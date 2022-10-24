Moody's upgrades SiteOne's CFR to Ba1; outlook stable

Approximately $250 of rated debt affected

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC (SiteOne) to Ba1 from Ba2 and the Probability of Default Rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. Moody's also upgraded the rating on SiteOne's senior secured term loan to Ba2 from Ba3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is upgraded to SGL-1. The outlook is changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade and stable outlook reflect SiteOne's healthy balance sheet and commitment to a conservative financial policy. Modest leverage positions the company well to operate its growth through acquisition strategy, even in more challenging times," said Moody's Assistant Vice President Justin Remsen. "We expect SiteOne to weather weakening near term demand and maintain Moody's adjusted leverage under 2.5x through 2024," added Remsen.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

SiteOne's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's national presence and leading market position in a fragmented market, recurring revenue of landscape services, and asset-lite business model requiring minimal capital expenditures of around 1% of annual revenue. The rating also reflects thin operating margins (common to companies in the distribution business), seasonality of services, an active bolt-on acquisition growth strategy, which raises integration risk and could lead to higher debt levels, and relatively small scale compared to similarly rated peers.

SiteOne's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects our expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity with strong free cash generation exceeding $200 million per year in 2023 and 2024. Moody's expects significant availability under the company's $600 million revolving credit facility, as acquisitions are expected to be financed primarily with internally generated cash. The company's liquidity is seasonal, which may result in negative free cash flow during the seasonally weaker first and fourth quarters.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

SiteOne's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), which reflects elevated environmental risk that is consistent with other large distributors. These risk factors are offset by strong governance characteristics and moderate social risk. The company has demonstrated a stable and conservative financial policy with a publicly stated net leverage level of 1.0x - 2.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if SiteOne continues to practice conservative financial policies, while executing its growth through acquisition strategy. An upgrade would require a material increase in scale while maintaining a relatively strong margin profile, sustained leverage of less than 2.0x, preservation of very good liquidity, and a capital structure that ensures maximum financial flexibility.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy or experiences end market weakness resulting in revenue and operating margin declines. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA approaches 3.0x or retained cash flow to debt falls below 25%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, GA, is a national wholesale distributor of landscaping supplies in the U.S. and Canada. In the twelve months ended July 4, 2022, SiteOne generated about $3.8 billion in revenues.

