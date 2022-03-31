Moody's upgrades StandardAero's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc. ("StandardAero," or the company), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and the ratings on the senior secured bank credit facility to B3 from Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings on the senior secured bank credit facility at the Canadian borrower, 1199169 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company to B3 from Caa1. The ratings outlook is stable.

The upgrades reflect Moody's expectations of gradual but sustained earnings growth and strengthening of credit metrics over the next 18 months. The stable outlook is underpinned by Moody's expectation for a steady increase in demand for aircraft engine maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) work in commercial markets, as well as a continuation of healthy demand in military, components/helicopters, and business aviation. This will result in a steady, albeit gradual, reduction in StandardAero's high financial leverage.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: 1199169 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects high financial leverage and Moody's expectations of limited free cash generation over the next 12 months. With debt-to-EBITDA of around 8.1x as of December 2021, StandardAero has limited near-term financial flexibility. That said, the on-going recovery in commercial aerospace MRO markets will continue over the next few years and Moody's believes StandardAero will have enough liquidity to absorb higher working capital as demand normalizes.

The rating also considers the diversity and scale of StandardAero's engine MRO network which operates across a broad set of end markets and engine platforms. StandardAero benefits from the longer-term revenue visibility that exists in the aircraft engine MRO segment as well as its position as a servicer of key engine platforms in commercial, military, and business aviation markets. As passenger aircraft flight activity gradually return to normal levels, so too should StandardAero's profitability.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a gradual recovery in demand for commercial engine MRO work which will translate to earnings growth and a gradual improvement in credit metrics.

Moody's views StandardAero's liquidity to be adequate. The company has two revolving credit facilities, including a $400 million ABL facility due 2024 and a $150 million revolver due 2024. Both facilities were undrawn as of September 2021. Maintenance covenants only apply when borrowing availability thresholds under the revolvers are crossed and test activation seem improbable near term. Moody's anticipates moderate levels of free cash flow during 2022.

The B3 rating on the first lien credit facility is the same as the CFR, reflecting the presence of the effectively senior asset-based revolving credit facility and the effectively junior unsecured notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if leverage was expected to be sustained below 6x with free cash flow-to-debt approaching the mid-single digits.

Ratings could be downgraded due to an inability to grow earnings such that debt-to-EBITDA remains above 8x. Sustained negative free cash flow or weakening liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc. is the acquisition vehicle through which entities of The Carlyle Group acquired StandardAero Aviation Holdings, Inc. in 2019. StandardAero, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading provider of aircraft engine MRO and aircraft completion and modification services to the commercial, business, military and general aviation industries. Reported revenues for the twelve months ended December 2021 were almost $3.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

