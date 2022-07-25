Moody's upgrades Sophos' ratings to B2; stable outlook

London, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Sophos Intermediate II Limited's (Sophos or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency has upgraded the instrument ratings on the guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan and the guaranteed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Sophos Holdings, LLC to B2 from B3. Outlook on all ratings is stable.

"Today's rating action reflects the strengthening in Sophos' operating performance over the past year leading to a substantial reduction in leverage and a step-up in free cash flow generation" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Sophos.

"That said, a continued improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months might be challenged by the weakening macro-economic environment, particularly because of the company's exposure to the small and medium sized businesses, together with the ongoing wage inflation and the increase in sales and marketing costs" adds Mr Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR of Sophos primarily reflects the company's (1) strong position in the cybersecurity sector and its large exposure to the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment; (2) wide range of converged product offering in the endpoint and networks security market; (3) strong renewal and retention rates; and (4) good liquidity, supported by good free cash flow (FCF) generation and access to an ample revolving credit facility (RCF) currently undrawn.

Counterbalancing these strengths are the company's (1) still high Moody's-adjusted leverage (on a cash-EBITDA basis) of 6x (accounting basis: 9.3x); (2) reliance on channel partners for the execution of its sales strategy; (3) exposure to the fast-growing, although very competitive, cybersecurity market; and (4) exposure to increasing costs for technical staff, reducing EBITDA growth potential.

Moody's anticipates Sophos' revenue growth, before purchase price allocation adjustments, to remain sustained in the low-teens and high-single digit percentages over fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively, driven by the company's next-generation products and MSP as well as cross sell and upsell. The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted cash EBITDA to stand at around $330-$350 million in fiscals 2023 and 2024 (fiscal 2022: $313 million) as wage inflation but also a step up in marketing and go-to-market costs will partially offset the positive impact from revenue growth. Conversely, accounting EBITDA will likely decline over fiscal 2023 when excluding the positive impact from deferred revenues, reflecting the increasing cost base, before a general improvement over fiscal 2024.

Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted FCF to be in the $100-150 million range over fiscal 2023 and 2024 compared with $176 million in fiscal 2022. Relative to 2022, FCF over the next two fiscal years will be negatively affected by pressures on EBITDA as well as the rise in interest and tax payments. Cash flow generation will also be impacted by the increase in capital spending due to special software implementation projects. This is likely to translate into a Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt of around 6%-7% over the same time frame (fiscal 2022: 9.3%).

The rating agency estimates Moody's-adjusted leverage on a cash EBITDA basis in the 5.5x-6x range in fiscal 2023 before a further reduction in fiscal 2024 to below 5.5x. On an accounting basis, Moody's-adjusted leverage will likely be higher at around 8x-10x. Moody's-adjusted cash EBITDA includes an adjustment whereby deferred revenues and expenses are included. The rating agency considers this adjustment gives a realistic representation of the underlying profitability and cash generation of the company for the purposes of leverage metrics.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of governance, after the closing of the LBO in March 2020, Sophos became a private company fully owned by the private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Over the past several years, the company's growth strategy has been largely organic and supplemented by a number of bolt-on acquisitions funded through excess cash flows.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Sophos' liquidity as good, based on the company's cash flow generation, available cash resources of around $250 million as of March 2022 and a $125 million committed RCF, as well as an long-dated maturity profile. The rating agency expects the company to generate good FCF through fiscal 2024, supporting the liquidity of the business.

The company's RCF has a springing first lien leverage covenant, which will be tested only when the facility is drawn by more than 35%. Headroom is currently ample.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD probability of default rating reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate given the covenant-lite structure of the term loan. The B2 instrument ratings on the guaranteed senior secured first term loan and the RCF are in line with the corporate family rating, reflecting the pari passu capital structure of the company. Moody's sees the security package as reasonably weak because security primarily consists of material assets of the company's US operations, as well as guarantees from material subsidiaries (accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA).

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Sophos' operating performance will remain resilient over the next 12-18 months. As a result, the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (on a cash basis) to remain at around 5.5x-6x and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt to remain in the mid-to-high single digit percentages. The stable outlook incorporates the rating agency's assumption that there will be no transformational acquisition and no deterioration in the company's liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade would depend on a consistent and sustainable improvement in the company's underlying operating performance. Positive pressure on Sophos' ratings could arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves sustainably towards 15%; and (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (on a cash-EBITDA basis) declines well below 5x.

Conversely, the ratings would come under negative pressure if: (1) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt reduces to below 5%; or (2) cash-based Moody's-adjusted leverage were greater than 6.5x for a sustained period; or (3) liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Sophos Holdings, LLC

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Sophos Intermediate II Limited

Upgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Abingdon-on-Thames (United Kingdom), Sophos is a global provider of endpoint and network security solutions. Primarily focusing on the SME market, Sophos sells all of its products through its channel of more than 50,000 partners worldwide. In fiscal 2022, Sophos generated $926million in reported revenue and $264 million in company-adjusted EBITDA. The company is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo after the completion of the LBO in March 2020

