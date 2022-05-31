Moody's upgrades Southwestern Energy to Ba1

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Southwestern Energy Company's (Southwestern) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to Ba2 from Ba3. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Baa2 rating on the company's first lien term loan, and upgraded its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

"Southwestern's Haynesville acquisitions have enhanced its geographic diversification and made it the largest two-basin natural gas producer in the United States," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "In addition, Southwestern continues to reduce its debt levels with a publicly-stated goal to bring gross debt down to $3.0-$3.5 billion range."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Southwestern's upgrade to a Ba1 CFR is supported by its sizeable production and reserves base with production having doubled in the last two years to over 780 mboe/day, materially improved geographic diversification and access to international markets, hedges against downside risk, and a clear path to continued debt reduction using expected free cash flow in 2022-23. In the first quarter of 2022, the company reduced $508 million of debt. At March 31, the company had $174 million and $549 million outstanding under its revolver and term loan, respectively, which are prepayable. It also has $425 million of senior notes due 2027 which become callable in October 2022. Southwestern benefits from its low cost structure and good capital efficiency which allow it to have supportive credit metrics in times of commodity price volatility. The acquisitions of GEP Haynesville, LLC (GEP) and Indigo Natural Resources LLC (Indigo) were favorable not only as they added higher margin production and improved access to the export markets, but also reduced exposure to the Appalachian basis differentials. However, Southwestern remains concentrated in its natural gas weighted production profile (over 85% of expected production), which is less profitable than oil even with recent improvements in gas fundamentals.

Southwestern's improved business and financial profiles will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks, especially as about two-third of its natural gas production will have access to LNG export facilities on the US Gulf Coast. While financial performance of Southwestern will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. The company's gas weighting is beneficial from an energy transition perspective because natural gas demand is expected to peak later and decline more slowly than oil under various energy transition scenarios.

Southwestern has very good liquidity which is reflected in the SGL-1 rating. Southwestern should generate over $750 million annual free cash flow at Moodys pricing scenarios over the next two years despite higher capex than in 2021. The company also has an ABL credit agreement with the borrowing base revolving credit facility expiring in April 2027, which has a security fallaway provision conditioned upon Southwestern's achievement of investment grade ratings. The borrowing base and the aggregate commitments of the revolver are $3.5 billion and $2 billion, respectively. Southwestern had $174 million of borrowings and $147 million of letters of credit outstanding under its revolver at March 31, 2022. The credit agreement governing the revolver contains financial maintenance covenants requiring a minimum current ratio of 1x and maximum net leverage of 4x. Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate headroom in compliance with the covenants. Southwestern's next maturity is in January 2025 when $389 million of unsecured notes come due. Southwestern plans to pay off its revolver and term loan borrowings by year end 2022 or shortly thereafter, as well as pay off additional debt as part of its ongoing deleveraging plan.

Southwestern's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch beneath its CFR, as a result of the secured nature and size of the priority claim of the company's secured debt. The first lien term loan is rated Baa2, two notches above the Ba1 CFR, as it has first lien security over all assets and is pari passu with Southwestern's ABL revolver with $2 billion elected commitment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is sustained above 50% and leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) approaches 2x under Moody's medium term price assumptions. Moody's will also look for consistent free cash flow generation funding gross debt reduction that enables Southwestern to deliver on its leverage targets at lower mid-cycle natural gas prices while maintaining conservative financial policies with respect to balancing shareholder returns and a resilient credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt falls below 30% or debt to average daily production exceeds $8,000.

Southwestern Energy Company is a US independent exploration and production (E&P) company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

