Moody's upgrades St. Clairsville, OH's GOLT and issuer rating to Aa3

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of St. Clairsville, OH's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds to Aa3 from A1. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the city's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1. This action concludes a review for possible upgrade that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $6.5 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating balances the city's strengthening financial position against the city's small scale of operations and its relatively limited local economy.

St. Clairsville's financial position is strengthening because of stable tax revenues along with tight control of expenses. The city closed fiscal 2021 with an available fund balance and net current assets of $15 million, or about 104% of revenue. Unaudited fiscal 2022 results indicate a general fund surplus of around $300,000 driven by tight control of government expenditures and positive revenue variances including income tax revenues that exceeded 2021 collections by about $60,000. Our view of available resources also considers the city's restricted fund balance of $2.4 million for street and capital improvement projects at the end of fiscal 2021 that is available for core governmental function of infrastructure. Unrestricted liquidity was a strong 116% of revenue. The city receives about a third of governmental revenue from income tax receipts and a quarter from the property tax levy. The city's income tax rate is 0.75%, which it can raise by 0.25%, to 1%, without voter approval. The city operates electric distribution, water and sewer utilities that comprise around two-thirds of the city's total revenue base and net unrestricted cash. The largest utility by far is the electric distribution system, which purchases power from the American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP, A1 stable) through a long-term take-and-pay all requirements contract that obligates it to pay for its allocated share of the O&M and debt service costs. Favorably, the city has monopoly control over its service area and the electric rate structure has a purchase power adjustment provision whereby rates automatically increase (or decrease) with power supply costs.

While the city's reserve position is strong relative to operations, our rating also incorporate its smaller scale of operations, which exposes it to greater risk of budgetary disruption due to event risk relative to cities with greater economies of scale. The economic base will remain limited given its location in east central Ohio with limited development activity. The 5 year economic growth rate of the MSA of 0.5% trailed the nation and resident population has slightly declined over the past decade. Resident incomes are above the national median, but full value per capita lags medians for the rating category.

St. Clairsville's leverage was about 150% of fiscal 2021 revenue, and about two-thirds of the city's leverage is from the city's participation in two multi-employer agent pension plans that have historically been underfunded. The city's pension contributions are made based on a percentage of payroll and are typically near our tread water indicator. Most of the remaining leverage is driven by borrowing in its business-type funds. The leverage ratio includes pass through revenue and expenses related to the electric utility operation, but does not include AMP debt. Excluding business funds, the leverage ratio for governmental activities is a significantly higher though still moderate 222% of revenues. Management's only planned borrowing is for around $2 million to supplement a $5 million in Ohio EPA grant that will finance the city changing its source of water to Belmont County (Aa3) from its own water treatment plant that will be retired. The fixed costs ratio (adjusted fixed cost / revenue) is low at under 10%. The capital asset depreciation ratio for the city is somewhat high nearly 60% driven by steady deterioration in the ratio in governmental funds indicating that investment in capital assets is lagging deprecation and increasing the likelihood that there will be a draw on cash or increase in debt to invest in capital.

The Aa3 rating on the city's GOLT debt is at the same level as the issuer rating reflecting the city's full faith and credit pledge and the state requirement that Ohio local governments use all available revenues, including available property tax millage currently assigned to operations of the city or overlapping entities under the ten mill limitation statutory code, for the payment of debt service prior to any other uses.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved economic growth that drives diversification and increase in full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant declines in reserves and liquidity

- Material increases in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The township's GOLT bonds are unvoted obligations backed by its full faith and credit as well as its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes within the state's statutory 10-mill limit. The bonds are considered a first budget obligation payable from all legally available revenue.

PROFILE

The City of St. Clairsville is the county seat of Belmont County (Aa3) in east central Ohio (Aa1 positive), approximately 110 miles east of Columbus (Aaa rating under review) and 10 miles west of Wheeling, offering a variety of municipal services to a population of approximately 5,000.

