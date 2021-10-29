Moody's upgrades Spirit to Baa2, outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the ratings of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc, including the senior
unsecured ratings of its main operating subsidiary, Spirit Realty
L.P, to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade reflects the REIT's modest leverage, mostly
unencumbered property portfolio, and its large and growing portfolio
of high-quality assets supported by long-term triple net
leases that drive stability of cash flows. The REIT's ratings
are also supported by its sound capital structure and strong liquidity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spirit's
core portfolio will continue to generate stable earnings as the REIT seeks
growth on a leverage neutral basis. The outlook also reflects our
expectation that the REIT will maintain its conservative financial profile,
while executing its strategic growth plans to enhance asset quality and
scale.
The following ratings were upgraded:
Issuer: Spirit Realty, L.P.
- Backed senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa3
- Backed senior unsecured shelf to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
Issuer: Spirit Realty Capital, Inc
- Preferred stock to Baa3 from Ba1
- Preferred stock shelf to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Spirit Realty, L.P.
- Outlook, changed to stable from positive
Issuer: Spirit Realty Capital, Inc
- Outlook, changed to stable from positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Spirit's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its high portfolio
occupancy and history of stable cash flows derived from long-term,
triple-net leases. The REIT's portfolio is large and
well diversified by tenant, industry and geography. Spirit
also benefits from modest leverage, minimal secured debt and a largely
unencumbered property portfolio. The REIT adheres to a consistent
financial policy that includes public leverage targets and maintains an
adequate liquidity profile as it executes strategic growth. We
also note that Spirit has overhauled its asset management and underwriting
investment platform in recent years, with critical upgrades that
have improved the predictability of its earnings through market cycles.
To that end, the REIT has focused on net lease acquisitions in retail
(~75% of ABR) and industrial (~18%), and lifestyle
related industries and expects to acquire $800 million -
$1 billion for the full year 2021 on a net basis. Further,
the strength of its platform and tenant credit profiles is evidenced by
high rent collection rates through the pandemic, which has led to
de minimis permanent rent loss, and improved overall tenant health.
Key challenges include Spirit's exposure to industries that faced
disruption from the coronavirus pandemic and remain in a recovery phase,
including health and fitness (7.7%), casual dining
and QSRs (11.4%), movie theaters (4.2%)
and entertainment venues (3.3%), some of which were
already facing existing secular headwinds. Spirit's portfolio
also has a high proportion of middle-market tenants that generally
have a higher risk profile, although about 54% are public
tenants, improved from 49% in 2019, and 23.6%
are investment grade rated (or the parent thereof).
Spirit's liquidity is considered adequate against its upcoming funding
needs, which consist primarily of acquisitions, its dividend,
and modest capex. As of June 30, 2021, the REIT had
approximately $0.9 billion of liquidity including $787
million available on unsecured revolver, roughly $80 million
in unsettled equity forward contracts, and $9 million in
cash. Upcoming maturities include the revolver ($13 million
outstanding) in 2023, followed by no meaningful corporate maturities
before 2026 when $300 million of unsecured notes come due.
We expect that Spirit will continue to fund new investments on a leverage
neutral basis at a minimum with a mix of long-term unsecured debt
and common equity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spirit's
core portfolio will continue to generate stable earnings as the REIT seeks
growth on a leverage neutral basis. The outlook also reflects our
expectation that the REIT will maintain its conservative financial profile,
while executing its strategic growth plans to enhance asset quality and
scale.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings movement would likely reflect execution of strategic growth
that enhances overall asset quality and earnings stability, while
maintaining strong capital markets access. An upgrade would also
reflect Net Debt/EBITDA in the low 5x range and fixed charge coverage
above 4.0x on a sustained basis. Maintenance of strong credit
trends and stable cash flows from the core portfolio would also be needed
for an upgrade.
Spirit's ratings would likely be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were
to exceed 6.0x on a sustained basis, with fixed charge coverage
below 3.0x. Secured debt above 10% of gross assets
or diminished financial flexibility would also result in a ratings downgrade.
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc [NYSE: SRC] is a net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages a portfolio
primarily of single-tenant, operationally essential real
estate throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021,
the REIT had gross assets of $7.6 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lori Marks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653