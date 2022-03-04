Moody's upgrades Sony to A3; outlook stable

Tokyo, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded Sony Group Corporation's (Sony) long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to A3 from Baa1. Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 backed Commercial Paper ratings of Sony's subsidiaries, Sony Capital Corporation and Sony Global Treasury Services Plc.

The outlook is changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade reflects Sony's success in transforming its portfolio with businesses that have established recurring, predictable earnings," says Roman Schorr, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects Sony's track record of steady profit improvement since the year ended 31 March 2018. The company is set to post record earnings for fiscal 2021 even as some of the extraordinary "stay-at-home"-demand for gaming wanes and the recovery in its Imaging Sensors and Solutions division is delayed. The upgrade also reflects Moody's view that Sony will maintain a strong balance sheet due to its conservative financial policy including disciplined capital allocation.

Moody's believes the increased contribution from content intellectual property (IP) and subscription-based services will continue to support Sony's improved earnings and cash flow visibility. As a result, Moody's expects Sony to maintain its EBITDA margin at around 15% and leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/ EBITDA, at around 1.0x on a sustainable basis--levels that are commensurate with its rating.

Sony's A3 long-term issuer rating reflects (1) its well-diversified business model with a focus on technology and entertainment, underpinned by leading market positions across all key segments; (2) Moody's expectation of robust growth in the gaming business and a gradual recovery in complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor business; (3) resilient earnings and strong free cash flow generation, supported by the increasing proportion of recurring revenue; (4) its strong balance sheet and prudent financial policy.

Key rating constraints are (1) Sony's ongoing exposure to shifts in consumer preferences and technological disruption; (2) the highly competitive nature of its key businesses including gaming, pictures and CMOS; (3) its moderate scale and profitability relative to some competitors such as Microsoft in gaming, which limits Sony's ability to navigate sharply increasing competition for content IP given more modest financial resources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's view that Sony will maintain stable profitability and strong credit metrics, with leverage around 1.0x and a net cash position (ex-financial services).

Moody's could consider positive rating action if Sony further strengthens its business portfolio and increases its share of recurring revenue while improving its profitability and maintaining a strong credit profile. Specifically, Moody's will consider an upgrade if Sony sustains (1) EBITDA margin of around 15%; and (2) debt/EBITDA below 1.0x and a net cash position.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Sony's financial policy became more aggressive or if it were to exhibit weaker performance across key segments, indicating declining competitiveness or weakness in execution. Quantitatively, the rating could be downgraded if (1) EBITDA margin declines below 15% on a sustained basis; (2) debt/EBITDA sustains at around 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology (Japanese) published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278818. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Sony Group Corporation is one of the world's largest diversified technology and entertainment firms.

