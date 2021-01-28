Moody's upgrades Spencer Spirit's CFR to B1

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Spencer Spirit
IH LLC's (Spencer Spirit) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2,
probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD,
and senior secured term loan rating to B1 from B2. The outlook
was changed to stable from negative.
The upgrades and change in outlook to stable reflects the company's
strong performance in 2020 in both Spirit Halloween and Spencer's
despite headwinds from pandemic-driven store closures and social
distancing restrictions. Credit metrics improved significantly,
including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.8 times
and EBIT/ interest expense of 3.9 times for the twelve month period
ended November 7, 2020. While Moody's expects operating
performance to weaken in 2021 as a result of a less favorable Halloween
day of the week, credit metrics will remain solid. The rating
actions also reflect liquidity improvement as a result of the company's
outperformance in 2020 and despite the dividend distribution in Q4 2020.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Spencer Spirit IH
LLC:
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Spencer Spirit's B1 CFR is supported by the company's solid
execution, which has driven consistent revenue growth in Spirit
Halloween sales over the past 15 years and good recent performance in
Spencer Gifts despite mall traffic challenges. The rating is also
supported by the company's relatively low funded debt/EBITDA compared
to similarly rated retail peers, at 1.8 times. Moody's
expects Spencer Spirit to have good liquidity over the next 12-18
months, including high cash balances except for peak seasonal working
capital periods, a lack of near-term maturities, and
reduced revolver reliance in peak borrowing periods.
The rating is constrained by Spencer Spirit's limited scale and
significant reliance on mall traffic and discretionary spending by 18-24
year-olds in Spencer Gifts. The company is catching up with
digital and omnichannel investments, which had been lagging,
and remains exposed to the secular shift to online spending. In
addition, Moody's expects revenues and earnings to decline
in 2021 relative to the strong performance in 2020, as a result
of lower store productivity in Spirit Halloween given day-of-week
variations (from Saturday to Sunday). As a result, lease-adjusted
leverage is expected to increase to 3.4-3.7 times
from 2.8 times. Spencer Spirit's very high seasonality,
with the vast majority of earnings and cash flow generated in the third
quarter, also constrains its credit profile. As a retailer,
the company also needs to make ongoing investments in social and environmental
drivers, including responsible sourcing, product and supply
sustainability, privacy and data protection.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates,
particularly outside of expected day-of-week Halloween fluctuations,
if liquidity weakens or the company undertakes more aggressive financial
strategies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded
if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times or EBIT/interest is
below 2 times.
An upgrade would require a significant increase in scale and diversification
that would reduce seasonality, while maintaining very good liquidity
and sustained earnings growth in both Spencer's and Spirit stores.
An upgrade would require a commitment to more conservative financial strategies,
such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times and EBIT/interest
expense above 3.0 times.
Spencer Spirit IH LLC (Spencer Spirit) is an intermediate holding company
of Spencer Gifts, LLC and Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC.
The company operated 670 Spencer's and 1,403 Spirit stores during
the last-twelve-month period ending November 7, 2020,
and generated revenue of approximately $1.1 billion.
Spencer Spirit is predominantly owned by senior management and employees.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
