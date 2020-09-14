Moody's upgrades SiteOne's CFR to Ba3, term loan to B1; outlook is stable

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the Corporate Family Rating of SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC (SiteOne) to Ba3 from B1 and the Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the rating on SiteOne's first lien senior secured term loan to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable and SiteOne's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged.

The upgrade of the rating reflects Moody's expectations that SiteOne will maintain a conservative financial policy and good liquidity, while executing its growth through acquisition strategy. The company's increased cash position will decrease reliance on the ABL in the near term.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SiteOne will sustain adjusted leverage below 3.0x, interest coverage near 5.0x, and continue to generate free cash flow. Further, Moody's expects that the company will be able to continue growing through acquisitions without deterioration in its credit metrics.

SiteOne's equity raise on August 3, 2020 of $262 million was directed toward the repayment of $179 million outstanding at the end of the company's second quarter under the ABL revolving credit facility (ABL) with the remainder added to cash. On a pro forma basis, cash increased to $247 million, while total available liquidity improved to $613 million, including $366 million of ABL borrowing availability, at June 30, 2020. Moody's believes that the company's action is evidence of a more conservative financial policy, shoring up its liquidity to ensure financial flexibility against the cyclicality and seasonality of its industry. In addition, pro forma debt to LTM EBITDA at June 30, 2020 fell more than half a turn to 2.7x.

The following actions were taken:

...Issuer: SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC;

...Corporate Family Rating, upgrade to Ba3 from B1;

...Probability of Default Rating, upgrade to Ba3-PD from B1-PD;

...Outlook remains stable;

...Issuers: SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC and SiteOne Landscape Supply, LLC (as co-borrowers):

...$450 million first lien senior secured term loan due 2024, upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

SiteOne's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the recurring nature of landscape services, lower cyclicality of maintenance and repair work, and the company's national presence and leading market position in a fragmented market. The rating also reflects demand fluctuations in residential, commercial, and repair & remodeling end markets, thin operating margins that are common to companies in the distribution business, and the active bolt-on acquisition growth strategy that could lead to higher debt levels and raises integration risk.

Governance considerations include Moody's view that the recent equity offering and debt paydown displays a willingness to maintain a more conservative financial policy. It is Moody's expectation that leverage will be sustained below 3.0x, including Moody's adjustments.

SiteOne's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity. The improvement in liquidity provided by the cash raised in the equity offering and the repayment of outstanding revolver allows for more financial flexibility through SiteOne's common seasonality and any weakness in the economy that may negatively influence demand for its products and services. Furthermore, the company's bolt-on acquisition growth strategy can be financed with cash and less reliance on ABL borrowings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if SiteOne continues to practice conservative financial policies while executing its growth through acquisition strategy. Important considerations include stable operating margins, maintenance of a good liquidity profile, retained cash flow to debt of greater than 20%, and sustained leverage of less than 3.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences end market weakness resulting in revenue and operating margin declines or adopts a more aggressive financial policy (including large debt financed acquisitions). More specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA approaches 4.0x or EBITA to interest coverage falls to less than 3.0x.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, GA, is a national wholesale distributor of landscaping supplies in the U.S. and Canada. The company offers approximately 120,000 SKUs, including irrigation supplies, landscape accessories, fertilizer and nursery products, hardscapes, and maintenance supplies and operates in 180 markets through over 550 branch locations in 45 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Its customers include residential and commercial landscape professionals. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, SiteOne generated approximately $2.5 billion in revenues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

