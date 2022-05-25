Moody's upgrades Southern Copper to Baa1; stable outlook

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Baa1 from the Baa2 the senior unsecured ratings of the notes issued by Southern Copper Corporation's ("Southern Copper") and Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Minera Mexico). The outlook for all ratings is stable.

Rating actions

..Issuer: Southern Copper Corporation

$300mm SR GLOBAL NOTES due 2022; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

$500mm GLOBAL NOTES due 2025; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

$1000mm GLOBAL NOTES due 2035; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

$1100mm SR GLOBAL NOTES due 2040; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

$1200mm SR GLOBAL NOTES due 2042; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

$1500mm GLOBAL NOTES due 2045; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

$51.20mm GTD SR NOTES due 2028; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

$1000mm SR NOTES due 2050; upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southern Copper Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Southern Copper and Minera Mexico ratings to Baa1 reflects the resilience of operations, stability of credit metrics and conservative financial strategies. Southern Copper has been able to maintain relatively stable debt levels and robust liquidity while it continues to carry out its robust pipeline of greenfield projects.

The Baa1 ratings continue to reflect Southern Copper significant copper reserves relative to its peers, very competitive cost position, strong liquidity and conservative financial policies, despite the geographic concentration in Mexico and in Peru - with about 60% of total revenue and 65% of EBITDA generated from its operations in Mexico, and 40% and 35%, respectively, from Peru.

The ratings remain constrained by the lack of product diversification - majority of revenues come from copper sales – and the more challenging operating environment in certain regions, in particular in southern Peru, with political opposition leading to delays in projects.

Southern Copper has a strong liquidity position. The company closed 1Q22 with $3.3 billion in cash, and a comfortable debt amortization schedule, with about $800 million in bonds maturing through 2034. After that, the next maturity will be in 2035 ($1 billion). Moody's anticipates Southern Copper will be able to continue to fund capital spending with cash flow from operations, as well as long-term debt issuances in periods of heavy capital spending and lower copper prices. Moody's estimates capital spending of $1.5 billion in 2022 and 2023, increasing to levels closer to $2.5 billion after 2023 as greenfield projects progress.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Southern Copper will maintain its strong operations and financial performance over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by the company's competitive cost position (first quartile of the industry cost curve), completion of certain projects in its investment program and positive fundamentals for copper markets. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will maintain its financial discipline on capital allocation, strong liquidity and a conservative balance sheet while it continues to invest for growth.

Minera Mexico's Baa1 senior unsecured ratings are closely correlated to its parent's, particularly as the majority of debt is issued at Southern Copper's level and Moody's does not expect significant changes in capital structure. In addition, treasury operations are centralized. Changes in financial policy with respect to Minera Mexico and its debt or liquidity profile or as a result of legal or regulatory changes in Mexico will continue to be key factors in evaluating Minera Mexico's rating. Any changes in financial policy with respect to Minera Mexico and its debt or liquidity profile or as a result of legal or regulatory changes in Mexico will continue to be key factors in evaluating Minera Mexico's rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations are relevant for Southern Copper's credit quality. As a mining company, Southern Copper has a very high exposure to environmental and social risks, balanced by a sound financial strategy, very low cash costs and strict risk management, combined with management credibility and track record of profitable operations and execution of the company's growth strategy. A particular social consideration are the challenges related to opposition of anti-mining groups to certain projects and operations, as seen with the Tia Maria project and the Cuajone operations in Peru. Despite those challenges, the company's production volumes, profitability and investments have not been materially affected.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Southern Copper is able to execute its large expansion plans and enhance its production profile. Moreover, an upgrade would depend on the company maintaining its competitive cost position and, on its ability to execute its growth projects on schedule and within budget, which would enhance its scale and allow for further diversification relative to number of mines. Any possible upward movement would also be dependent on the company's dividend payout relative to its growth investments and liquidity requirements. Quantitatively, an upgrade would also require adjusted gross debt to EBITDA below 1.5x and EBIT to interest expense above 7x on a sustained basis; as well as EBIT margins of at least 20%; and operating cash flow minus dividends to total debt above 50%. An upward rating movement would also be subject to the relative position to the sovereign rating of Mexico and Peru.

The rating could suffer negative pressure should conditions in the copper markets deteriorate, leading to lower profitability. Downward rating pressure could also occur if the company is unable to implement its capital spending program without increasing its debt levels. A marked deterioration in the company's liquidity position, or increased shareholder distribution or share buybacks, or both, could also precipitate a downgrade. Quantitatively, a rating downgrade would also require the following factors: EBIT margins falling to levels below 15%; adjusted gross debt to EBITDA trending to 2.5x (or above) on a sustained level; and dividend payouts such that cash from operations less dividends to gross debt remains below 40% for a prolonged period.

Southern Copper Corporation (Southern Copper), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is 88.90% owned by Americas Mining Corporation (AMC), which in turn is 100% owned by Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (Grupo Mexico). Southern Copper operates through its registered branch in Peru and its Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V. The company's principal business is the production, smelting and refining of copper, which represented 79% of its total sales for the last twelve months ended March 2022. Additionally, the company produces important byproducts, including molybdenum, zinc, silver and gold. The company's operations are evenly geographically diversified between Mexico, where it operates two open-pit copper mines (Buenavista and La Caridad) and five underground mines (Santa Eulalia, Santa Barbara, San Martin, Charcas and Taxco), and Peru, where it operates the Cuajone and Toquepala open-pit copper mines. Moreover, Southern Copper operates two smelters and 10 refineries in Peru and Mexico.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Barbara Mattos, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

