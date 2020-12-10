Moody's upgrades Solutions 4 North Tyneside (Finance) plc to A3 from Baa1; outlook stable

London, 10 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the underlying rating on GBP76.6 million guaranteed fixed rate senior secured bonds due 2041 (the Bonds) issued by Solutions 4 North Tyneside (Finance) plc (the Issuer). The A2 backed senior secured rating is unaffected by this rating action. The outlook remains stable.

The Issuer is a funding vehicle wholly owned by Solutions 4 North Tyneside Limited (S4NT), and S4NT is also an obligor under the Collateral Deed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects the formal resolution on 12 October 2020 of a dispute between S4NT and North Tyneside Council (NTC) that has persisted since construction completion. The dispute related to certain construction components that NTC claimed were not completed in accordance with the project specification. The resolution settles this dispute with no financial impact on the Issuer, with Issuer costs incurred in resolving the dispute also being compensated by NTC. The upgrade also reflects approximately five years of satisfactory FM performance and low deductions.

The A3 underlying rating on the Bonds is supported by (1) the long-term project agreement (PA) that the company has entered into with North Tyneside Council (NTC), which provides a stable availability-based revenue stream; (2) straightforward facilities maintenance (FM) obligations across simple sites comprising residential dwellings; (3) satisfactory operational service performance, with very low levels of financial deductions; and (4) a range of creditor protections included within the project's financing structure, such as security, debt service and maintenance reserves and shareholder distribution tests.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the Issuer's high leverage, with minimum and average debt-service coverage ratios of 1.21x and 1.28x, respectively, which reduces its ability to withstand unexpected stress; and (2) FM and lifecycle budgets are low compared to similar projects, although still acceptable.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that S4NT will continue to demonstrate satisfactory operational performance.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely over the short to medium term given the Issuer's high leverage and the lower FM and lifecycle budgets relative to peers.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) S4NT faces significantly higher than budgeted FM or lifecycle costs; or (2) poor service delivery or a deterioration in S4NT's relationship with NTC were to significantly increase the level of financial deductions or the risk of concession termination.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

S4NT provides build, refurbish and FM services to sheltered housing for the elderly in 26 locations in North Tyneside, England, under a private finance initiative (PFI) contract. The procuring authority is NTC, which manages around 16,000 council homes in the area. The contract period is 28 years (including the construction period).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alastair Sullivan, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

