on Intermountain's short-term rating associated with its self-liquidity backed debt. Therefore, following the execution of the exchange of debt, Moody's is withdrawing the short-term ratings on legacy SCL Health's self-liquidity backed bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects that of Intermountain Healthcare and is based on the change of security and exchange of notes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Upgrade of Intermountain Healthcare's revenue bond rating. However, this is highly unlikely at the Aa1 level given the regulatory and competitive risks of the healthcare industry.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Downgrade of Intermountain Healthcare's revenue bond rating.
LEGAL SECURITY
On August 1, 2022, Intermountain Health Care, Inc.'s MTI replaced SCL Health's MTI, which was terminated. At the same time, legacy SCL Health's debt obligations were exchanged for new debt obligations under Intermountain's MTI. Intermountain also added new members to its obligated group. SCL Health's legacy bonds, are secured by an unsecured general obligation of the new obligated group, which includes the parent, Intermountain Health Care, Inc., all hospitals under IHC Health Services, Inc. and seven hospitals under SCL Health. Entities not included in the obligated group include SelectHealth and Intermountain Nevada (formerly HealthCare Partners Nevada) as well as several other non-hospital affiliates including Classic Aviation, Intermountain Ventures, Intermountain Healthcare Foundation and Saltzer Medical Group.
PROFILE
Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System, Inc. merged with Intermountain Health Care, Inc. on April 1, 2022. The combined system now serves communities in seven states: Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Kansas. The system includes 32 hospitals and about 4,000 employed physicians and advanced practitioners at 385 clinics (including Intermountain Nevada, a medical group in Las Vegas), and a health insurance company called SelectHealth that covers over 1 million lives.
