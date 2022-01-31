Moody's upgrades Southern Illinois University's (IL) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1 and certificates of participation rating to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Southern Illinois University's issuer and Housing and Auxiliary Facilities System (HAFS) ratings to Ba1 from Ba2 and its Certificates of Participation rating to Ba2 from Ba3. Total outstanding direct debt at the university in fiscal 2021 was approximately $186 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Southern Illinois University's (SIU) issuer rating to Ba1 reflects notable strengthening of its balance sheet, in part driven by significant federal pandemic relief combined with ongoing good expense management and timely payments by the State of Illinois (Baa2 stable) for its operating appropriations. Total cash and investments have risen almost 70% over the last four years, to over $680 million in fiscal 2021, on a preliminary basis, with monthly liquidity also improving materially. Further strengthening SIU's balance sheet is its rapid amortization schedule, which has resulted in significant debt reduction with most of the university's debt maturing before 2030.

SIU's rating will continue to be constrained by its reliance on the State of Illinois for operating support and a highly challenging student market. The university receives about 25% of its core operating revenue from the state, which faces significant long-term fiscal challenges, making SIU vulnerable to future funding volatility or reduced appropriations. While enrollment stabilized in Fall 2021 with a solid increase in freshmen students, challenges will remain as demographic projections in Illinois weigh on all of its public universities. Additionally, the university's capital spending has been below depreciation for multiple years resulting in an increasing age of plant, which could further weaken the university's brand and strategic positioning over the long run. Full time equivalent enrollment has declined over 30% in the last decade with most of the decline occurring in the last five years. Operating performance will be constrained by near-term inflation and wage pressures. However, with students mostly back on campus and an additional $27 million of institutional HEERF aid to recognize, management expects fiscal 2022 operating results to reflect improvement over fiscal 2021.

The upgrade of the Housing and Auxiliary Facilities System (HAFS) Revenue Bonds to Ba1 incorporates the stability of system net revenues and debt service coverage, growing system reserves and strengthening of the university's broader credit profile. We make no distinction between the HAFS rating and the issuer rating due to the relatively broad nature of the pledge, including tuition equal to maximum annual debt service, as well as good reserves in the system.

The upgrade of the certificates of participation to Ba2 reflects strengthening of the university's underlying credit profile, reflected in its issuer level rating, and are rated one notch below the issuer level rating due to the contingent nature of the obligation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued on-time payments from the State of Illinois and improving revenue and expense alignment, contributing to improvement in EBIDA margins over the outlook period. It also reflects expectations of greater stability and predictability of enrollment and related student charges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvements in the state's fiscal condition over multiple years, resulting in improved state credit quality and an improved operating environment

- Sustained strengthening of university-wide EBIDA margins

- Significant improvement in strategic position, reflected in enrollment stability and sustained net tuition revenue growth

- Continued growth in balance sheet reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the State of Illinois' fiscal condition resulting in uncertainty surrounding direct operating support and on-behalf payments

- Material weakening of liquidity or inability to improve university-wide operating performance and maintain sound debt service coverage

- Further material declines in enrollment and student related revenue

- Material weakening of HAFS pledged revenue and debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The Housing and Auxiliary Facilities System (HAFS) Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of and lien on the net revenues of the auxiliary system, pledged tuition (equal to MADS), the bond and interest sinking fund account, and the repair and replacement reserve account. The auxiliary system includes housing, student unions, recreation and fitness centers, other services on both campuses and the parking facilities at the Edwardsville campus. There is a rate covenant requiring that the net revenues and pledged tuition equal to 120% of MADS. Pledged revenues provided 2.3x MADS coverage for fiscal 2021. HAFS is a "closed" system and excess revenues generated by the HAFS cannot be used for non-system purposes. HAFS reserves remain favorable with around $58 million cash and investments for June 30, 2021. SIU projects similar coverage for fiscal 2022 with expected growth in system reserves due to the recognition of additional HEERF funds.

The Certificates of Participation (COPs) are unsecured but payable from legally available funds. Legally available funds include student tuition (subordinate to the pledge to HAFS and Medical Facilities System), certain fees, allowable grants, and investment income. A portion of a mandatory per credit hour facilities maintenance fee pays part of the COPs' debt service. The obligation to pay the COPs can be terminated in the event SIU does not receive sufficient state appropriations and has no other legally available funds. The board has covenanted to request funds sufficient to pay debt service from the Illinois General Assembly in its annual operating budget request, and to include in each of SIU's annual operating budget an amount of legally available non-appropriated funds that with state appropriated funds is to cover debt service.

PROFILE

Southern Illinois University is a large comprehensive university with over 24,000 total headcount enrollment across its flagship Carbondale (SIUC) campus, Edwardsville (SIUE), and medical campuses. SIU reported over $1.2 billion of total operating revenue in preliminary fiscal 2021 results. It offers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs, including engineering, law, pharmacy, medicine, dental and nursing.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

