Moody's upgrades Spencer Spirit's CFR to B1

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Spencer Spirit IH LLC's (Spencer Spirit) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD, and senior secured term loan rating to B1 from B2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The upgrades and change in outlook to stable reflects the company's strong performance in 2020 in both Spirit Halloween and Spencer's despite headwinds from pandemic-driven store closures and social distancing restrictions. Credit metrics improved significantly, including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.8 times and EBIT/ interest expense of 3.9 times for the twelve month period ended November 7, 2020. While Moody's expects operating performance to weaken in 2021 as a result of a less favorable Halloween day of the week, credit metrics will remain solid. The rating actions also reflect liquidity improvement as a result of the company's outperformance in 2020 and despite the dividend distribution in Q4 2020.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Spencer Spirit IH LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Spencer Spirit's B1 CFR is supported by the company's solid execution, which has driven consistent revenue growth in Spirit Halloween sales over the past 15 years and good recent performance in Spencer Gifts despite mall traffic challenges. The rating is also supported by the company's relatively low funded debt/EBITDA compared to similarly rated retail peers, at 1.8 times. Moody's expects Spencer Spirit to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including high cash balances except for peak seasonal working capital periods, a lack of near-term maturities, and reduced revolver reliance in peak borrowing periods.

The rating is constrained by Spencer Spirit's limited scale and significant reliance on mall traffic and discretionary spending by 18-24 year-olds in Spencer Gifts. The company is catching up with digital and omnichannel investments, which had been lagging, and remains exposed to the secular shift to online spending. In addition, Moody's expects revenues and earnings to decline in 2021 relative to the strong performance in 2020, as a result of lower store productivity in Spirit Halloween given day-of-week variations (from Saturday to Sunday). As a result, lease-adjusted leverage is expected to increase to 3.4-3.7 times from 2.8 times. Spencer Spirit's very high seasonality, with the vast majority of earnings and cash flow generated in the third quarter, also constrains its credit profile. As a retailer, the company also needs to make ongoing investments in social and environmental drivers, including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates, particularly outside of expected day-of-week Halloween fluctuations, if liquidity weakens or the company undertakes more aggressive financial strategies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times or EBIT/interest is below 2 times.

An upgrade would require a significant increase in scale and diversification that would reduce seasonality, while maintaining very good liquidity and sustained earnings growth in both Spencer's and Spirit stores. An upgrade would require a commitment to more conservative financial strategies, such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times and EBIT/interest expense above 3.0 times.

Spencer Spirit IH LLC (Spencer Spirit) is an intermediate holding company of Spencer Gifts, LLC and Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC. The company operated 670 Spencer's and 1,403 Spirit stores during the last-twelve-month period ending November 7, 2020, and generated revenue of approximately $1.1 billion. Spencer Spirit is predominantly owned by senior management and employees.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

