Moody's upgrades Spring Education's CFR to B3; outlook Stable

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Spring Education Group, Inc.'s ("Spring Education") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the rating for the company's first lien senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B3 and second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of CFR to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance including enrollment and utilization rates will continue to improve over the next year as the threat from the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Spring Education's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage (adjusted for both operating leases and capitalized leases) is about 10x for the LTM period ended March 31, 2022 and is expected to decline to the mid 8x range by the end of fiscal year 2023 (ending June 30, 2023) due to a continued earnings recovery. The upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity over the next year with an expected cash balance of about $130 million at June 30, 2022 (end of FY22), access to its $90 million revolver ($10 million drawn at March 31, 2022; expected to be undrawn by June 30, 2022) and expectation for modestly positive free cash flow generation in the $10 million range in FY23. Additionally, Moody's expects the company will proactively address the revolver refinancing ahead of its maturity in July 2023.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Issuer: Spring Education Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Spring Education Group, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Spring Education's B3 CFR reflects its very high leverage with Moody's lease adjusted (Moody's lease adjustment includes both operating and capital leases) debt-to-EBITDA at about 10x for the LTM period ended on March 31, 2021. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDFA leverage will decline to a mid 8x level on a Moody's lease adjusted basis as the result of earnings growth over the next year. Additionally, the rating is constrained by the company's history of aggressive financial policies as evidenced by three primarily debt funded acquisitions (prior to the pandemic) since the leveraged buyout by Primavera Capital in 2017, its modest scale, and operation in the competitive primary and early childhood education school market. School enrollment is somewhat tied to general economic conditions due to the relatively cyclical nature of the for-profit education industry, especially in the early childhood education segment where employment levels affect demand. However, the B3 CFR is supported by the company's established base of schools with strong brand recognition for some of its schools (specifically Stratford and BASIS K-12 schools) and good revenue visibility in the K-12 segment including Laurel Springs that combined represent about two thirds of total revenue in FY22 due to the pre-paid nature of those tuition contracts.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Social risks also exist because the operations are focused on education and early childhood education where reputation is vital to sustaining the business. The company must continually strive to safeguard the health and well-being of the children in its programs. Customer relations are vital because adverse publicity could meaningfully and negatively affect enrollment, revenue and cash flow.

Moody's views Spring Education's governance risk as high due to its private equity ownership by Primavera Capital Group, an Asia-based growth private equity firm. Given this, Moody's expects an aggressive financial and acquisition strategy that relies heavily on debt financing and that focuses on shareholder returns. Spring Education's board of directors consists of the management team and representatives from its sponsor. Financial disclosures are also more limited than for public companies.

Environment concerns are not considerable for this issuer.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Spring Education's leverage will decline to a mid 8x range by the end of FY23 (June 30, 2023) due to continued improvement in operating performance and earnings. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for at least adequate liquidity over the next year including modestly positive free cash flow as well as the expectation that the company will proactively refinance its revolver in advance of expiration in July 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if enrollment and operating performance continue to improve with Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 6x and maintenance of at least good liquidity with free cash flow to debt in a mid-single digit percentage range.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration of operating performance including from enrollment declines, pricing weakness or cost increases, or if liquidity deteriorates. EBITA to interest falling below 1.0x or free cash flow generation less than 1% of debt could also prompt a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Spring Education Group, Inc. is a for-profit provider of early childhood education and K-12th grade education. At March 31, 2022, the company operated about 200 schools across the United States. Spring Education is privately owned by Primavera Capital Group, an Asia-based private equity firm that acquired the company in 2017. Revenue was about $658 million for the trailing twelve months ended on March 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

