Moody's upgrades Solar Star Funding, LLC's to Baa1 from Baa2 and changes outlook to stable from positive

Approximately $1.03 billion of debt outstanding

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Solar Star Funding, LLC's (Solar Star) rating to Baa1 from Baa2 on its senior secured bonds due 2035 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Solar Star Funding, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Solar Star Funding, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Solar Star's upgrade to Baa1 from Baa2 reflects the improvement of Southern California Edison Company's (SCE) credit profile whose issuer rating was upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2 and outlook revised to stable from positive on February 23, 2023. SCE's rating action was driven by the progress made by the utility to address its wildfire risk, combined with its access to the state's wildfire fund and legislative reform of the wildfire cost recovery process that has materially improved SCE's overall credit quality. Solar Star's rating remains capped by SCE's credit quality since the project derives all of its revenue and cash flow under a long-term power purchase and sales agreement (PPA) with SCE that expires in July 2035.

The project's rating is further supported by Solar Star's strong financial and operating performance since 2017, the benefits from ownership by Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (A3 stable), low carbon transition risk, and traditional project finance protections. For the last twelve months ending September 2022, we estimate Solar Star had a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of around 1.78x according to Moody's standard calculations, which is above the prior 5-year historical average of 1.62x. The higher DSCR was driven by stronger power generation above the original P50 forecast compared to its historical production at around 96% of average from 2018 through 2021. Over the longer term, we expect Solar Star will maintain DSCR within the 1.60x to 1.70x range depending on the solar resource, curtailment levels and overall operating performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

Solar Star's stable outlook reflects SCE's stable outlook and our expectations that the project will achieve financial metrics commensurate with its past.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a upgrade

Solar Star's rating is likely to be upgraded if SCE is upgraded and the project is able to sustain DSCR above 1.70x on a consistent basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Solar Star's rating would likely be downgraded should SCE be downgraded from its current rating level given the project's reliance on the off-taker for all of its revenues and cash flow or if the project experiences major operational or financial problems resulting in consistently lower DSCRs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

