Moody's upgrades Stagwell's CFR to B1; outlook is stable

$1.1 billion of debt rated

Toronto, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Stagwell Global LLC's (Stagwell) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B3, and speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The outlook was also changed to stable from positive. The company was formed from the merger of MDC Partners Inc. and Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC in August 2021.

"The upgrade reflects the company's good operating momentum post-merger and its focus on deleveraging", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Stagwell Global LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stagwell Global LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stagwell's B1 CFR is constrained by: (1) advertising spending shifts to large technology companies and digital media platforms, which requires the company to adjust its business accordingly; (2) increasing competition from consulting firms, which have digital strengths and are growing their creative offerings with acquisitions; (3) small scale relative to key industry peers; and (4) controlled ownership risks that could lead to leveraging transactions. The rating benefits from: (1) increasing digital services exposure, which should drive double digit annual revenue growth through 2024; (2) Moody's expectation that Debt/EBITDA will be maintained below 4.5x by the end of 2023, supported by EBITDA growth and debt repayment; (3) good client and industry diversity; and (4) good liquidity, including consistent positive free cash flow generation, which could be used to repay debt and reduce leverage.

Stagwell has two classes of debt: (1) unrated $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in 2026; and (2) B2-rated $1.1 billion senior unsecured notes due in 2029. Both instruments are guaranteed by the same domestic subsidiaries. The unsecured notes are rated B2, one notch below the CFR, reflecting their junior ranking below the secured revolver in the capital structure.

Stagwell is likely to have good liquidity (SGL-2) over the next 12 months to June 30, 2023. Sources approximate $670 million compared to uses of about $80 million in the form of deferred acquisition consideration payments over this timeframe. Sources consist of cash of $135 million at March 31, 2022, expected annual free cash flow of around $200 million, and $335 million of availability (after drawings and letters of credit) under its $500 million revolving credit facility expiring in August 2026. The revolving credit facility is subject to a total leverage covenant with step downs and cushion is likely to exceed 30% over the next 12 months. Stagwell has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The outlook is stable because the company is likely to record good revenue and EBITDA growth, which should enable Debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 4.5x by the end of 2023 despite rising competition in the advertising industry. The stable outlook also assumes that risks with the company's acquisition growth strategy will be prudently managed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent positive revenue and EBITDA growth while sustaining Debt/EBITDA below 4x (pro forma 5.4x for 2021) and FCF/Debt above 5% (pro forma -1% for 2021).

The ratings could be downgraded if business fundamentals deteriorate, evidenced by material decline in revenue and EBITDA, if Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x (pro forma 5.4x for 2021) or if liquidity becomes weak.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York City, Stagwell is a global provider of marketing, advertising, communications and consulting services. Pro forma revenue for 2021 was $2.2 billion.

