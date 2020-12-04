Moody's upgrades Sony to Baa1 from Baa2; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded Sony Corporation's issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2, and affirmed the Prime-2 backed Commercial Paper ratings of its subsidiaries, Sony Capital Corporation and Sony Global Treasury Services Plc.

The outlook changed to stable from positive.

"Sony's Baa1 rating reflects the strong performance of its core gaming and network business despite the coronavirus outbreak. Cash flow generated from the company's diversified business portfolio and an increasing proportion of its recurring earnings stream also enable it to control debt against future demand fluctuation," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer .

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sony's financial profile will remain solid as the company recovers from a decline in demand due to the pandemic.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sony continues to increase earnings in its core gaming business. Since the onset of the pandemic, demand for gaming products and services has grown as lockdowns fuel demand for indoor entertainment. Revenue in its gaming and network segment continued to grow during the first and second quarter of fiscal 2020 ending in March 2021 compared to a year ago, due to the increase in sales of digital content and subscription. The launch of Sony's next generation console PlayStation 5 will also bolster the segment's performance, with revenue expected to increase by over 30% in fiscal 2020 from the previous fiscal year. While an increase in sales and advertisement expenses will moderate the segment's profit, its operating margin will remain close to 12%, a level similar to a year ago.

Sony faces challenges in its Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) business as the pandemic hurts the sale of CMOS imaging sensors used in smartphones. In addition, the company still faces uncertainty surrounding its ability to sell CMOS sensors to Huawei, thanks to US restrictions on the supply of American technology to the Chinese company. Moody's estimates that Huawei will account for a significant proportion of this segment's revenue. If Sony loses the ability to sell to Huawei and cannot divert sales to new companies in a timely manner, it could delay the recovery of the segment's operating margin to fiscal 2019 levels of above 20% from around 8% the company estimates for the current fiscal 2020.

Sales for Sony's Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business, which manufactures televisions, digital cameras and smartphones, and its Pictures business will also be weak in fiscal 2020, although Moody's expects these segments will recover as economic activity returns to normal towards 2021. Its music segment will continue to contribute solid profits with strong operating margin of around 18%.

Moody's anticipates that Sony's profitability, as measured by EBITDA margin, will gradually recover to pre-pandemic levels at the mid-teens in percentage terms within the next several years after its decline to around 13% in fiscal 2020. Its recurring revenues, including subscription-based gaming, software and streamlining music sales, have increased, helping to stabilize profit at the company. In the core gaming segment, Moody's estimates the proportion of recurring revenues more than doubled to around 70% from less than a third in the five years between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2019.

Sony has maintained moderate leverage, measured by debt/EBITDA, of around 1.0x since fiscal 2018. Moody's expects Sony to restrain leverage in the 1.0x range over the next several years while keeping operating margin above 8% despite pressure on earnings, and positive free cash flow after dividends.

Sony's financial services business, which it made a wholly-owned subsidiary in September 2020, also helps the company diversify its cash flow streams, a credit positive. The company's balance sheets for its financial and non-financial service businesses differ significantly. As such, Moody's analyzes the company's credit quality by focusing on its non-financial services businesses and overlays the credit implications of its financial services business. Moody's views the financial services business to have solid credit standing that supports Sony's credit quality on a consolidated basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sony's profit will recover to pre-covid levels within the next 12-18 months while the company maintains moderate leverage excluding its financial services business.

Moody's could upgrade Sony's ratings if the company maintains solid growth in its gaming business and demonstrates a path to a gradual recovery in its I&SS and entertainment segments. Specifically, Moody's will consider an upgrade if Sony's (1) EBITDA margin is sustained above 15%; and (2) debt/EBITDA remains around 1.0x.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Sony's profitability deteriorates due to (1) a significant loss in demand for its CMOS sensors because of a downturn in its end markets or loss of market share from intensified competition; (2) unsuccessful sales of its newly-launched gaming console; and (3) a delay in the recovery of its entertainment businesses, such that its EBITDA margin declines to the low teens in percentage terms and debt/EBITDA rises above 1.5x

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology (Japanese) published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Sony Corporation is engaged in the development and production of electronic equipment and entertainment, as well as in financial services.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Motoki Yanase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

