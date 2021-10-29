Moody's upgrades Spirit to Baa2, outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc, including the senior unsecured ratings of its main operating subsidiary, Spirit Realty L.P, to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable. The rating upgrade reflects the REIT's modest leverage, mostly unencumbered property portfolio, and its large and growing portfolio of high-quality assets supported by long-term triple net leases that drive stability of cash flows. The REIT's ratings are also supported by its sound capital structure and strong liquidity. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spirit's core portfolio will continue to generate stable earnings as the REIT seeks growth on a leverage neutral basis. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the REIT will maintain its conservative financial profile, while executing its strategic growth plans to enhance asset quality and scale.

The following ratings were upgraded:

Issuer: Spirit Realty, L.P.

- Backed senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa3

- Backed senior unsecured shelf to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

Issuer: Spirit Realty Capital, Inc

- Preferred stock to Baa3 from Ba1

- Preferred stock shelf to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Spirit Realty, L.P.

- Outlook, changed to stable from positive

Issuer: Spirit Realty Capital, Inc

- Outlook, changed to stable from positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Spirit's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its high portfolio occupancy and history of stable cash flows derived from long-term, triple-net leases. The REIT's portfolio is large and well diversified by tenant, industry and geography. Spirit also benefits from modest leverage, minimal secured debt and a largely unencumbered property portfolio. The REIT adheres to a consistent financial policy that includes public leverage targets and maintains an adequate liquidity profile as it executes strategic growth. We also note that Spirit has overhauled its asset management and underwriting investment platform in recent years, with critical upgrades that have improved the predictability of its earnings through market cycles. To that end, the REIT has focused on net lease acquisitions in retail (~75% of ABR) and industrial (~18%), and lifestyle related industries and expects to acquire $800 million - $1 billion for the full year 2021 on a net basis. Further, the strength of its platform and tenant credit profiles is evidenced by high rent collection rates through the pandemic, which has led to de minimis permanent rent loss, and improved overall tenant health.

Key challenges include Spirit's exposure to industries that faced disruption from the coronavirus pandemic and remain in a recovery phase, including health and fitness (7.7%), casual dining and QSRs (11.4%), movie theaters (4.2%) and entertainment venues (3.3%), some of which were already facing existing secular headwinds. Spirit's portfolio also has a high proportion of middle-market tenants that generally have a higher risk profile, although about 54% are public tenants, improved from 49% in 2019, and 23.6% are investment grade rated (or the parent thereof).

Spirit's liquidity is considered adequate against its upcoming funding needs, which consist primarily of acquisitions, its dividend, and modest capex. As of June 30, 2021, the REIT had approximately $0.9 billion of liquidity including $787 million available on unsecured revolver, roughly $80 million in unsettled equity forward contracts, and $9 million in cash. Upcoming maturities include the revolver ($13 million outstanding) in 2023, followed by no meaningful corporate maturities before 2026 when $300 million of unsecured notes come due. We expect that Spirit will continue to fund new investments on a leverage neutral basis at a minimum with a mix of long-term unsecured debt and common equity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spirit's core portfolio will continue to generate stable earnings as the REIT seeks growth on a leverage neutral basis. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the REIT will maintain its conservative financial profile, while executing its strategic growth plans to enhance asset quality and scale.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement would likely reflect execution of strategic growth that enhances overall asset quality and earnings stability, while maintaining strong capital markets access. An upgrade would also reflect Net Debt/EBITDA in the low 5x range and fixed charge coverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis. Maintenance of strong credit trends and stable cash flows from the core portfolio would also be needed for an upgrade.

Spirit's ratings would likely be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were to exceed 6.0x on a sustained basis, with fixed charge coverage below 3.0x. Secured debt above 10% of gross assets or diminished financial flexibility would also result in a ratings downgrade.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc [NYSE: SRC] is a net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages a portfolio primarily of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the REIT had gross assets of $7.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

