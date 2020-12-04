Moody's upgrades Sony to Baa1 from Baa2; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded Sony Corporation's issuer
and senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2, and affirmed the
Prime-2 backed Commercial Paper ratings of its subsidiaries,
Sony Capital Corporation and Sony Global Treasury Services Plc.
The outlook changed to stable from positive.
"Sony's Baa1 rating reflects the strong performance of its
core gaming and network business despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Cash flow generated from the company's diversified business portfolio
and an increasing proportion of its recurring earnings stream also enable
it to control debt against future demand fluctuation," says
Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit
Officer .
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sony's
financial profile will remain solid as the company recovers from a decline
in demand due to the pandemic.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sony continues to increase earnings in its core gaming business.
Since the onset of the pandemic, demand for gaming products and
services has grown as lockdowns fuel demand for indoor entertainment.
Revenue in its gaming and network segment continued to grow during the
first and second quarter of fiscal 2020 ending in March 2021 compared
to a year ago, due to the increase in sales of digital content and
subscription. The launch of Sony's next generation console
PlayStation 5 will also bolster the segment's performance,
with revenue expected to increase by over 30% in fiscal 2020 from
the previous fiscal year. While an increase in sales and advertisement
expenses will moderate the segment's profit, its operating
margin will remain close to 12%, a level similar to a year
ago.
Sony faces challenges in its Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS)
business as the pandemic hurts the sale of CMOS imaging sensors used in
smartphones. In addition, the company still faces uncertainty
surrounding its ability to sell CMOS sensors to Huawei, thanks to
US restrictions on the supply of American technology to the Chinese company.
Moody's estimates that Huawei will account for a significant proportion
of this segment's revenue. If Sony loses the ability to sell
to Huawei and cannot divert sales to new companies in a timely manner,
it could delay the recovery of the segment's operating margin to
fiscal 2019 levels of above 20% from around 8% the company
estimates for the current fiscal 2020.
Sales for Sony's Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S)
business, which manufactures televisions, digital cameras
and smartphones, and its Pictures business will also be weak in
fiscal 2020, although Moody's expects these segments will
recover as economic activity returns to normal towards 2021. Its
music segment will continue to contribute solid profits with strong operating
margin of around 18%.
Moody's anticipates that Sony's profitability, as measured
by EBITDA margin, will gradually recover to pre-pandemic
levels at the mid-teens in percentage terms within the next several
years after its decline to around 13% in fiscal 2020. Its
recurring revenues, including subscription-based gaming,
software and streamlining music sales, have increased, helping
to stabilize profit at the company. In the core gaming segment,
Moody's estimates the proportion of recurring revenues more than
doubled to around 70% from less than a third in the five years
between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2019.
Sony has maintained moderate leverage, measured by debt/EBITDA,
of around 1.0x since fiscal 2018. Moody's expects
Sony to restrain leverage in the 1.0x range over the next several
years while keeping operating margin above 8% despite pressure
on earnings, and positive free cash flow after dividends.
Sony's financial services business, which it made a wholly-owned
subsidiary in September 2020, also helps the company diversify its
cash flow streams, a credit positive. The company's
balance sheets for its financial and non-financial service businesses
differ significantly. As such, Moody's analyzes the
company's credit quality by focusing on its non-financial
services businesses and overlays the credit implications of its financial
services business. Moody's views the financial services business
to have solid credit standing that supports Sony's credit quality
on a consolidated basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sony's
profit will recover to pre-covid levels within the next 12-18
months while the company maintains moderate leverage excluding its financial
services business.
Moody's could upgrade Sony's ratings if the company maintains
solid growth in its gaming business and demonstrates a path to a gradual
recovery in its I&SS and entertainment segments. Specifically,
Moody's will consider an upgrade if Sony's (1) EBITDA margin
is sustained above 15%; and (2) debt/EBITDA remains around
1.0x.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if
Sony's profitability deteriorates due to (1) a significant loss
in demand for its CMOS sensors because of a downturn in its end markets
or loss of market share from intensified competition; (2) unsuccessful
sales of its newly-launched gaming console; and (3) a delay
in the recovery of its entertainment businesses, such that its EBITDA
margin declines to the low teens in percentage terms and debt/EBITDA rises
above 1.5x
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
(Japanese) published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Sony Corporation is engaged in the development
and production of electronic equipment and entertainment, as well
as in financial services.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Motoki Yanase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
